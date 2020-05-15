VIVO Cannabis : Q1 2020 – Interim Financial Statements

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
(In Canadian Dollars)
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
As at
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,172,609
$
43,390,973
Other financial assets (note 9)
2,208,330
4,908,272
Accounts receivable
4,590,800
2,856,078
Other receivables
1,662,041
857,552
Inventories (note 4)
12,826,146
11,598,945
Biological assets (note 5)
3,119,993
3,819,000
Prepaid expenses
3,578,859
2,095,115
63,158,778
69,525,935
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
43,885,836
43,622,684
Right-of-use assets
631,806
693,848
Intangible assets
116,296,713
117,242,978
Goodwill
45,836,947
45,836,947
$
269,810,080
$
276,922,392
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
8,237,399
$
5,237,987
Current portion of lease liabilities
154,794
181,599
Current portion of convertible debentures (note 11 & 17)
34,079,208
3,141,230
RSU plan liability (note 12)
83,938
66,769
42,555,339
8,627,585
Convertible debentures (note 11 & 17)
-
29,841,399
Deferred revenue (note 8)
8,800,000
8,800,000
Lease liabilities
537,607
563,303
Deferred income taxes
33,769,977
34,190,410
85,662,923
82,022,697
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (note 7)
275,441,589
275,676,482
Contributed surplus (note 7)
21,769,608
17,287,440
Warrant reserve (note 7)
121,888
4,030,657
Deficit
(113,160,764)
(102,099,860)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(25,164)
4,976
184,147,157
194,899,695
$
269,810,080
$
276,922,392
Nature of operations (note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (note 8)
Subsequent events (note 17)
Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 14, 2020.
"Barry Fishman"
"Paul Lucas"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income/Loss and Comprehensive Income/Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except numbers of shares)
For the three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
Net revenue (note 15)
$
8,199,717
$
5,053,124
Cost of sales and production
Cost of inventory sold (note 4)
(3,713,065)
(1,949,996)
Production salaries and wages
(915,164)
(482,708)
Production amortization and depreciation (notes 6)
(819,035)
(736,257)
Production supplies and expense
(624,545)
(363,649)
Revenues less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments
2,127,908
1,520,514
Realized gain on biological transformation (note 5)
(5,240,981)
(2,435,306)
Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 5)
3,205,423
3,044,380
Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments
92,350
2,129,588
Expenses
General and administrative
5,335,977
3,967,985
Sales and marketing
190,344
1,116,790
Amortization and depreciation (notes 6)
1,108,057
1,077,850
Stock-based payments (notes 7,10 & 12)
355,675
818,622
Finance expense (note 11)
1,512,530
1,073,479
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
-
(200)
Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
(2,060,258)
Unrealized loss (gain) on other financial assets (note 9)
2,699,943
(8,884,167)
Realized gain on other financial assets (note 9)
-
(9,379)
Foreign exchange loss
26,458
10,287
Other income
(72,668)
(2,551)
11,156,316
(2,891,542)
Loss from operations before income taxes
(11,063,966)
5,021,130
Income tax expense - current (note 16)
417,371
-
Income tax recovery - deferred (note 16)
(420,433)
-
Net income (loss)
(11,060,904)
5,021,130
Other comprehensive loss
Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign exchange translation (loss)
(30,140)
(136,502)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(11,091,044)
$
4,884,628
Net earnings (loss) per share
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$
(0.04)
$
0.02
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
(0.04)
$
0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
295,888,654
220,337,839
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
295,888,654
229,432,700
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Other
Common
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
$
275,676,482
$ 17,287,440
$
4,030,657
$ (102,099,860)
$
4,976
$ 194,899,695
Stock-based payments (note 7)
29,484
309,022
-
-
-
338,506
Expiry of warrants (note 7)
(264,377)
4,173,146
(3,908,769)
-
-
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(11,060,904)
-
(11,060,904)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(30,140)
(30,140)
Balance, March 31, 2020
$
275,441,589
$ 21,769,608
$
121,888
$ (113,160,764)
$
(25,164)
$ 184,147,157
Accumulated
Other
Common
Contributed
Warrant
Comprehensive
Shares
Surplus
Reserve
Deficit
Loss
Total
Balance, January 1, 2019, as previously reported
$ 272,075,757
$
16,714,186
$
4,454,928
$
(71,453,528)
$
(122,951)
$ 221,668,392
Impact of change in accounting policy
-
-
-
37,240
-
37,240
Adjusted balance, January 1, 2019
272,075,757
16,714,186
4,454,928
(71,416,288)
(122,951)
221,705,632
Exercise of options
2,115,512
(1,015,512)
-
-
-
1,100,000
Exercise of warrants
711,126
-
(412,346)
-
-
298,780
Stock-based payments
96,144
641,978
-
-
-
738,122
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
5,021,130
-
5,021,130
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(136,502)
(136,502)
Balance, March 31, 2019
$ 274,998,539
$
16,340,652
$
4,042,582
$
(66,395,158)
$
(259,453)
$ 228,727,162
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
Net loss (income)
$
(11,060,904)
$
5,021,130
Add (deduct) items not involving cash
Accretion and accrued interest expensed
1,096,579
939,213
Amortization and depreciation
2,021,962
1,619,123
Stock-based payments
355,675
818,622
Increase in fair value due to biological transformation
(3,205,423)
(3,044,380)
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
(2,060,258)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
-
(200)
Realized gain on other financial assets
-
(9,379)
Unrealized loss (gain) on other financial assets
2,699,942
(8,884,168)
Deferred income taxes
(420,433)
-
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
(1,734,722)
641,252
Other receivables
(804,489)
(486,065)
Inventory
2,677,229
2,757,496
Prepaid expenses
(1,483,744)
(207,503)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,999,412
(2,814,008)
Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities
(6,858,916)
(5,709,125)
Advances from related parties
-
11,848
Exercise of options
-
1,100,000
Exercise of warrants
-
298,780
Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities
-
1,410,628
Investment in property and equipment
(1,295,742)
(2,299,680)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
21,132
200
Payment of lease liabilities
(52,501)
(161,926)
Purchase of short-term investments and other financial assets
-
(321,287)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
-
426,517
Proceeds from mortgage receivable
-
94,953
(1,327,111)
(2,261,223)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
(32,337)
(139,999)
Decrease in cash
(8,218,364)
(6,699,719)
Cash, beginning of period
43,390,973
24,273,899
Cash, ending of period
$
35,172,609
$
17,574,180
Supplementary cash flow information:
Cash interest paid
415,951
134,266
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
1. Nature of Operations
VIVO Cannabis Inc. ("VIVO" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Acton April 12, 2007. On April 28, 2017, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction, pursuant to which ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann") amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company's business became the business of ABcann. Effective August 9, 2018, the Company changed its name from "ABcann Global Corporation" to "VIVO Cannabis Inc." and the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange changed from "ABCN" to "VIVO". Effective January 24, 2020, the Company's common shares were uplisted from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the trading symbol continuing to be "VIVO". VIVO's registered office is located at 126 Vanluven Road, Napanee, Ontario K7R 3L2.
