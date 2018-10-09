Log in
Vivint Solar : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/09/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) announced today that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous audio-only webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-833-286-5799, or for international callers, 1-647-689-4443. The conference ID is 357 9119. Please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The conference call will also be webcast live and may be accessed at the "Events and Presentations" link on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.vivintsolar.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conference call commences on the investor relations page of the company's website until November 30, 2018.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. With Vivint Solar, customers can power their homes with clean, renewable energy and typically achieve financial savings over time. Offering integrated residential solar solutions, Vivint Solar designs and installs the solar energy systems for its customers and offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition to being able to purchase a solar energy system outright, customers may benefit from Vivint Solar's affordable, flexible financing options, power purchase agreements, or lease agreements, where available. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com or follow @VivintSolar on Twitter.

Contacts

Rob Kain
Vice President of Investor Relations
855-842-1844
ir@vivintsolar.com

Helen Langan
Senior Director of Communications
385-202-6577
pr@vivintsolar.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivint-solar-to-report-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300727412.html

SOURCE Vivint Solar


© PRNewswire 2018
