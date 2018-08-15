Viver Incorporadora e Construtora : Announces its 2Q18 Results

São Paulo, August 14, 2018 - Viver Incorporadora e Construtora S.A. - Under Court-Supervised Reorganization (B3: VIVR3) announces its operating and financial results for 2Q18.
Click here, to access the Earnings Release.
|
CONFERENCE CALL IN PORTUGUESE Wednesday, August 15, 2018
09:00 a.m. (New York time)
10:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +55 (11) 3127-4971
Code: Viver
Replay: +55 (11) 3127-4999
Replay Code: 78729550
Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 3046-3192
E-mail: ri.viver@viver.com.br
Website: ir.viver.com.br
Disclaimer
Viver Incorporadora e Construtora SA published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:05:01 UTC