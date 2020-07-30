Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 02:17:07 pm
22.635 EUR   +0.87%
01:59pVIVENDI : First Half 2020 Financial Results -5-
DJ
01:59pVIVENDI : First Half 2020 Financial Results -4-
DJ
01:59pVIVENDI : First Half 2020 Financial Results -3-
DJ
Vivendi : First Half 2020 Financial Results -4-

07/30/2020 | 01:59pm EDT

Adjusted Statement of Earnings 

 
                                     Six months ended June 30,    % Change 
(in millions of euros)               2020           2019 
Revenues                             7,576          7,353         + 3.0% 
Income from operations               846            756           + 11.8% 
EBITA                                735            718           + 2.4% 
Other charges and income             -              - 
Income from equity affiliates - 
 non-operational                     94             22 
Interest                             (16)           (21) 
Income from investments              15             5 
Adjusted earnings from continuing 
 operations before provision for 
 income taxes                        828            724           + 14.4% 
Provision for income taxes           (193)          (148) 
Adjusted net income before 
 non-controlling interests           635            576 
Non-controlling interests            (52)           (22) 
Adjusted net income                  583            554           + 5.4%

APPENDIX II

VIVENDI

REVENUES, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITA BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS, unaudited) 

 
                  Six months ended 
                  June 30, 
                                                             % Change 
                                                             at 
                                                             constant 
                                                  % Change   currency 
                                                  at         and 
(in millions of                                   constant   perimeter 
euros)            2020       2019       % Change  currency   (a) 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group            3,459      3,258      +6.2%     +4.5%      +3.5% 
Canal+ Group      2,674      2,518      +6.2%     +6.5%      -1.6% 
Havas Group       1,019      1,114      -8.5%     -9.4%      -11.7% 
Editis            262        260        +0.6%     +0.6%      -15.1% 
Gameloft          130        133        -2.2%     -3.0%      -3.0% 
Vivendi Village   26         66         -61.0%    -61.2%     -62.0% 
New Initiatives   28         34         -18.3%    -18.3%     -18.3% 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions     (22)       (30) 
Total Vivendi     7,576      7,353      +3.0%     +2.2%      -2.0% 
 
Income from 
operations 
Universal Music 
 Group            597        501        +19.1%    +17.6%     +17.7% 
Canal+ Group      334        235        +41.9%    +42.7%     +18.4% 
Havas Group       61         121        -50.0%    -51.1%     -52.2% 
Editis            (16)       6          na        na         na 
Gameloft          (12)       (9)        -40.9%    -42.5%     -42.5% 
Vivendi Village   (26)       (9)        x 2.9     x 2.9      x 2.1 
New Initiatives   (34)       (31)       -8.5%     -8.5%      -8.5% 
Corporate         (58)       (58)       -0.5%     -0.2%      -0.2% 
Total Vivendi     846        756        +11.8%    +10.6%     +5.3% 
 
EBITA 
Universal Music 
 Group            567        481        +18.0%    +16.5%     +16.6% 
Canal+ Group      300        233        +28.7%    +29.4%     +7.0% 
Havas Group       46         108        -57.1%    -58.3%     -59.3% 
Editis            (21)       4          na        na         na 
Gameloft          (14)       (11)       -30.9%    -34.6%     -34.6% 
Vivendi Village   (27)       (9)        x 3.0     x 3.0      x 2.3 
New Initiatives   (42)       (29)       -45.2%    -45.2%     -45.2% 
Corporate         (74)       (59)       -24.8%    -24.4%     -24.4% 
Total Vivendi     735        718        +2.4%     +1.3%      -3.8% 
 
   1. Constant perimeter notably reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 
      by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining 
      interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal 
      Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 
      2019).

APPENDIX II (Cont'd)

VIVENDI

QUARTERLY REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS, unaudited) 

 
                  2020 
                  Three months  Three months 
(in millions of   ended March   ended June 
euros)            31,           30, 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group            1,769         1,690 
Canal+ Group      1,372         1,302 
Havas Group       524           495 
Editis            116           146 
Gameloft          61            69 
Vivendi Village   23            3 
New Initiatives   15            13 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions     (10)          (12) 
Total Vivendi     3,870         3,706 
 
                  2019 
                                              Three months  Three months 
                  Three months  Three months  ended         ended 
(in millions of   ended March   ended June    September     December 
euros)            31,           30,           30,           31, 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group            1,502         1,756         1,800         2,101 
Canal+ Group      1,252         1,266         1,285         1,465 
Havas Group       525           589           567           698 
Editis (a)        89            171           210           217 
Gameloft          68            65            61            65 
Vivendi Village   23            43            42            33 
New Initiatives   15            19            16            20 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions     (15)          (15)          (11)          (24) 
Total Vivendi     3,459         3,894         3,970         4,575 
 
   -- As a reminder, Vivendi has fully consolidated Editis since February 1, 
      2019.

APPENDIX III

VIVENDI

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(IFRS, unaudited) 

 
                                                 June 30, 2020  December 31, 
(in millions of euros)                            (unaudited)    2019 
ASSETS 
Goodwill                                         14,603         14,690 
Non-current content assets                       2,970          2,746 
Other intangible assets                          851            883 
Property, plant and equipment                    1,117          1,097 
Rights-of-use relating to leases                 1,190          1,245 
Investments in equity affiliates                 3,508          3,520 
Non-current financial assets                     3,162          2,263 
Deferred tax assets                              824            782 
Non-current assets                               28,225         27,226 
 
Inventories                                      297            277 
Current tax receivables                          98             374 
Current content assets                           966            1,423 
Trade accounts receivable and other              4,909          5,661 
Current financial assets                         328            255 
Cash and cash equivalents                        2,374          2,130 
Current assets                                   8,972          10,120 
 
TOTAL ASSETS                                     37,197         37,346 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Share capital                                    6,520          6,515 
Additional paid-in capital                       2,363          2,353 
Treasury shares                                  (1,007)        (694) 
Retained earnings and other                      8,845          7,179 
Vivendi SE shareowners' equity                   16,721         15,353 
Non-controlling interests                        701            222 
Total equity                                     17,422         15,575 
 
Non-current provisions                           1,028          1,127 
Long-term borrowings and other financial 
 liabilities                                     4,184          5,160 
Deferred tax liabilities                         1,158          1,037 
Long-term lease liabilities                      1,194          1,223 
Other non-current liabilities                    169            183 
Non-current liabilities                          7,733          8,730 
 
Current provisions                               575            494 
Short-term borrowings and other financial 
 liabilities                                     1,706          1,777 
Trade accounts payable and other                 9,354          10,494 
Short-term lease liabilities                     210            236 
Current tax payables                             197            40 
Current liabilities                              12,042         13,041 
 
Total liabilities                                19,775         21,771 
 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES                     37,197         37,346

(1) Constant perimeter notably reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (effective as of March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

(2) Non-GAAP measures. As of June 30, 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivendi has not changed the definition of these indicators, which are therefore comparable to those for the fiscal year 2019.

(3) A reconciliation of EBIT to EBITA and to income from operations, as well as a reconciliation of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to adjusted net income, are presented in Appendix I.

(4) As a reminder, in Vivendi's Consolidated Financial Statements, in accordance with IFRS 10, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital, equal to the difference between the sale price of EUR2,838 million and the value of non-controlling interests in the Consolidated Financial Statements of EUR458 million, will be directly recorded as an increase in equity attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners for EUR2,380 million. In accordance with applicable accounting standards, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital was recorded in earnings in Vivendi's Statutory Financial Statements.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-20 1358ET

