VIVINT SOLAR, INC.

(VSLR)
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Vivint Solar, Inc.

07/08/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). Stockholders will receive 0.55 shares of Sunrun common stock for each share of Vivint Solar, Inc. common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.2 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Vivint Solar, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/vslr. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 358 M - -
Net income 2020 -40,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 513 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 831 M 1 831 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 998
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vivint Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 14,69 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,92%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Bywater President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. Wallace Chairman
Bryan Christiansen Chief Operating Officer
Dana C. Russell Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark Trout Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.102.34%1 831
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.54.14%7 274
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.93.80%6 341
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.85.24%4 934
SUNRUN INC.89.50%3 149
RISEN ENERGY CO.,LTD.24.91%1 959
