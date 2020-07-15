Log in
VIVENDI SE (VIV) FR0000127771

VIVENDI SE

(VIV)
  Report
News 
News

Vivendi : Increases Lagardere Stake to 21.19%

07/15/2020 | 06:11am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Vivendi SA has increased its stake in Lagardere SCA to 21.19%, French market regulator AMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The AMF said the French media company had 21.19% of Lagardere's share capital and 16.01% in voting rights as of July 10.

The announcement comes nearly three months after Vivendi bought a 10.6% stake in Lagardere, also a French media company, which Vivendi said was "experiencing difficult times."

Vivendi said at the time it had no plans to put forward nominations for Lagardere's supervisory board.

However, the latest AMF statement cites Vivendi as saying that it plans to request the appointment of one or more people as members of the supervisory board.

Groupe Arnault agreed in late May to buy a 25% stake in the Lagardere family holding.

The build-up in stakes from French entities came as Lagardere sought to fend off attempts from activist investor Amber Capital to overhaul the company's legal structure and oust Mr. Lagardere as chief executive.

Amber Capital also ramped up its stake in Lagardere in the past few months before pushing for changes at Lagardere's annual general meeting, although shareholders rejected Amber's proposals.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAGARDÈRE SCA -0.94% 13.67 Real-time Quote.-28.98%
VIVENDI SE 1.63% 23.66 Real-time Quote.-9.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 968 M 18 262 M 18 262 M
Net income 2020 999 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net Debt 2020 3 203 M 3 663 M 3 663 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 26 963 M 30 730 M 30 835 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 43 900
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart VIVENDI SE
Duration : Period :
Vivendi SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 28,27 €
Last Close Price 23,29 €
Spread / Highest target 63,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Aliza Cohen-Jabès Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI SE-9.80%30 730
BOLLORÉ SE-24.99%9 747
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-4.64%6 604
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.31.10%6 481
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-29.75%3 528
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-18.70%2 822
