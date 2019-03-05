Vivendi Sells Remaining Stake in Ubisoft for EUR429 Million

By Pietro Lombardi



Vivendi has sold its remaining stake in Ubisoft Entertainment for 429 million euros ($486.7 million).

The French company said Tuesday it has sold the 5.87% stake, realizing a capital gain of EUR220 million.

"Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years," it said.

Vivendi said it had sold its entire holdings in Ubisoft for EUR2 billion and a capital gain of EUR1.2 billion.

The French company "confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in the videogames sector."

