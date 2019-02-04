Vivid Technology : Cleansing Notice

5 February 2019

Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) (Vivid Technology)

Issue of Placement Shares - Cleansing Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The following securities of Vivid Technology Limited (ASX:VIV) (the Company) were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act:

Type: Shares Class/Description: Ordinary (fully paid) ASX Code: VIV Date of Issue: 1 February 2019 Number Issued: 5,833,333 Issue Price per Security: $.03

The Company has applied to ASX Limited for quotation of the above securities. As at the date of the notice the Company has complied with:

(a) The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

(b) Section 764 of the Corporations Act.

Other information which is excluded information required to be disclosed under paragraph (6)(e) of section 708A of the corporations Act:

-None.

For further information in relation to notice, please refer to the Appendix 3B also announced today in relation to the issue of New Shares under the Placement.

Chris Hayes

Company Secretary

