Vivendi : Vincent Bollore to Step Down From Vivendi Board -Reuters

--Vivendi SA (VIV.FR) said Vincent Bollore will step down from the company's board in April, Reuters reported Thursday.

--At the company's last board meeting, Mr. Bollore, the company's number one controlling shareholder, said he would be replaced in his chairman position by his son, Yannick, the report said.

--Mr. Bollore said he plans to hand over all his businesses to his four children by 2022, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vivendi-results/billionaire-bollore-to-leave-vivendis-board-on-april-15-idUSKCN1Q32HA?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com