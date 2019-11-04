Log in
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

11/04/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that shareholders of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019. Vivint Solar provides distributed solar energy to residential customers.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Vivint Solar's misconduct, click here.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Accused of Forging Customer Contracts

According to the complaint, in Vivint's 2018 and 2019 financial results, the Company highlighted increases in its gross retained value, with costs per Watt increasing from $3.22 in 1Q 2018 to $3.56 in 2Q 2019. Contrary to its auspicious representations, Vivint failed to disclose its engagement in fraudulent business practices, including forging customer contracts, which resulted in materially overstated reports regarding sales and megawatts installed, and left the Company vulnerable to potential regulatory scrutiny. On September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report revealing "28 undisclosed lawsuits… [that] specifically allege Vivint forged customer contracts or otherwise engaged in fraud or deception." On this news, Vivint's share price fell to $6.55 per share, a 25% decline from its class period high of $8.69.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 337 M
EBIT 2019 -166 M
Net income 2019 -83,5 M
Debt 2019 1 152 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,13x
P/E ratio 2020 -42,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
Capitalization 810 M
Chart VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vivint Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,50  $
Last Close Price 6,66  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Bywater President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. Wallace Chairman
Bryan Christiansen Chief Operating Officer
Dana C. Russell CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mark Trout Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.84.78%856
FIRST SOLAR, INC.23.85%5 542
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.137.01%3 991
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.298.10%2 305
SUNRUN INC.43.16%1 834
SUNPOWER CORPORATION77.46%1 258
