VIVO Cannabis : Q1 2020 – Interim Financial Statements

VIVO CANNABIS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In Canadian Dollars) 1 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, As at 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,172,609 $ 43,390,973 Other financial assets (note 9) 2,208,330 4,908,272 Accounts receivable 4,590,800 2,856,078 Other receivables 1,662,041 857,552 Inventories (note 4) 12,826,146 11,598,945 Biological assets (note 5) 3,119,993 3,819,000 Prepaid expenses 3,578,859 2,095,115 63,158,778 69,525,935 Property, plant and equipment (note 6) 43,885,836 43,622,684 Right-of-use assets 631,806 693,848 Intangible assets 116,296,713 117,242,978 Goodwill 45,836,947 45,836,947 $ 269,810,080 $ 276,922,392 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,237,399 $ 5,237,987 Current portion of lease liabilities 154,794 181,599 Current portion of convertible debentures (note 11 & 17) 34,079,208 3,141,230 RSU plan liability (note 12) 83,938 66,769 42,555,339 8,627,585 Convertible debentures (note 11 & 17) - 29,841,399 Deferred revenue (note 8) 8,800,000 8,800,000 Lease liabilities 537,607 563,303 Deferred income taxes 33,769,977 34,190,410 85,662,923 82,022,697 Shareholders' equity Share capital (note 7) 275,441,589 275,676,482 Contributed surplus (note 7) 21,769,608 17,287,440 Warrant reserve (note 7) 121,888 4,030,657 Deficit (113,160,764) (102,099,860) Accumulated other comprehensive income (25,164) 4,976 184,147,157 194,899,695 $ 269,810,080 $ 276,922,392 Nature of operations (note 1) Commitments and contingencies (note 8) Subsequent events (note 17) Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 14, 2020. "Barry Fishman" "Paul Lucas" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income/Loss and Comprehensive Income/Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except numbers of shares) For the three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue (note 15) $ 8,199,717 $ 5,053,124 Cost of sales and production Cost of inventory sold (note 4) (3,713,065) (1,949,996) Production salaries and wages (915,164) (482,708) Production amortization and depreciation (notes 6) (819,035) (736,257) Production supplies and expense (624,545) (363,649) Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments 2,127,908 1,520,514 Realized gain on biological transformation (note 5) (5,240,981) (2,435,306) Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 5) 3,205,423 3,044,380 Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments 92,350 2,129,588 Expenses General and administrative 5,335,977 3,967,985 Sales and marketing 190,344 1,116,790 Amortization and depreciation (notes 6) 1,108,057 1,077,850 Stock-based payments (notes 7,10 & 12) 355,675 818,622 Finance expense (note 11) 1,512,530 1,073,479 Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (200) Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent consideration - (2,060,258) Unrealized loss (gain) on other financial assets (note 9) 2,699,943 (8,884,167) Realized gain on other financial assets (note 9) - (9,379) Foreign exchange loss 26,458 10,287 Other income (72,668) (2,551) 11,156,316 (2,891,542) Loss from operations before income taxes (11,063,966) 5,021,130 Income tax expense - current (note 16) 417,371 - Income tax recovery - deferred (note 16) (420,433) - Net income (loss) (11,060,904) 5,021,130 Other comprehensive loss Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign exchange translation (loss) (30,140) (136,502) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (11,091,044) $ 4,884,628 Net earnings (loss) per share Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ (0.04) $ 0.02 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.04) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 295,888,654 220,337,839 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 295,888,654 229,432,700 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Accumulated Other Common Contributed Warrant Comprehensive Shares Surplus Reserve Deficit Loss Total Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 275,676,482 $ 17,287,440 $ 4,030,657 $ (102,099,860) $ 4,976 $ 194,899,695 Stock-based payments (note 7) 29,484 309,022 - - - 338,506 Expiry of warrants (note 7) (264,377) 4,173,146 (3,908,769) - - - Net loss for the period - - - (11,060,904) - (11,060,904) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (30,140) (30,140) Balance, March 31, 2020 $ 275,441,589 $ 21,769,608 $ 121,888 $ (113,160,764) $ (25,164) $ 184,147,157 Accumulated Other Common Contributed Warrant Comprehensive Shares Surplus Reserve Deficit Loss Total Balance, January 1, 2019, as previously reported $ 272,075,757 $ 16,714,186 $ 4,454,928 $ (71,453,528) $ (122,951) $ 221,668,392 Impact of change in accounting policy - - - 37,240 - 37,240 Adjusted balance, January 1, 2019 272,075,757 16,714,186 4,454,928 (71,416,288) (122,951) 221,705,632 Exercise of options 2,115,512 (1,015,512) - - - 1,100,000 Exercise of warrants 711,126 - (412,346) - - 298,780 Stock-based payments 96,144 641,978 - - - 738,122 Net loss for the period - - - 5,021,130 - 5,021,130 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (136,502) (136,502) Balance, March 31, 2019 $ 274,998,539 $ 16,340,652 $ 4,042,582 $ (66,395,158) $ (259,453) $ 228,727,162 