Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Vivint Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) on behalf of Vivint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Vivint has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 27, 2019, short-seller Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the company has “largely concealed” lawsuits against it. According to the report, these lawsuits concerned fraud involving alleged forged customer contracts.

On this news, Vivint’s stock price decreased $0.14 per share, to close at $6.55 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

