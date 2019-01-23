Vivid Technology : Results of General Meeting

24 January 2019

Results of General Meeting - 24 January 2019

Vivid Technology Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Vivid Technology Pty Ltd. (ASX: VIV) ABN: 60 120 710 625

VIVID TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

2019 General Meeting Thursday, 24 January 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 Ratify and approve issue of Shares Ordinary 20,789,874 89.20% 1,711,800 7.34% 805,500 3.46% 26,500 50,299,262 96.71% 1,711,800 3.29% 26,500 Carried 2 Approval of proposed issue of Shares to Directors Ordinary 45,089,846 95.47% 1,330,330 2.82% 805,500 1.71% 130,000 74,084,234 98.24% 1,330,330 1.76% 645,000 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.