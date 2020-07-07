Log in
Vivendi : Reinforces Its Corporate Social Responsibility Commitments

07/07/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV), a world leader in culture, entertainment, media and communication, advocates for a more sustainable business model and is particularly committed to supporting creation in all its diversity.

Aware of its influence and responsibility, the Group aims more than ever to promote talents, support a multi-faceted and ambitious creation and respond to the climate change initiatives. Vivendi now wants to reinforce its commitments in these three areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its non-financial communications.

In this context, Caroline Le Masne de Chermont, Head of Legal Affairs for the Group, is also appointed Senior Vice President – Corporate Social Responsibility and Compliance. She reports to Frédéric Crépin, Member of the Management Board and General Counsel of the Vivendi Group.

Caroline Le Masne de Chermont Biography

Caroline Le Masne de Chermont is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a Master’s degree in business and economic law from the Université Panthéon Sorbonne (Paris I). She is a trained lawyer.

After working for five years at the law firm of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in Paris, she joined Vivendi’s Legal Department in 2007, where she held the position of Vice President, Corporate Law and M&A. In this position she worked on many significant transactions for the Group as part of its refocusing on entertainment, media and communication.

In December 2016, she was appointed Head of Legal Affairs of the Vivendi Group.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2020
