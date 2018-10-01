Log in
Vivid Technology : Expiry of Unlisted Options

10/01/2018 | 09:17pm EDT

2 October 2018

ASX Limited Rialto

Level 4, North Tower 525 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Expiry of unlisted options

Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) wishes to advise that the following unlisted options have expired:

Issuing Entity

Number

Class

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

VIV

3,000,000

ORD

10 cents

30/09/2018

VIV

100,000

ORD

12.5 cents

30/09/2018

VIV

2,000,000

ORD

7.5 cents

30/09/2018

The number of unlisted options currently on issue is 38,972,000.

Christopher Hayes

Company Secretary

Vivid Technology Limited ABN: 60 120 710 625 ASX: VIV

Level 14, 500 Collins Street. Melbourne Vic 3000 | PO Box 24, Collins Street West, Vic 8007 T: +61 3 8625 0500 F: +61 3 9629 1624 E: info@vividtechnology.com.au vividtechnology.com.au

Disclaimer

Vivid Technology Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 01:16:01 UTC