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities Net loss (income) $ (11,060,904) $ 5,021,130 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Accretion and accrued interest expensed 1,096,579 939,213 Amortization and depreciation 2,021,962 1,619,123 Stock-based payments 355,675 818,622 Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (3,205,423) (3,044,380) (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration - (2,060,258) Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (200) Realized gain on other financial assets - (9,379) Unrealized loss (gain) on other financial assets 2,699,942 (8,884,168) Deferred income taxes (420,433) - Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (1,734,722) 641,252 Other receivables (804,489) (486,065) Inventory 2,677,229 2,757,496 Prepaid expenses (1,483,744) (207,503) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,999,412 (2,814,008) Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities (6,858,916) (5,709,125) Advances from related parties - 11,848 Exercise of options - 1,100,000 Exercise of warrants - 298,780 Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities - 1,410,628 Investment in property and equipment (1,295,742) (2,299,680) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 21,132 200 Payment of lease liabilities (52,501) (161,926) Purchase of short-term investments and other financial assets - (321,287) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments - 426,517 Proceeds from mortgage receivable - 94,953 (1,327,111) (2,261,223) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (32,337) (139,999) Decrease in cash (8,218,364) (6,699,719) Cash, beginning of period 43,390,973 24,273,899 Cash, ending of period $ 35,172,609 $ 17,574,180 Supplementary cash flow information: Cash interest paid 415,951 134,266 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 5 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 1. Nature of Operations VIVO Cannabis Inc. ("VIVO" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Acton April 12, 2007. On April 28, 2017, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction, pursuant to which ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann") amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company's business became the business of ABcann. Effective August 9, 2018, the Company changed its name from "ABcann Global Corporation" to "VIVO Cannabis Inc." and the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange changed from "ABCN" to "VIVO". Effective January 24, 2020, the Company's common shares were uplisted from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the trading symbol continuing to be "VIVO". VIVO's registered office is located at 126 Vanluven Road, Napanee, Ontario K7R 3L2. The Company's current principal business activity is the production and sale of medical and adult-use cannabis and cannabis products, and the provision of cannabis-related medical information and services in Canada. The Company provides these goods and services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ABcann, located in Napanee, Ontario, and Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), located in Hope, British Columbia, which are holders of licenses originally granted under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations(Canada), which was superseded by the Cannabis Act(Canada) on October 17, 2018, and through a number of medical clinics operated by its Calgary, Alberta based subsidiary, Harvest Medicine Inc. ("Harvest Medicine"). The Company is also seeking to expand its business to jurisdictions outside of Canada where cannabis is legal. The Company does not engage in any U.S. cannabis-related activities as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' Staff Notice 51-352Issuers withU.S.Marijuana-RelatedActivities. These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") on May 14, 2020. COVID-19 outbreak Since December 31, 2019, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in a widespread international health crisis that has materially affected economies and financial markets, resulting in the rapid onset of an economic downturn. This unprecedented pandemic may result in, among other things, supply chain issues, a decrease in availability of production materials, transportation delays, personnel shortages, changes in customer demand for the Company's products, increased government regulations or interventions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, all of which may negatively impact the business, financial condition or results of operations of the Company. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length of the outbreak or the severity of its impact at this time. VIVO continues to monitor COVID-19 developments and has implemented enhanced personal safety and sanitation protocols. VIVO's production facilities are continuing operations and to the Company's knowledge, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Company personnel. The Napanee and Hope facilities have extended hours and staggered shifts to facilitate physical distancing and ensure a safe work environment. Frontline staffing levels at the Company's Napanee and Hope facilities during the last two months have ranged between 80% and 90%. 