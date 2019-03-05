Log in
Vivendi Sells Remaining Stake in Ubisoft for EUR429 Million

03/05/2019 | 12:06pm EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Vivendi has sold its remaining stake in Ubisoft Entertainment for 429 million euros ($486.7 million).

The French company said Tuesday it has sold the 5.87% stake, realizing a capital gain of EUR220 million.

"Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years," it said.

Vivendi said it had sold its entire holdings in Ubisoft for EUR2 billion and a capital gain of EUR1.2 billion.

The French company "confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in the videogames sector."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT -0.90% 66.12 Real-time Quote.-5.33%
VIVENDI 0.63% 25.61 Real-time Quote.19.60%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 14 944 M
EBIT 2019 1 579 M
Net income 2019 1 210 M
Finance 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 26,84
P/E ratio 2020 23,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capitalization 33 466 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,2 €
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI19.60%37 915
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX5.28%93 740
BOLLORÉ12.46%13 011
VIACOM14.34%12 114
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.14.53%6 679
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.83%6 667
