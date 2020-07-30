Vivendi : First Half 2020 Financial Results -4

Adjusted Statement of Earnings

Six months ended June 30, % Change (in millions of euros) 2020 2019 Revenues 7,576 7,353 + 3.0% Income from operations 846 756 + 11.8% EBITA 735 718 + 2.4% Other charges and income - - Income from equity affiliates - non-operational 94 22 Interest (16) (21) Income from investments 15 5 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 828 724 + 14.4% Provision for income taxes (193) (148) Adjusted net income before non-controlling interests 635 576 Non-controlling interests (52) (22) Adjusted net income 583 554 + 5.4%

APPENDIX II

VIVENDI

REVENUES, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITA BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS, unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, % Change at constant % Change currency at and (in millions of constant perimeter euros) 2020 2019 % Change currency (a) Revenues Universal Music Group 3,459 3,258 +6.2% +4.5% +3.5% Canal+ Group 2,674 2,518 +6.2% +6.5% -1.6% Havas Group 1,019 1,114 -8.5% -9.4% -11.7% Editis 262 260 +0.6% +0.6% -15.1% Gameloft 130 133 -2.2% -3.0% -3.0% Vivendi Village 26 66 -61.0% -61.2% -62.0% New Initiatives 28 34 -18.3% -18.3% -18.3% Elimination of intersegment transactions (22) (30) Total Vivendi 7,576 7,353 +3.0% +2.2% -2.0% Income from operations Universal Music Group 597 501 +19.1% +17.6% +17.7% Canal+ Group 334 235 +41.9% +42.7% +18.4% Havas Group 61 121 -50.0% -51.1% -52.2% Editis (16) 6 na na na Gameloft (12) (9) -40.9% -42.5% -42.5% Vivendi Village (26) (9) x 2.9 x 2.9 x 2.1 New Initiatives (34) (31) -8.5% -8.5% -8.5% Corporate (58) (58) -0.5% -0.2% -0.2% Total Vivendi 846 756 +11.8% +10.6% +5.3% EBITA Universal Music Group 567 481 +18.0% +16.5% +16.6% Canal+ Group 300 233 +28.7% +29.4% +7.0% Havas Group 46 108 -57.1% -58.3% -59.3% Editis (21) 4 na na na Gameloft (14) (11) -30.9% -34.6% -34.6% Vivendi Village (27) (9) x 3.0 x 3.0 x 2.3 New Initiatives (42) (29) -45.2% -45.2% -45.2% Corporate (74) (59) -24.8% -24.4% -24.4% Total Vivendi 735 718 +2.4% +1.3% -3.8% 1. Constant perimeter notably reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

APPENDIX II (Cont'd)

VIVENDI

QUARTERLY REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS, unaudited)

2020 Three months Three months (in millions of ended March ended June euros) 31, 30, Revenues Universal Music Group 1,769 1,690 Canal+ Group 1,372 1,302 Havas Group 524 495 Editis 116 146 Gameloft 61 69 Vivendi Village 23 3 New Initiatives 15 13 Elimination of intersegment transactions (10) (12) Total Vivendi 3,870 3,706 2019 Three months Three months Three months Three months ended ended (in millions of ended March ended June September December euros) 31, 30, 30, 31, Revenues Universal Music Group 1,502 1,756 1,800 2,101 Canal+ Group 1,252 1,266 1,285 1,465 Havas Group 525 589 567 698 Editis (a) 89 171 210 217 Gameloft 68 65 61 65 Vivendi Village 23 43 42 33 New Initiatives 15 19 16 20 Elimination of intersegment transactions (15) (15) (11) (24) Total Vivendi 3,459 3,894 3,970 4,575 -- As a reminder, Vivendi has fully consolidated Editis since February 1, 2019.

APPENDIX III

VIVENDI

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(IFRS, unaudited)

June 30, 2020 December 31, (in millions of euros) (unaudited) 2019 ASSETS Goodwill 14,603 14,690 Non-current content assets 2,970 2,746 Other intangible assets 851 883 Property, plant and equipment 1,117 1,097 Rights-of-use relating to leases 1,190 1,245 Investments in equity affiliates 3,508 3,520 Non-current financial assets 3,162 2,263 Deferred tax assets 824 782 Non-current assets 28,225 27,226 Inventories 297 277 Current tax receivables 98 374 Current content assets 966 1,423 Trade accounts receivable and other 4,909 5,661 Current financial assets 328 255 Cash and cash equivalents 2,374 2,130 Current assets 8,972 10,120 TOTAL ASSETS 37,197 37,346 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 6,520 6,515 Additional paid-in capital 2,363 2,353 Treasury shares (1,007) (694) Retained earnings and other 8,845 7,179 Vivendi SE shareowners' equity 16,721 15,353 Non-controlling interests 701 222 Total equity 17,422 15,575 Non-current provisions 1,028 1,127 Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities 4,184 5,160 Deferred tax liabilities 1,158 1,037 Long-term lease liabilities 1,194 1,223 Other non-current liabilities 169 183 Non-current liabilities 7,733 8,730 Current provisions 575 494 Short-term borrowings and other financial liabilities 1,706 1,777 Trade accounts payable and other 9,354 10,494 Short-term lease liabilities 210 236 Current tax payables 197 40 Current liabilities 12,042 13,041 Total liabilities 19,775 21,771 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 37,197 37,346

(1) Constant perimeter notably reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (effective as of March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

(2) Non-GAAP measures. As of June 30, 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivendi has not changed the definition of these indicators, which are therefore comparable to those for the fiscal year 2019.

(3) A reconciliation of EBIT to EBITA and to income from operations, as well as a reconciliation of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to adjusted net income, are presented in Appendix I.

(4) As a reminder, in Vivendi's Consolidated Financial Statements, in accordance with IFRS 10, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital, equal to the difference between the sale price of EUR2,838 million and the value of non-controlling interests in the Consolidated Financial Statements of EUR458 million, will be directly recorded as an increase in equity attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners for EUR2,380 million. In accordance with applicable accounting standards, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital was recorded in earnings in Vivendi's Statutory Financial Statements.