6 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Basis of Presentation Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards (" IAS ") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (" IASB ") and using the accounting policies, determination of significant estimates and judgments, and corresponding accounting treatments consistent with the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") as issued by the IASB. Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and revenue and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Accounting Policies Adopted During the Period Beginning on January 1, 2020, the Company adopted certain International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and amendments. As required by IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the nature and the effect of these changes are disclosed below: Conceptual Framework Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting ("revised conceptual framework"). The revised conceptual framework does not constitute a substantial revision from the previously effective guidance, but does provide additional guidance on topics not previously covered such as presentation and disclosure. The adoption of the revised conceptual framework did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. Definition of a Business Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the IASB amendment regarding the definition of a business under IFRS 3 Business Combinations. This amendment narrowed and clarified the definition of a business, as well as permitted a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a group of assets rather than a business. The adoption of the amendment to IFRS 3 did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. 7 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 4. Inventories Inventories are comprised of the following: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Dried cannabis 6,994,456 7,702,946 Derivatives 4,020,822 2,019,891 Oils 1,091,718 1,467,197 Accessories 52,599 52,924 Supplies 666,551 355,987 Total 12,826,146 11,598,945 Inventory recognized as an expense in cost of sales for the period ended March 31, 2020 was $3,688,720 (2019 - $1,949,996). During the period, the Company recognized inventory impairment of $570,230 (2019 - $351,874). 5. Biological Assets The Company's biological assets consist of cannabis plants. The continuity of biological assets is as follows: Amount Balance, January 1, 2019 $ 1,634,632 Increase in fair value less costs to sell due to biological transformation 16,480,647 Transferred to inventory upon harvest (14,296,279) Balance, December 31, 2019 3,819,000 Increase in fair value less costs to sell due to biological transformation 3,205,423 Transferred to inventory upon harvest (3,904,430) Balance, March 31, 2020 $ 3,119,993 As listed below, key estimates are involved in the valuation process of the cannabis plants. The Company's estimates, by their nature, are subject to changes that could result in future gains or losses in value of biological assets. Changes in estimates could result from volatility of sales prices, changes in yields, and variability of the costs necessary to complete a harvest. Prior to harvest, all production costs are expensed. As at March 31, 2020, the Company's biological assets were, on average, 41% complete (2019 - 39%), and it was expected that the biological assets would yield approximately 1,363 kg of dry flower (2019 - 1,560 kg) and 666 kg of trim (2019 - 640 kg). As at March 31, 2020, the Company had 65,847 plants that were biological assets (2019 - 68,153 plants). The Company values its biological assets (being the growing cannabis plants) at the end of each reporting period at their anticipated fair value less cost to sell. This is determined using a valuation model that combines the expected yield (flower and trim) of each plan at harvest, the estimated price per gram of harvested quality flower and trim, and the post-harvest processing and selling costs expected to be incurred prior to sale. This model also considers the stage of cultivation of each plant at the reporting date, the expected duration of the total cultivation cycle, and the likelihood of survival from that point in cultivation to harvest. The fair value of biological assets is considered a Level 3 categorization in the IFRS fair value hierarchy. The significant estimates and inputs used to assess the fair value of biological assets include the following assumptions: 8 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Average number of weeks in the growing cycle is sixteen weeks from propagation to harvest. The Company considers plants less than 3.5 weeks of age to be in the cloning stage; between 3.5 and 6 weeks to be in the vegetative stage; and more than 6 weeks to be in the flowering stage. As at March 31, 2020, the Company had $226,394 (2019 - $282,396) in the cloning stage, $324,581 (2019 - $701,350) in the vegetative stage and $2,569,018 (2019 - $2,835,254) in the flowering stage.

Expected average harvest yield of 20.7 grams per dry flower plant (2019 - 28.6 grams per plant) and 10.1 grams of trim per plant (2019 - 11.7 grams).

Expected average selling price of $7.08 per gram (2019 - $7.03 per gram) for flower products and $0.22 per gram (2019 - $0.22 per gram) for trim, based on management's estimate of selling prices.

