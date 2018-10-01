Vivid Technology : Expiry of Unlisted Options

2 October 2018

Expiry of unlisted options

Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) wishes to advise that the following unlisted options have expired:

Issuing Entity Number Class Exercise Price Expiry Date VIV 3,000,000 ORD 10 cents 30/09/2018 VIV 100,000 ORD 12.5 cents 30/09/2018 VIV 2,000,000 ORD 7.5 cents 30/09/2018

The number of unlisted options currently on issue is 38,972,000.

Christopher Hayes

Company Secretary

Vivid Technology Limited ABN: 60 120 710 625 ASX: VIV

