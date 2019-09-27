Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vivint Solar, Inc. Investors (VSLR)

09/27/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Vivint Solar, Inc. (“Vivint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSLR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that “28 undisclosed lawsuits . . . specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception.”

On this news, Vivint’s stock price fell sharply on September 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vivint securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
