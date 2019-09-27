Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vivint Solar Inc    VSLR

VIVINT SOLAR INC

(VSLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VSLR Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Vivint Solar (VSLR) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) investors of the firm's investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period:  Before Sept. 27, 2019
Email:  VSLR@hbsslaw.com 
Visit:  https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VSLR 
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation: 510-725-3000.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Vivint Solar concealed its involvement "in a nationwide fraud involving forged customer contracts."

On September 27, 2019 Marcus Aurelius Value published a scathing report on Vivint Solar, accusing the company of concealing a growing pattern of undisclosed lawsuits alleging the company defrauded its most vulnerable customers, including the elderly, handicapped and non-English speaking families, by "forg[ing] the signatures of homeowners, complete strangers, relatives, neighbors and even a dead person onto sham solar contracts." 

The report states that Vivint's "alleged misdeeds have been deployed to mask weakness in the underlying business, especially considering that Vivint has missed revenue estimates in four of the last five quarters."

In response, the price of Vivint shares sharply fell during intraday trading on September 27, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Vivint has boosted sales through outright fraud and forgery to close deals," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Vivint Solar should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email VSLR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vslr-shareholder-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-vivint-solar-vslr-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-300927164.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVINT SOLAR INC
08:05pVSLR Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Vivint Solar (VSLR) of an Investigat..
PR
07:42pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : VSLR) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders a..
BU
06:25pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vivint So..
BU
01:37pInvestigation of Vivint Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08/08VIVINT SOLAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08VIVINT SOLAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/08VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/08VIVINT SOLAR : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
08/06VIVINT SOLAR : Secures New $325 Million Credit Facility Lowering Cost of Debt
PR
07/23VIVINT SOLAR : Appoints Bill Blodgett as Vice President of Customer Operations
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group