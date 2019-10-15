Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vivint Solar, Inc.    VSLR

VIVINT SOLAR, INC.

(VSLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) and Encourages Vivint Solar Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) securities between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 10, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that “28 undisclosed lawsuits . . . specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.”

On this news, the company’s share price fell $0.14 per share, or over 2%, to close at $6.55 per share on September 27, 2019.

The complaint, filed on October 11, 2019, alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company engaged in fraudulent practices, including forging customer contracts; (2) that, as a result, the company’s reported sales and megawatts installed were overstated; (3) that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny: (4) that, as a result, the company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Vivint Solar securities during the Class Period, continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Vivint Solar lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/vslr. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
06:45pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : VSLR) and Encourages Vivint Solar Investo..
BU
05:33pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
04:48pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10/14VSLR Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Vivint Solar (VSLR) of Securities Fr..
PR
10/14The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vi..
BU
10/14FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
10/14VIVINT SOLAR : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Clas..
BU
10/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vivint ..
BU
10/10VIVINT SOLAR : Survey Shows 40% of Californians Have Considered Purchasing Solar..
PR
10/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Vivint So..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 -168 M
Net income 2019 -87,6 M
Debt 2019 1 152 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,67x
P/E ratio 2020 -133x
EV / Sales2019 5,98x
EV / Sales2020 5,37x
Capitalization 846 M
Chart VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vivint Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,57  $
Last Close Price 6,96  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Bywater President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. Wallace Chairman
Bryan Christiansen Chief Operating Officer
Dana C. Russell CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mark Trout Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.82.68%846
FIRST SOLAR, INC.33.06%5 954
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.423.26%3 019
SUNRUN INC.58.03%2 024
SUNPOWER CORPORATION94.27%1 376
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.31.03%1 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group