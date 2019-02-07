Log in
VIVID TECHNOLOGY LTD (VIV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/05
0.032 AUD   +6.67%
Vivid Technology : Appendix 3Y - S Marks

0
02/07/2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Vivid Technology Ltd 60 120 710 625

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Samuel Marks

Date of last notice

11 September 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct/Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Toroso Group Pty Ltd (Director and shareholder)

Date of change

1 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Toroso Group Pty Ltd:

  • - 1,239,013 fully paid ordinary shares

  • - 5,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 12.5 cents expiring 12 December 2019

Samuel Marks:

- 95,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

333,333

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$9,999.99

No. of securities held after change

Toroso Group Pty Ltd:

  • - 1,572,346 fully paid ordinary shares

  • - 5,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 12.5 cents expiring 12 December 2019

Samuel Marks:

- 95,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Participation in Equity Placement

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not applicable

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Vivid Technology Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 05:44:10 UTC
