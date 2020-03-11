Log in
Vivendi : Procedures for Obtaining or Consulting Information on the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting to be Held on April 20, 2020

03/11/2020 | 08:22am EDT

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

Important Notice: Following the announcement by the French Minister of Solidarity and Health on March 8, 2020, and the decree of March 9, 2020, prohibiting any gatherings with more than 1,000 people present at any one time in France until April 15, 2020, subject to gatherings required for the continuity of the life of the Nation, the methods of organizing and holding the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for April 20, 2020, could change.

Shareholders are reminded that they do not need to be physically present at the Meeting and may instead vote by mail or via the Internet. Shareholders are encouraged to regularly consult the section of the company's website (www.vivendi.com) dedicated to the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Vivendi's Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. (CET), at The Olympia, 28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in today's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this General Shareholders' General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this General Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations. The information referred to in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code can be found on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/individual/shareholders-meeting/.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

