Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi's 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting: all resolutions adopted Laurent Dassault appointed to the Supervisory Board Yannick Bolloré reappointed to the Board and confirmed as its Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Paris, April 20, 2020

Vivendi's 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting:all resolutions adopted
Laurent Dassault appointed to the Supervisory Board

Yannick Bolloré reappointed to the Board and confirmed
as its Chairman

Vivendi's 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 65.99% of shareholders represented, approved all the resolutions submitted to the vote of the Meeting. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health measures imposed by the French government, the Shareholders' Meeting was held without shareholders in attendance and was broadcast live in its entirety on its website and on Dailymotion.

The General Shareholders' Meeting renewed Yannick Bolloré as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. It also appointed Laurent Dassault as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. The Supervisory Board now comprises 12 members: six women and six men, including the member representing the Group's employees and one member representing the Group's employee shareholders.
Six members of the Board are independent.

Vivendi's Supervisory Board, which met following today's General Shareholders' Meeting, confirmed Yannick Bolloré as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.The shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of €0.60 per share with respect to fiscal year 2019. The dividend will be paid as from April 23, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of April 21, 2020.

The results of the voting on the resolutions is available on Vivendi's website at the following address: www.vivendi.com/individual/shareholders-meeting. The slides presented at the AGM and a video webcast are also available on the website.

The bio of Laurent Dassault is attached to this press release. A photo is available upon request.

The bios of all members of the Supervisory Board can be found on Vivendi's website at the following address: www.vivendi.com/vivendi-en/governance/supervisory-board.

Bio Laurent Dassault

Laurent Dassault graduated from École Supérieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliquées (ESLSCA) de Paris and also holds a business law degree from Paris II-Assas University. After his college education, he trained with the French Air Force. In 1978, he served as an intelligence officer with the Jaguar squadron 3/3 Ardennes at the Nancy-Ochey air base. He became a captain in the reserves in 1986.

In 1991, after 13 years in banking, Laurent Dassault joined Dassault Investissements (part of the group founded by his grandfather Marcel Dassault), in charge of indirect compensation related to military aeronautical contracts. Tasked with diversifying the group's investments, he took a particular interest in expanding its holdings in art and vineyards, successfully increasing the group's value. Profoundly forward looking and business oriented, Laurent Dassault enjoys creating, innovating and building. He is also very involved in many charitable and humanitarian organizations.

Laurent Dassault currently sits on the boards of numerous companies, mainly in the industry, finance, arts and philanthropy sectors. He is also the co-manager of Artcurial Développement.

As a major art collector, he is particularly involved in the art world on a personal level. Each year, for example, he organizes the Marcel Duchamp prize, in partnership with the Pompidou Center, the Modern Art Museum of Paris and the FIAC, and with the backing of Lazard Frères Gestion. This prize was created to support French artists and help them reach the international stage.

In 1994, Laurent Dassault became manager of Château Dassault, a Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé, and he is now Chairman of Dassault Wine Estates.

Corporate philanthropy and charitable work occupy an important place in Laurent Dassault's life and work. In late 2013, he joined the Association pour la Mémoire des Enfants Cachés et des Justes, of which he is Treasurer. This association's main aim is to create a historic trail in Chambon-sur-Lignon in France, commemorating the town's role in protecting fugitive Jews during World War 2. Laurent Dassault is personally involved with the project through the design and creation of a Memorial garden.

Laurent Dassault became a Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur in France in 2003 and Officier de l'Ordre de la Couronne in Belgium in 2006. France then named him Officier des Arts et des Lettres in 2008, Chevalier des Palmes Académiques in 2010, Officier de la Légion d'Honneur in 2016 and Officier dans l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole in 2018.

Important disclaimers

Each of Vivendi's businesses is closely monitoring the current and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. At this point, it is impossible to determine with certainty how long it will last and how it will impact Vivendi's revenues and annual results. However, the revenues of certain businesses, notably Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, are expected to be affected in the second quarter of 2020.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is 'unsponsored' and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 17:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVENDI
01:19pVIVENDI'S 2020 GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' : All Resolutions Adopted
BU
01:06pVIVENDI'S 2020 GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' : all resolutions adopted Laurent Dassault ..
PU
12:45pOil price slump pounds European stock markets
RE
12:11pVivendi shareholders approve dividend of 0.60 euro per share
RE
10:15aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Oil stocks take a hit
06:22aVIVENDI SA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06:15aVIVENDI SA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:31aVIVENDI SA : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:29aUniversal keeps Vivendi sales on track in first quarter
RE
02:30aVIVENDI : Bollore 1Q Revenue Rose
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 827 M
EBIT 2020 1 537 M
Net income 2020 1 013 M
Debt 2020 3 476 M
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
EV / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 24 003 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 27,02  €
Last Close Price 20,63  €
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Aliza Cohen-Jabès Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI-20.10%26 115
BOLLORÉ-37.89%7 692
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-15.32%5 882
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.5.06%4 131
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-37.51%3 134
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-1.13%2 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group