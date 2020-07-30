Vivendi : First Half 2020 Financial Results -4

Adjusted Statement of Earnings
Six months ended June 30, % Change
(in millions of euros) 2020 2019
Revenues 7,576 7,353 + 3.0%
Income from operations 846 756 + 11.8%
EBITA 735 718 + 2.4%
Other charges and income - -
Income from equity affiliates -
non-operational 94 22
Interest (16) (21)
Income from investments 15 5
Adjusted earnings from continuing
operations before provision for
income taxes 828 724 + 14.4%
Provision for income taxes (193) (148)
Adjusted net income before
non-controlling interests 635 576
Non-controlling interests (52) (22)
Adjusted net income 583 554 + 5.4%
APPENDIX II
VIVENDI
REVENUES, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITA BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(IFRS, unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
% Change
at
constant
% Change currency
at and
(in millions of constant perimeter
euros) 2020 2019 % Change currency (a)
Revenues
Universal Music
Group 3,459 3,258 +6.2% +4.5% +3.5%
Canal+ Group 2,674 2,518 +6.2% +6.5% -1.6%
Havas Group 1,019 1,114 -8.5% -9.4% -11.7%
Editis 262 260 +0.6% +0.6% -15.1%
Gameloft 130 133 -2.2% -3.0% -3.0%
Vivendi Village 26 66 -61.0% -61.2% -62.0%
New Initiatives 28 34 -18.3% -18.3% -18.3%
Elimination of
intersegment
transactions (22) (30)
Total Vivendi 7,576 7,353 +3.0% +2.2% -2.0%
Income from
operations
Universal Music
Group 597 501 +19.1% +17.6% +17.7%
Canal+ Group 334 235 +41.9% +42.7% +18.4%
Havas Group 61 121 -50.0% -51.1% -52.2%
Editis (16) 6 na na na
Gameloft (12) (9) -40.9% -42.5% -42.5%
Vivendi Village (26) (9) x 2.9 x 2.9 x 2.1
New Initiatives (34) (31) -8.5% -8.5% -8.5%
Corporate (58) (58) -0.5% -0.2% -0.2%
Total Vivendi 846 756 +11.8% +10.6% +5.3%
EBITA
Universal Music
Group 567 481 +18.0% +16.5% +16.6%
Canal+ Group 300 233 +28.7% +29.4% +7.0%
Havas Group 46 108 -57.1% -58.3% -59.3%
Editis (21) 4 na na na
Gameloft (14) (11) -30.9% -34.6% -34.6%
Vivendi Village (27) (9) x 3.0 x 3.0 x 2.3
New Initiatives (42) (29) -45.2% -45.2% -45.2%
Corporate (74) (59) -24.8% -24.4% -24.4%
Total Vivendi 735 718 +2.4% +1.3% -3.8%
1. Constant perimeter notably reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7
by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining
interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal
Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31,
2019).
APPENDIX II (Cont'd)
VIVENDI
QUARTERLY REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(IFRS, unaudited)
2020
Three months Three months
(in millions of ended March ended June
euros) 31, 30,
Revenues
Universal Music
Group 1,769 1,690
Canal+ Group 1,372 1,302
Havas Group 524 495
Editis 116 146
Gameloft 61 69
Vivendi Village 23 3
New Initiatives 15 13
Elimination of
intersegment
transactions (10) (12)
Total Vivendi 3,870 3,706
2019
Three months Three months
Three months Three months ended ended
(in millions of ended March ended June September December
euros) 31, 30, 30, 31,
Revenues
Universal Music
Group 1,502 1,756 1,800 2,101
Canal+ Group 1,252 1,266 1,285 1,465
Havas Group 525 589 567 698
Editis (a) 89 171 210 217
Gameloft 68 65 61 65
Vivendi Village 23 43 42 33
New Initiatives 15 19 16 20
Elimination of
intersegment
transactions (15) (15) (11) (24)
Total Vivendi 3,459 3,894 3,970 4,575
-- As a reminder, Vivendi has fully consolidated Editis since February 1,
2019.
APPENDIX III
VIVENDI
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(IFRS, unaudited)
June 30, 2020 December 31,
(in millions of euros) (unaudited) 2019
ASSETS
Goodwill 14,603 14,690
Non-current content assets 2,970 2,746
Other intangible assets 851 883
Property, plant and equipment 1,117 1,097
Rights-of-use relating to leases 1,190 1,245
Investments in equity affiliates 3,508 3,520
Non-current financial assets 3,162 2,263
Deferred tax assets 824 782
Non-current assets 28,225 27,226
Inventories 297 277
Current tax receivables 98 374
Current content assets 966 1,423
Trade accounts receivable and other 4,909 5,661
Current financial assets 328 255
Cash and cash equivalents 2,374 2,130
Current assets 8,972 10,120
TOTAL ASSETS 37,197 37,346
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital 6,520 6,515
Additional paid-in capital 2,363 2,353
Treasury shares (1,007) (694)
Retained earnings and other 8,845 7,179
Vivendi SE shareowners' equity 16,721 15,353
Non-controlling interests 701 222
Total equity 17,422 15,575
Non-current provisions 1,028 1,127
Long-term borrowings and other financial
liabilities 4,184 5,160
Deferred tax liabilities 1,158 1,037
Long-term lease liabilities 1,194 1,223
Other non-current liabilities 169 183
Non-current liabilities 7,733 8,730
Current provisions 575 494
Short-term borrowings and other financial
liabilities 1,706 1,777
Trade accounts payable and other 9,354 10,494
Short-term lease liabilities 210 236
Current tax payables 197 40
Current liabilities 12,042 13,041
Total liabilities 19,775 21,771
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 37,197 37,346
(1) Constant perimeter notably reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which was consolidated by Universal Music Group (effective as of March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).
(2) Non-GAAP measures. As of June 30, 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivendi has not changed the definition of these indicators, which are therefore comparable to those for the fiscal year 2019.
(3) A reconciliation of EBIT to EBITA and to income from operations, as well as a reconciliation of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to adjusted net income, are presented in Appendix I.
(4) As a reminder, in Vivendi's Consolidated Financial Statements, in accordance with IFRS 10, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital, equal to the difference between the sale price of EUR2,838 million and the value of non-controlling interests in the Consolidated Financial Statements of EUR458 million, will be directly recorded as an increase in equity attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners for EUR2,380 million. In accordance with applicable accounting standards, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital was recorded in earnings in Vivendi's Statutory Financial Statements.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
07-30-20 1358ET