Expected average cost to complete harvest and cost of post-harvest activities to prepare bulk product is $0.67 per gram (2019 - $0.70 per gram). The estimates of growing cycle, harvest yield and costs per gram are based on the Company's historical results. The estimate of the selling price per gram is based on the Company's historical sales in addition to the Company's expected sales price going forward. These inputs are subject to volatility and several uncontrollable factors, which could significantly affect the fair value of biological assets in future periods. The Company expects that a $1 increase or decrease in the selling price per gram of dried cannabis would increase or decrease the fair value of biological assets by $486,637 (2019 - $619,052). A 5% increase or decrease in the estimated yield per cannabis plant would result in an increase or decrease in the fair value of biological assets of $142,657 (2019 - $173,847). Additionally, an increase or decrease of 10% in the costs of production would decrease or increase the fair value of biological assets by $30,384 (2019 - $37,591). Net effect of changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory include: March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Increase in fair value due to biological transformation $ 3,205,423 $ 3,044,380 Realized gain on inventory sold in the year (5,240,981) (2,435,306) Unrealized fair value in biological asset transformation $ (2,035,558) $ 609,074 9 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 6. Property, Plant and Equipment Office furniture, computer and Production Building and other equipment Assets under Land improvements equipment and vehicles construction Total Cost At December 31, 2019 3,920,867 32,582,214 1,309,501 11,523,526 1,907,050 51,243,158 Additions - 43,673 127,720 159,117 965,232 1,295,742 Disposals - - - - (21,132) (21,132) Effect of changes in exchange rates - - 3,672 - - 3,672 At March 31, 2020 $ 3,920,867 $ 32,625,887 $ 1,440,893 $ 11,682,643 $ 2,851,150 $ 52,521,440 Accumulated depreciation At December 31, 2019 - 2,045,650 714,776 4,860,048 - 7,620,474 Expense for the period - 480,598 77,129 449,022 5,469 1,012,218 Effect of changes in exchange rates - - 2,912 - - 2,912 At March 31, 2020 $ - $ 2,526,248 $ 794,817 $ 5,309,070 $ 5,469 $ 8,635,604 The depreciation expense included in the production expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $819,035 (2019 - $736,257). During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company capitalized $96,864 (2019 - $68,766) of borrowing costs to property, plant and equipment. 7. Shareholders' Equity Authorized share capital The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares. Outstanding share capital As at March 31, 2020, there were no shares issued and outstanding other than common shares. 2020 2019 Number of shares Amount Number of shares Amount Balance as at January 1 295,888,654 275,676,482 291,009,922 272,075,757 Stock-based payments (1) - 29,484 2,200,000 2,115,512 Expiry of warrants (2) - (264,377) - - Exercise of options - - 1,590,392 711,126 Exercise of warrants - - - 96,144 Balance as at March 31 295,888,654 275,441,589 294,800,314 274,998,539 During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recognized $29,484 with respect to the vesting of shares granted in a prior period. As at March 31, 2020, 1,475,000 common shares were fully vested, and 100,000 remain unvested. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company transferred $264,377 of warrant issuance costs to share capital issuance costs due to expiry of warrants. 10 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Warrants Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a set price, at the option of the holder, for a set period of time. The following table sets out information regarding warrants issued by the Company: 2020 2019 Number of Weighted average Number of Weighted average warrants exercise price warrants exercise price Balance as at January 1 14,955,500 $ 2.23 17,991,636 $ 1.94 Exercise of warrants - - (3,006,796) $ 0.50 Expiry of warrants (7,187,500) $ 4.19 - - Balance as at March 31 7,768,000 $ 0.41 14,984,840 $ 2.22 The following table presents information related to warrants outstanding as at March 31, 2020: Weighted average exercise price Number of Warrants Weighted average remaining life (years) $0.41 7,768,000 1.59 Incentive stock options The Company has stock-based compensation arrangements to encourage ownership of the Company's common shares by its officers, directors, employees and certain non-employees. The maximum number of common shares granted, vesting period and contractual life of the options under these arrangements are determined from time to time by the Board. The exercise price for each option is determined by the Board based on the fair market value of the Company's common shares on the date of grant, as estimated using the Black-Scholes model. The following table summarizes the Company's stock option activity for the periods indicated: 2020 2019 Number of Weighted average Number of Weighted average Options exercise price Options exercise price Balance as at January 1 13,215,168 $ 0.81 13,240,460 $ 0.84 Granted 550,000 $ 0.31 640,000 $ 0.91 Exercised - $ - (2,200,000) $ 0.50 Forfeited (509,030) $ 0.74 (550,084) $ 1.32 Expired (46,458) $ 1.26 - $ - Balance as at March 31 13,209,680 $ 0.64 11,130,376 $ 0.88 During the three months ended March 31, 2020, 550,000 options were granted, which vest over 36 months. The options had an aggregate value of $103,821. