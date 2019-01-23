Vivid Technology : Results of General Meeting

24 January 2019
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
Results of General Meeting - 24 January 2019
Vivid Technology Limited
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Yours faithfully
Chris Hayes
Company Secretary
Vivid Technology Pty Ltd. (ASX: VIV) ABN: 60 120 710 625
T: +61 3 8625 0500 E: info@vividtechnology.com.au vividtechnology.com.au HQ: Level 2E, 53 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands Vic 3008
VIVID TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
2019 General Meeting Thursday, 24 January 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
Resolution
Result
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried / Not Carried
|
1 Ratify and approve issue of Shares
|
Ordinary
|
20,789,874 89.20%
|
1,711,800 7.34%
|
805,500 3.46%
|
26,500
|
50,299,262 96.71%
|
1,711,800 3.29%
|
26,500
|
Carried
|
2 Approval of proposed issue of Shares to Directors
|
Ordinary
|
45,089,846 95.47%
|
1,330,330 2.82%
|
805,500 1.71%
|
130,000
|
74,084,234 98.24%
|
1,330,330 1.76%
|
645,000
|
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
Vivid Technology Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 03:33:06 UTC