Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI

(VIV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi : Vincent Bollore to Step Down From Vivendi Board -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:40pm EST

--Vivendi SA (VIV.FR) said Vincent Bollore will step down from the company's board in April, Reuters reported Thursday.

--At the company's last board meeting, Mr. Bollore, the company's number one controlling shareholder, said he would be replaced in his chairman position by his son, Yannick, the report said.

--Mr. Bollore said he plans to hand over all his businesses to his four children by 2022, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vivendi-results/billionaire-bollore-to-leave-vivendis-board-on-april-15-idUSKCN1Q32HA?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI 1.43% 22.73 Real-time Quote.5.31%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVENDI
01:40pVIVENDI : Vincent Bollore to Step Down From Vivendi Board -Reuters
DJ
12:34pVivendi 2018 Net Profit Plunged on Telecom Italia Writedown
DJ
12:14pVINCENT BOLLORÉ : Billionaire Bollore to leave Vivendi's board on April 15
RE
07:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02:58aMEDIA NUSANTARA CITRA TBK PT : Vivendi to buy initial 20 percent stake in TV arm..
RE
02/13VIVENDI : Subsidiary Universal Music on Focus --Earnings Preview
DJ
02/11LARRY ELLISON : Rolex backs Ellison's SailGP with long-term partnership
RE
02/06Publicis lifts full-year profits despite sluggish sales
RE
01/31Elliott Management Raises Telecom Italia Stake to 9.4%
DJ
01/31TELECOM ITALIA : Elliott lifts Telecom Italia stake as shareholder battle looms
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 781 M
EBIT 2018 1 293 M
Net income 2018 979 M
Debt 2018 377 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 35,17
P/E ratio 2019 23,11
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 29 273 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 24,9 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI5.31%33 007
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX3.18%91 885
VIACOM11.01%11 802
BOLLORÉ-1.66%11 370
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.77%6 885
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.03%6 601
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.