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, 509,030 options were forfeited and 46,458 options expired. The Company recognized $309,022(2019 - $641,978) of expense related to stock options for the period ended March 31, 2020. The fair value of each group of stock options on the date granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The following assumptions were used during the period: 11 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Volatility 74% 88% Risk-free interest rate 1.21% 1.80% Expected life (years) 5 years 5 years Dividend yield Nil Nil Forfeiture rate - - Share price $0.31 $0.90 Volatility assumptions used in the model were calculated based on the actual annualized one-year trading volatility of the Company's common shares. The following table presents information related to stock options outstanding as March 31, 2020: Weighted average exercise Number of Weighted average remaining life price Options Vested (years) $0.01 to $1.00 11,647,472 5,891,468 3.65 $1.00 to $2.00 1,562,208 1,169,274 2.99 Balance as at March 31, 2020 13,209,680 7,060,742 3.57 8. Commitments and Contingencies Litigation The Company may be involved in legal proceedings, claims and assessments arising in the ordinary course of business. Such matters are subject to many uncertainties, and outcomes are not predictable with assurance. Legal fees for such matters are expensed as incurred and the Company accrues for adverse outcomes as they become probable and estimable. Commitments Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.(formerly Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.) On May 29, 2017, the Company announced it had entered into a binding interim agreement (the "Auxly Agreement") with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.) ("Auxly") to fund the construction of a minimum of an additional 50,000 square feet of cultivation space (the "Financed Expansion Area") at the Company's proposed Kimmett Facility. The Financed Expansion Area was to be in addition to the Company's originally planned 100,000 square foot Kimmett Facility. Under the terms of the Auxly Agreement, the Company received gross proceeds of $15,000,000 in August 2017 from the issuance of 6,666,666 common shares to Auxly pursuant to a binding agreement to finance the construction of additional cultivation space. The Company recognized $8,800,000 of deferred revenue, which represents the premium over the closing price of the Company's common shares on the date of issue. In March 2018, the Company and Auxly entered into an amendment to the Auxly Agreement pursuant to which they agreed to a number of amendments to the Auxly Agreement, including extending the deadline for completion of the second $15 million investment to within 60 days of Auxly accepting the Company's proposed construction budget and timeline for the Financed Expansion Area as contemplated by the amended Auxly Agreement. In January 2019, the parties entered into a confidential arbitration process with respect to the Auxly Agreement and its amendment, which process is ongoing. As the arbitration is at a preliminary stage, it is too early to assign a probability as to its likely outcome. As such, the Company continues to maintain the original amount received as provision and equity. 12 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 9. Other Financial Assets National Access Cannabis Corp.dba Meta Growth ("Meta Growth") During 2018, the Company purchased 5,494,505 common shares of Meta Growth for a total cost of $5,000,000. The valuation at March 31, 2020 was based on the quoted market price of $0.10 per share on March 31, 2020. The Company's investment in Meta Growth has been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.("Decibel") During 2018, the Company purchased 5,882,353 units of Decibel (formerly Westleaf Inc.), each consisting of one common share and one half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.85 until October 2, 2020, for a total cost of $5,000,000. As at March 31, 2020, the fair value of the shares was determined based on the quoted market price of $0.07 per share on March 31, 2020. The fair value of the associated warrants is based on the Black-Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $0.85, risk free rate of 0.66%, expected volatility of 119%, expected life of 0.51 years and expected dividend yield of 0%. The shares have been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price, and the warrants have been classified as level 2 - valuation technique with observable market inputs. CB2 Insights Inc.("CB2") In 2015, the Company advanced $160,000, represented by a promissory note, to CB2 (formerly MVC Technologies Inc.). The loan was fully impaired in 2015, and was converted into 208 Class B common shares of CB2 in 2016. CB2 subsequently completed a series of share consolidations, resulting in the Company owning 6,240,000 common shares of CB2. The valuation at March 31, 2020 was based on the quoted market price of $0.08 per share on March 31, 2020. The Company's investment in CB2 has been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price. Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp.