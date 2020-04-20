Vivendi's 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting: All Resolutions Adopted

Laurent Dassault appointed to the Supervisory Board

Yannick Bolloré reappointed to the Board and confirmed as its Chairman

Regulatory News:

Vivendi’s 2020 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting (Paris:VIV), held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 65.99% of shareholders represented, approved all the resolutions submitted to the vote of the Meeting. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health measures imposed by the French government, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held without shareholders in attendance and was broadcast live in its entirety on its website and on Dailymotion.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting renewed Yannick Bolloré as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. It also appointed Laurent Dassault as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. The Supervisory Board now comprises 12 members: six women and six men, including the member representing the Group’s employees and one member representing the Group’s employee shareholders. Six members of the Board are independent.

Vivendi’s Supervisory Board, which met following today’s General Shareholders’ Meeting, confirmed Yannick Bolloré as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of €0.60 per share with respect to fiscal year 2019. The dividend will be paid as from April 23, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of April 21, 2020.

The results of the voting on the resolutions is available on Vivendi’s website at the following address: www.vivendi.com/individual/shareholders-meeting. The slides presented at the AGM and a video webcast are also available on the website.

The bio of Laurent Dassault is attached to this press release. A photo is available upon request. The bios of all members of the Supervisory Board can be found on Vivendi’s website at the following address: www.vivendi.com/vivendi-en/governance/supervisory-board.

Bio Laurent Dassault

Laurent Dassault graduated from École Supérieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliquées (ESLSCA) de Paris and also holds a business law degree from Paris II-Assas University. After his college education, he trained with the French Air Force. In 1978, he served as an intelligence officer with the Jaguar squadron 3/3 Ardennes at the Nancy-Ochey air base. He became a captain in the reserves in 1986.

In 1991, after 13 years in banking, Laurent Dassault joined Dassault Investissements (part of the group founded by his grandfather Marcel Dassault), in charge of indirect compensation related to military aeronautical contracts. Tasked with diversifying the group’s investments, he took a particular interest in expanding its holdings in art and vineyards, successfully increasing the group’s value. Profoundly forward looking and business oriented, Laurent Dassault enjoys creating, innovating and building. He is also very involved in many charitable and humanitarian organizations.

Laurent Dassault currently sits on the boards of numerous companies, mainly in the industry, finance, arts and philanthropy sectors. He is also the co-manager of Artcurial Développement.

As a major art collector, he is particularly involved in the art world on a personal level. Each year, for example, he organizes the Marcel Duchamp prize, in partnership with the Pompidou Center, the Modern Art Museum of Paris and the FIAC, and with the backing of Lazard Frères Gestion. This prize was created to support French artists and help them reach the international stage.

In 1994, Laurent Dassault became manager of Château Dassault, a Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, and he is now Chairman of Dassault Wine Estates.

Corporate philanthropy and charitable work occupy an important place in Laurent Dassault’s life and work. In late 2013, he joined the Association pour la Mémoire des Enfants Cachés et des Justes, of which he is Treasurer. This association’s main aim is to create a historic trail in Chambon-sur-Lignon in France, commemorating the town’s role in protecting fugitive Jews during World War 2. Laurent Dassault is personally involved with the project through the design and creation of a Memorial garden.

Laurent Dassault became a Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur in France in 2003 and Officier de l’Ordre de la Couronne in Belgium in 2006. France then named him Officier des Arts et des Lettres in 2008, Chevalier des Palmes Académiques in 2010, Officier de la Légion d’Honneur in 2016 and Officier dans l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole in 2018.

Important disclaimers

Each of Vivendi’s businesses is closely monitoring the current and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. At this point, it is impossible to determine with certainty how long it will last and how it will impact Vivendi’s revenues and annual results. However, the revenues of certain businesses, notably Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, are expected to be affected in the second quarter of 2020.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is “unsponsored” and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005742/en/