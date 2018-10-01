Vivid Technology : Expiry of Unlisted Options

2 October 2018
ASX Limited Rialto
Level 4, North Tower 525 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000
Expiry of unlisted options
Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) wishes to advise that the following unlisted options have expired:
|
Issuing Entity
|
Number
|
Class
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry Date
|
VIV
|
3,000,000
|
ORD
|
10 cents
|
30/09/2018
|
|
VIV
|
100,000
|
ORD
|
12.5 cents
|
30/09/2018
|
|
VIV
|
2,000,000
|
ORD
|
7.5 cents
|
30/09/2018
The number of unlisted options currently on issue is 38,972,000.
Christopher Hayes
Company Secretary
Vivid Technology Limited ABN: 60 120 710 625 ASX: VIV
Level 14, 500 Collins Street. Melbourne Vic 3000 | PO Box 24, Collins Street West, Vic 8007 T: +61 3 8625 0500 F: +61 3 9629 1624 E: info@vividtechnology.com.au vividtechnology.com.au
Disclaimer
Vivid Technology Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 01:16:01 UTC