("Friendly Stranger") In June 2019, the Company purchased 187,500 Class A common shares in the capital of Friendly Stranger for $750,000 and Friendly Stranger issued the Company a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $500,000. The debenture matures on June 19, 2021, bears interest at the rate of 6.0% per annum, and is convertible into Class A common shares of Friendly Stranger at a conversion price of $5.00 per share. The conversion will be forced upon Friendly Stranger obtaining authorization for a second cannabis retail store location. The Class A common shares were measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Friendly Stranger is not a publicly traded company therefore, the fair value was classified as level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. As at March 31, 2020, the Company determined the best information to assess the fair value of the investment was based on movement of comparable public companies share prices resulting in decline in the fair value of investment of 49.2% from December 31, 2019. Comparable companies were determined in looking at product offering, relative size of operations, geographical market and other factors. A change in this assumption of plus or minus 10% would result in a corresponding change in fair value of the investment of approximately $36,889. As at March 31, 2020, the Company determined the fair value of the investment was $368,895. The convertible debenture is measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value was classified as level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. The fair value of the debt component was calculated using a discount rate of 29.5% at date of issuance. The conversion feature was calculated using the Black- 13 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $5.00, risk free rate of 1.50%, expected volatility of 100%, expected life of two years and expected dividend yield of 0%. As at March 31, 2020, the convertible debenture had a fair value of $409,969. The debt component was calculated based on a discount rate of 29.5%, while the conversion feature was calculated using the Black-Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $5.00, risk free rate of 0.66%, expected volatility of 100%, expected life of 1.22 years and expected dividend yield of 0%. 10. Related Party Transactions The Company's related party transactions for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 was solely comprised of compensation paid to key management, being directors and officers of the Company. Compensation awarded to key management was comprised of the following: For the three months For the three months ended ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Cash compensation $ 803,365 $ 741,501 Share-based payments 81,397 1,051,638 Total $ 884,762 $ 1,793,139 11. Convertible Debentures December 2017 Debentures In December 2017, the Company issued senior unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $30,000,000 (the "December 2017 Debentures"), bearing interest at the rate of 7% per annum and maturing on December 21, 2020. The December 2017 Debentures and accrued interest can be converted at the option of the holder into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $1.50 per share, subject to adjustment as provided in the December 2017 Debentures. The Company initially recognized $22,056,922 as the fair value of the December 2017 Debentures, and $6,075,065 was initially recognized in contributed surplus with respect to the value of the conversion feature. During the year ended December 31, 2018, $26,500,000 of the principal amount was converted into 17,666,666 common shares. As at March 31, 2020, an aggregate principal amount of $3,500,000 was outstanding. February 2018 Debentures In February 2018, the Company issued unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $34,500,000 (the "February 2018 Debentures") pursuant to a bought deal financing. The February 2018 Debentures mature on February 28, 2021 and the outstanding principal of the debentures bears interest at the rate of 6.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 in each year, commencing on June 30, 2018. Each debenture is convertible into common shares at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the last business day immediately preceding the maturity date at a conversion price of $4.00 per share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Company initially recognized $23,661,109 as the fair value of the February 2018 Debentures, and $9,393,195 was initially recognized in contributed surplus with respect to the value of the conversion feature. As at March 31, 2020, an aggregate principal amount of $34,500,000 was outstanding. 14 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) December 2017 February 2018 Debentures Debentures Total Balance, December 31, 2019 3,141,230 29,841,399 32,982,629 Accretion 87,401 1,009,178 1,096,579 Balance, March 31, 2020 3,228,631 30,850,577 34,079,208 Subsequent to the year, the Company repurchased an aggregate principal amount of $10,880,000 of convertible debentures (see note 17). Restricted Share Unit Liability

As at March 31, 2020, there were 381,538 RSUs outstanding valued at $83,938 (2019 - $66,769). The remaining RSUs will expire by December 31, 2020. Financial Instruments and Risk Management Financial Instruments

The Company measures financial instruments by grouping them into classes upon initial recognition, based on the purpose of the individual instruments. The Company initially measures all financial instruments at fair value plus, in the case of financial instruments not classified as FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issuance of the financial instruments.

