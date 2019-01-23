Log in
VIVID TECHNOLOGY LTD (VIV)
Vivid Technology : Results of General Meeting

01/23/2019 | 10:34pm EST

24 January 2019

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Results of General Meeting - 24 January 2019

Vivid Technology Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully

Chris Hayes

Company Secretary

Vivid Technology Pty Ltd. (ASX: VIV) ABN: 60 120 710 625

T: +61 3 8625 0500 E: info@vividtechnology.com.au vividtechnology.com.au HQ: Level 2E, 53 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands Vic 3008

VIVID TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

2019 General Meeting Thursday, 24 January 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

1 Ratify and approve issue of Shares

Ordinary

20,789,874 89.20%

1,711,800 7.34%

805,500 3.46%

26,500

50,299,262 96.71%

1,711,800 3.29%

26,500

Carried

2 Approval of proposed issue of Shares to Directors

Ordinary

45,089,846 95.47%

1,330,330 2.82%

805,500 1.71%

130,000

74,084,234 98.24%

1,330,330 1.76%

645,000

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Vivid Technology Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 03:33:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel R. Marks Managing Director & Executive Director
Charles Macek Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Hayes Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Thomas Kopcheff Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Zajac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVID TECHNOLOGY LTD-6.67%0
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD23.02%3 329
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 205
STOBART GROUP LTD14.27%793
ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS15.90%200
REC SILICON-4.24%168
