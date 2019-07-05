Log in
Vivendi : to Announce Job Cuts at Canal+ Next Week

07/05/2019

By Cristina Roca and Olivia Bugault

Vivendi SA's (VIV.FR) Canal+ has called a meeting next week to discuss layoff plans at the French pay-television business, a union representative said Friday.

Canal+ has called a meeting with employee representatives on Tuesday to discuss a reorganization that will include voluntary departures, said Laurent d'Auria, a member of the +Libres union that represents Canal+ workers.

On Thursday, French news organization Les Jours reported that the Vivendi-owned business was planning to cut between 500 and 800 jobs in France, out of a total of 2,800 in the country.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca and Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI 0.24% 24.95 Real-time Quote.16.96%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