Fair Value Hierarchy

The following table summarizes information about financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis in the consolidated statement of financial position and categorized by level of significance of the inputs used in making the measurements: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Other financial assets - common shares of Decibel 411,765 - - 1,176,471 - - Other financial assets - common share purchase warrants of Decibel - 250 - - 31,135 - Other financial assets - common shares of Meta Growth 549,451 - - 1,813,187 - - Other financial assets - common shares of CB2 Insights 468,000 - - 624,000 - - Other financial assets - common shares of Friendly Stranger - - 368,895 - - 750,000 Other financial assets - convertible debentures of Friendly Stranger - - 409,969 - - 513,479 RSU plan liability 83,938 - - 66,769 - - $ 1,513,154 $ 250 $ 778,864 $ 3,680,427 $ 31,135 $ 1,263,479 Financial Risk Factors The Company's risk exposure and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below: (a) Credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to significant concentrations of credit risk consist principally of cash and cash equivalents and amounts due from related parties. The Company's cash and cash equivalents are held at a major Canadian bank or credit union. The Company regularly monitors its credit risk exposure and takes steps to mitigate the likelihood of these exposures resulting in actual loss. 15 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) The aging of the Company's accounts receivable as at March 31, 2020 was as follows: Current 1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days Over 91 days Total Accounts receivable $ 3,058,249 $ 502,882 $ 537,822 $ 363,458 $ 128,389 $ 4,590,800 The Company has recognized an expected loss allowance of $95,209 as at March 31, 2020 (2019 - $65,325). (b) Liquidity risk The Company is exposed to liquidity risk or the risk of not meeting its financial obligations as they come due. The Company constantly monitors and manages its cash flows to assess the liquidity necessary to fund operations. All of the Company's financial liabilities are due within one year except for finance lease obligations. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Convertible debentures Finance lease obligations (net of discount) Carrying Contractual Amount cash flows Within 1 year 1 to 2 years 2 to 5 years 5+ years $ 8,237,399 $ 8,237,399 $ 8,237,399 $ - $ - $ - 34,079,208 40,479,767 40,479,767 - - - 692,401 1,058,247 284,588 396,947 376,712 - $ 43,009,008 $ 49,775,413 $ 49,001,754 $ 396,947 $ 376,712 $ - (c) Interest rate risk The Company is subject to interest rate risk from its convertible debentures. Debentures owed by the Company are all fixed rate instruments. 14. Segmented Information During the period, operating segments were determined to exist in two operating areas (production and sale of cannabis, and patient clinics) and a corporate segment. As the Company has experienced rapid growth, operating segments will be further analyzed and are subject to future change. The following table presents selected financial results for the operating segments and the corporate segment for the three months ended March 31, 2020: Cannabis Patient Clinics Corporate Total For the three months ended March 31, 2020 Net revenue 7,482,096 717,621 - 8,199,717 Net income (loss) (17,453,658) (142,107) 6,534,861 (11,060,904) As at March 31, 2020 Total assets 232,292,198 2,512,458 35,005,424 269,810,080 Total liabilities 41,000,670 792,496 43,869,757 85,662,923 The Company holds assets across three geographical locations - Canada, Germany and Australia. Canada Germany Australia Total For the three months ended March 31, 2020 Net revenue 8,199,717 - - 8,199,717 Net income (loss) (10,574,661) (409,768) (76,475) (11,060,904) As at March 31, 2020 Total assets 268,812,716 988,692 8,672 269,810,080 Total liabilities 85,459,365 166,725 36,833 85,662,923 For the three months ended March 31, 2020, all revenues were earned in Canada. 16 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 15. Revenue For the three months For the three months ended ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Sale of cannabis $ 10,242,262 $ 5,425,126 Consultation 160,076 107,576 Education services 547,045 604,830 Other 104,762 147,687 Discounts (1,153,271) (462,069) Excise taxes (1,701,157) (770,026) Net revenue $ 8,199,717 $ 5,053,124 16. Income Tax The reconciliation of the combined Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 26.5% (2019 - 26.5%) to the Company's effective tax rate is as follows: Net loss before recovery of income taxes Expected income tax recovery Share based compensation and non-deductible expenses Prior period adjustments Change in tax benefits not recognized Income tax recovery 2020 $ 11,063,966 (2,931,951) 463,764 734,750 1,730,375 $ (3,062) The Company's income tax recovery is allocated as follows: 2020 Current tax expense $ 417,371 Deferred tax recovery $ (420,433) 17. Subsequent Events Effective April 2, 2020, the Company repurchased a portion of the February 2018 debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $10,000,000 for a price of $9,300,000 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to a private agreement. Effective May 8, 2020, the Company repurchased an additional portion of the February 2018 debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $880,000 for a price of $818,400 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to but excluding April 30, 2020), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to the terms of a first supplement to the debenture indenture dated April 24, 2020 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, following which, convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $27,120,000 remain outstanding. 17 Attachments Original document

