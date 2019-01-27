Vivendi : Universal Music Sale Puts Resurgent Industry on the Market

By Anne Steele

Vivendi SA's plans to sell half of the world's biggest music company will allow it to cash in on the music-streaming revolution and give potential investors the chance to participate in the resurgent industry.

Universal Music Group has a 40% share -- and growing -- of the U.S. market for newly released music. After benefiting handsomely from the boom in streaming music, Universal is hoping to fetch a hefty premium by selling a stake to new investors.

But Vivendi's decision to search for strategic partners for its most profitable division raises questions about how much upside remains.

Vivendi said in November that it was narrowing its list of banks to help it find buyers for Universal and expected to wrap up any transaction this year. The company plans to use its earnings report next month to kick off discussions with potential investors.

Deutsche Bank said this month that Universal has a total worth of EUR29 billion ($33 billion). That valuation is shy of the $40 billion that Vivendi's chief executive in late 2017 suggested the company could be worth, but the estimate is higher than its French owner, which has a stock-market value of roughly EUR28 billion.

The Deutsche Bank estimate also supports Vivendi CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine's recent comments that Universal's valuation is higher than Spotify Technology SA, whose stock has flagged since its April public listing to about $24 billion, from $27 billion.

Universal's revenue grew 9.1% to EUR4.12 billion in the first nine months of 2018, compared with a year earlier, and accounted for 42% of Vivendi's top line.

Mark Mulligan, music-industry analyst at Midia Research, said there was strong appetite for investing in the music industry, and Universal is the only significant way in for institutional investors at this point. And Universal's market share for current music is nearly double that of No. 2 Sony Music Entertainment, which is a small part of the much larger Sony Corp. As such, the music giant stands to fetch a premium for scarcity.

"It puts Universal in a strong position," he said. "It's a seller's market."

Private-equity firms are considered among the most likely bidders for a piece of Universal, analysts say, but major tech companies could also be interested. Also floated are Spotify, which would stand to benefit from lower content costs but likely lacks the cash for any significant stake, and Liberty Media Corp., which told investors it would be interested in looking at a deal -- and already has investments in Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and Pandora Media Inc.

Spotify declined to comment; Liberty didn't respond to request for comment.

Vivendi rebuffed earlier offers for Universal, when the music company was worth significantly less than it is today. Four years ago, Vivendi brushed off an activist investor's call to sell some or all of Universal and use the funds to boost cash returns. In 2013, it rejected an $8.5 billion offer for Universal from Japan's SoftBank Corp.

Now, analysts say, Vivendi appears to be looking for a strategic partner for Universal as it approaches peak valuation.

Analysts predict that streaming growth will slow this year in highly developed markets such as the U.S. and U.K., and say it isn't clear whether growth in less-developed major markets like Germany and Japan will be enough to offset the trend.

Still, consensus in the music industry and the investment community is there is a lot more growth left for music streaming as markets around the world open up to subscription. That means labels like Universal stand to continue reaping the benefits.

Led by Drake, the four most-streamed artists of 2018 on Spotify were distributed by Universal; the five most-streamed tracks and top three albums on the service were released by the music giant.

Universal, whose labels include Interscope, Republic and Def Jam, vaulted in size far beyond its competitors with its 2012 acquisition of EMI, the smallest of the four major music companies that dominated the market at the time.

Since then, it has found growth by managing its business more effectively, Mr. Mulligan said. That has included investing in distribution infrastructure and using data to help inform what kinds of artists they should be signing and how to get them onto playlists.

Universal, led by CEO Lucian Grainge since 2011, also has sought revenue from areas such as promotional merchandise and concert touring. That diversification is key, Mr. Mulligan says, as streaming likely won't be the last disruption in the music business.

Vivendi has said cash from the Universal sale could be used for a significant share repurchase program and potential acquisitions.

