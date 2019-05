--Vivendi is holding talks with companies including China's Tencent Holdings over a minority investment in its Universal Music Group subsidiary, Bloomberg writes, citing unnamed sources.

--Other potential investors including private equity groups and sovereign wealth funds have signalled growing frustration with the sale over its slow pace and high price tag, Bloomberg writes, citing the sources.

