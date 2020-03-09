Log in
VIVENDI

(VIV)
Vivendi : Unveils Extensive Report on Generation Z and the Way They Are Shaping the Entertainment Business

03/09/2020 | 07:43am EDT

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Brand Marketing has unveiled a comprehensive report, Gen Z & Entertainment, on youth born between 2000 and 2012 and how they connect with books, festivals, gaming, music and series in a new and different way. The Billie Eilish generation of connected consumers, now the largest generation on Earth (32% of the population), mark a radical break from the expectations, behavior and mindset of their elders.

Gen Z & Entertainment draws on findings from over 60 reports, additional in-house research and benefited from extensive collaboration across all Vivendi businesses. Among the key traits that best characterize this generation:

  • Gen Z have an 8-second attention span, but at the same time are aces at absorbing content quickly, as exemplified with Tiktok, the app best associated with them.
  • Gen Z are connected: 72% use social media while watching television. As opposed to millennials and their “selfie culture”, they are all about authenticity and showing their genuine selves.
  • Gen Z are inclusive, tolerant and abhor discrimination. Activists and conscious consumers, they are fully aware of their environmental footprint, willing to spend less on material goods and more on in real life experiences.
  • Gen Z feel anxious: always connected, their unfiltered view of the world fuels anxiety. Mindful of digital overload, they desire immersive, real-life moments that capture their full attention and alleviate their stress. Apps, such as Flipd, help them to digital “detox” and unplug from their digital life.

For the full report and for any enquiries, please contact lindsey.partos@vivendibrandmarketing.com. A video presentation of the report is available at https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7sj2mk.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas, the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new commercial activities in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2020
