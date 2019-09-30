Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vivint Solar, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Vivint Solar, Inc. (“Vivint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSLR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that “28 undisclosed lawsuits . . . specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.”

On this news, Vivint’s stock price fell sharply on September 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vivint securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

