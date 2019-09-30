Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vivint Solar Inc    VSLR

VIVINT SOLAR INC

(VSLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vivint Solar, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Vivint Solar, Inc. (“Vivint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSLR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that “28 undisclosed lawsuits . . . specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.”

On this news, Vivint’s stock price fell sharply on September 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vivint securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVINT SOLAR INC
11:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vivint Solar,..
BU
09/27VSLR Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Vivint Solar (VSLR) of an Investigat..
PR
09/27BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : VSLR) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders a..
BU
09/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vivint So..
BU
09/27Investigation of Vivint Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08/08VIVINT SOLAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08VIVINT SOLAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/08VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/08VIVINT SOLAR : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
08/06VIVINT SOLAR : Secures New $325 Million Credit Facility Lowering Cost of Debt
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 -168 M
Net income 2019 -87,6 M
Debt 2019 1 152 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,10x
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
EV / Sales2019 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 5,25x
Capitalization 797 M
Chart VIVINT SOLAR INC
Duration : Period :
Vivint Solar Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVINT SOLAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,57  $
Last Close Price 6,55  $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 76,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Bywater President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. Wallace Chairman
Bryan Christiansen Chief Operating Officer
Dana C. Russell CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mark Trout Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVINT SOLAR INC71.92%797
FIRST SOLAR, INC.37.70%6 161
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC133.85%3 937
ENPHASE ENERGY INC370.51%2 715
SUNRUN INC48.21%1 898
SUNPOWER CORPORATION130.38%1 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group