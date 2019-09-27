Log in
VIVINT SOLAR INC

VIVINT SOLAR INC

(VSLR)
  Report  
News 
News

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Vivint Investors to Contact the Firm

0
09/27/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) on behalf of Vivint stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Vivint has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 27, 2019, short-seller Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the company has “largely concealed” lawsuits against it. According to the report, these lawsuits concerned fraud involving alleged forged customer contracts.

On this news, Vivint’s stock price decreased $0.14 per share, to close at $6.55 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Vivint please go to http://www.bespc.com/VSLR. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
