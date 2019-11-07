Log in
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : is Investigating Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) on Behalf of its Shareholders

11/07/2019 | 09:23am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential misconduct at Vivint Solar, Inc. ("Vivint Solar" or the "Company") (NYSE:VSLR).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company's Board of Directors and/or its officers breached their fiduciary duties. 

Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/VSLR.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Take Action

If you currently own Vivint Solar stock and have continuously owned Vivint Solar stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/VSLR.  You can also contact us by calling Alex B. Heller toll free at (877) 247-4292 or by sending an e-mail to aheller@faruqilaw.com.  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Vivint Solar's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1550
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Attn: Alex B. Heller
aheller@faruqilaw.com 
Telephone: (215) 277-5770

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-is-investigating-vivint-solar-inc-vslr-on-behalf-of-its-shareholders-300953650.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
