Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vivint Solar, Inc.    VSLR

VIVINT SOLAR, INC.

(VSLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSCT and VSLR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) in connection with the acquisition of the company by Advent International ("Advent"). On July 15, 2020, FSCT and Advent announced that the terms of the original February 6, 2020 acquisition agreement had been amended. Under the new agreement (which is structured as a tender offer), FSCT shareholders will receive $29.00 for each share of FSCT that they hold as opposed to $33.00 per share that shareholders were slated to receive under the original acquisition agreement. If you own FSCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/forescout-technologies-inc/

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sunrun, Inc. ("RUN"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VSLR shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.55 shares of RUN common stock for each VSLR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $25.59 based upon RUN's August 6, 2020 closing price of $46.53. If you own VSLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/vslr-inc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-fsct-and-vslr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301108673.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VIVINT SOLAR, INC.
08/07WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSCT and VSLR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
08/05VIVINT SOLAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05VIVINT SOLAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/05VIVINT SOLAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
08/05VIVINT SOLAR : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/27VIVINT SOLAR : Thinking about buying stock in Vivint Solar, Actinium Pharmaceuti..
PR
07/24WeissLaw LLP Reminds TORC and VSLR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
07/23VIVINT SOLAR : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/15STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Viv..
PR
07/15VIVINT SOLAR : Thinking about buying stock in Moleculin Biotech, VBI Vaccines, R..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group