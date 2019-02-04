Log in
VIVID TECHNOLOGY LTD (VIV)
Vivid Technology : Cleansing Notice

0
02/04/2019 | 11:34pm EST

5 February 2019

ASX Limited Rialto

Level 4, North Tower 525 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) (Vivid Technology)

Issue of Placement Shares - Cleansing Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The following securities of Vivid Technology Limited (ASX:VIV) (the Company) were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act:

Type:

Shares

Class/Description:

Ordinary (fully paid)

ASX Code:

VIV

Date of Issue:

1 February 2019

Number Issued:

5,833,333

Issue Price per Security:

$.03

The Company has applied to ASX Limited for quotation of the above securities. As at the date of the notice the Company has complied with:

  • (a) The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

  • (b) Section 764 of the Corporations Act.

Other information which is excluded information required to be disclosed under paragraph (6)(e) of section 708A of the corporations Act:

-None.

For further information in relation to notice, please refer to the Appendix 3B also announced today in relation to the issue of New Shares under the Placement.

Chris Hayes

Company Secretary

Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) ABN: 60 120 710 625

T: +61 3 8625 0500 E: info@vividtechnology.com.au vividtechnology.com.au HQ: Level 2E, 53 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands Vic 3008

Disclaimer

Vivid Technology Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:33:10 UTC
