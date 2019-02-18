Log in
Vivid Technology : Signs National Distribution Agreement with MIDDYs

02/18/2019 | 08:08pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT, 19th February 2019

Vivid Technology Signs National Distribution Agreement with MIDDY's

Overview

Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) (Vivid Technology or the Company) announces the signing of a national distribution agreement with Middendorp Electric Co Pty Ltd (MIDDY'S).

As noted in the company's recent Q2 4C announcement, Vivid

Technology has been in discussions with new distribution partners who have expressed interest in distributing a select range of the company's

Intelligent Lighting technology across their national footprint.

Subsequently, Vivid Technology is pleased to announce that a national distribution agreement has been signed with MIDDY's. www.middys.com.au

Operating since 1928, MIDDY'S is a well-established distributor of electrical and communication products with over 100 branches across Australia. The distribution agreement will see MIDDY's warehouse and distribute

select, intelligent Vivid Technology products to its extensive customer base throughout Australia.

For Vivid Technology, the opportunity allows an adjacent revenue stream, independent of the traditional direct selling model which is subject to timing of purchase decisions, as well as providing an increased visibility of Vivid Technology products in the marketplace.

Vivid Technology's MD, Samuel Marks noted, "As mentioned in our recent Q2 4C announcement, Vivid Technology has been working to expand our product range to address a broader customer base and increase our market penetration."

"This distribution agreement with MIDDY's leverages the experience and capability of a well-established and trusted industry wholesaler with Vivid Technology's expertise in providing customers with intelligent energy efficient products and services."

"This agreement reinforces the momentum that Vivid Technology continues to make in executing its corporate strategic plan for scale up and growth across both domestic and international markets, and we will look forward to update the market and shareholders on our successful progress."

- ENDS -

Vivid Technology Limited (ASX: VIV) ABN: 60 120 710 625

T: +61 3 8625 0500 E: info@vividtechnology.com.au vividtechnology.com.au HQ: Level 2E, 53 Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands Vic 3008

About Vivid Technology

Vivid Technology Limited is a multi-award winning, diversified, innovative Australian clean technology company that delivers intelligent energy efficiency solutions and carbon reduction through IoT and CO2-to-fuel conversion technologies.

Vivid Technology has a range of patented clean tech solutions, including innovative and intelligent IoT Industry 4.0 MATRIXX® lighting platform. Vivid's MATRIXX® unique intelligent lighting control system combines a state of the art, human centric lighting system with unrivalled energy efficiency, reducing lighting energy costs by up to 90%. Delivering exceptionally high energy efficiency savings and carbon reductions, MATRIXX® captures and converts smart data to provide site intelligence for industrial and infrastructure sectors. Vivid's technology is easily installed and provides businesses the infrastructure for an IoT and industry 4.0 future. Vivid Technology is full turn key solutions partner.

Vivid Technology Limited is a B Corp™ certified and EcoVadis Silver Accredited company, which highlights the company's approach to driving business solutions with a strong corporate social responsibility.

Vivid Technology - www.vividtechnology.com.au

About NewCO2Fuels

NewCO2Fuels is a subsidiary of Vivid Technology. NewCO2Fuels' cutting-edge technology profitably converts CO2 into multi-purpose fuels (Diesel, Methanol or Hydrogen) and Oxygen.

NewCO2Fuels - www.newco2fuels.co.il

For Further Information Contact

Raphael Fiorini

Chief Commercial Officer Vivid Technology LTD

T: +61 3 8625 0500 | M: +61 405 316 706 E: Raphael.Fiorini@Vividtechnology.com.au

Nadya Krienke-Becker

Chief Marketing Officer Vivid Technology LTD

T: +61 3 8625 0500 | M: +61 414 672 863

E: Nadya.KrienkeBecker@Vividtechnology.com.au

Media Toolkit

Free to use company images, photos and logos for articles and publications Vivid Technology Media Toolkit

Disclaimer

Vivid Technology Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 01:07:08 UTC
