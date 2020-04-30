Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vivint Solar, Inc.    VSLR

VIVINT SOLAR, INC.

(VSLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivint Solar : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 06:46am EDT

LEHI, Utah, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) announced today that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous audio-only webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-833-513-0547, or for international callers, 1-236-714-2204. The conference ID is 286 1289. Please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed at the "Events and Presentations" link on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.vivintsolar.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conference call commences on the investor relations page of the company's website.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With the help of Vivint Solar, homeowners can power their homes with clean, renewable energy, typically achieving significant financial savings over time. Vivint Solar designs and installs solar energy systems for homeowners and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, homeowners may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, including power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. Vivint Solar also offers solar plus storage systems with LG Chem home batteries and electric vehicle chargers with ChargePoint Home. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter. 

Contacts

Rob Kain
Vice President of Investor Relations
855-842-1844
ir@vivintsolar.com

Heather Hurst
Senior Director of Communications
385-202-6577
pr@vivintsolar.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivint-solar-to-report-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301049806.html

SOURCE Vivint Solar, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
06:46aVIVINT SOLAR : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/29VIVINT SOLAR : 5 ways to become a home organization pro
PU
04/29VIVINT SOLAR : 7 steps to start a home garden
PU
03/12VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12VIVINT SOLAR : Appoints Ellen Smith to its Board of Directors
PR
03/10VIVINT SOLAR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10VIVINT SOLAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/10VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/10VIVINT SOLAR : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
PR
03/05VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group