The Company's current principal business activity is the production and sale of medical and adult-use cannabis and cannabis products, and the provision of cannabis-related medical information and services in Canada. The Company provides these goods and services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ABcann, located in Napanee, Ontario, and Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), located in Hope, British Columbia, which are holders of licenses originally granted under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations(Canada), which was superseded by the Cannabis Act(Canada) on October 17, 2018, and through a number of medical clinics operated by its Calgary, Alberta based subsidiary, Harvest Medicine Inc. ("Harvest Medicine").
The Company is also seeking to expand its business to jurisdictions outside of Canada where cannabis is legal. The Company does not engage in any U.S. cannabis-related activities as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' Staff Notice 51-352Issuers withU.S.Marijuana-RelatedActivities.
These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") on May 14, 2020.
COVID-19 outbreak
Since December 31, 2019, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in a widespread international health crisis that has materially affected economies and financial markets, resulting in the rapid onset of an economic downturn. This unprecedented pandemic may result in, among other things, supply chain issues, a decrease in availability of production materials, transportation delays, personnel shortages, changes in customer demand for the Company's products, increased government regulations or interventions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, all of which may negatively impact the business, financial condition or results of operations of the Company. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length of the outbreak or the severity of its impact at this time.
VIVO continues to monitor COVID-19 developments and has implemented enhanced personal safety and sanitation protocols. VIVO's production facilities are continuing operations and to the Company's knowledge, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Company personnel. The Napanee and Hope facilities have extended hours and staggered shifts to facilitate physical distancing and ensure a safe work environment. Frontline staffing levels at the Company's Napanee and Hope facilities during the last two months have ranged between 80% and 90%.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
Basis of Presentation
Statement of compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and using the accounting policies, determination of significant estimates and judgments, and corresponding accounting treatments consistent with the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB.
Use of estimates and judgments
The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and revenue and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Accounting Policies Adopted During the Period
Beginning on January 1, 2020, the Company adopted certain International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and amendments. As required by IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the nature and the effect of these changes are disclosed below:
Conceptual Framework
Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting ("revised conceptual framework"). The revised conceptual framework does not constitute a substantial revision from the previously effective guidance, but does provide additional guidance on topics not previously covered such as presentation and disclosure. The adoption of the revised conceptual framework did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.
Definition of a Business
Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the IASB amendment regarding the definition of a business under IFRS 3 Business Combinations. This amendment narrowed and clarified the definition of a business, as well as permitted a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a group of assets rather than a business. The adoption of the amendment to IFRS 3 did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
4. Inventories
Inventories are comprised of the following:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Dried cannabis
6,994,456
7,702,946
Derivatives
4,020,822
2,019,891
Oils
1,091,718
1,467,197
Accessories
52,599
52,924
Supplies
666,551
355,987
Total
12,826,146
11,598,945
Inventory recognized as an expense in cost of sales for the period ended March 31, 2020 was $3,688,720 (2019 - $1,949,996). During the period, the Company recognized inventory impairment of $570,230 (2019 - $351,874).
5. Biological Assets
The Company's biological assets consist of cannabis plants. The continuity of biological assets is as follows:
Amount
Balance, January 1, 2019
$
1,634,632
Increase in fair value less costs to sell due to biological transformation
16,480,647
Transferred to inventory upon harvest
(14,296,279)
Balance, December 31, 2019
3,819,000
Increase in fair value less costs to sell due to biological transformation
3,205,423
Transferred to inventory upon harvest
(3,904,430)
Balance, March 31, 2020
$
3,119,993
As listed below, key estimates are involved in the valuation process of the cannabis plants. The Company's estimates, by their nature, are subject to changes that could result in future gains or losses in value of biological assets. Changes in estimates could result from volatility of sales prices, changes in yields, and variability of the costs necessary to complete a harvest. Prior to harvest, all production costs are expensed.
As at March 31, 2020, the Company's biological assets were, on average, 41% complete (2019 - 39%), and it was expected that the biological assets would yield approximately 1,363 kg of dry flower (2019 - 1,560 kg) and 666 kg of trim (2019 - 640 kg). As at March 31, 2020, the Company had 65,847 plants that were biological assets (2019 - 68,153 plants).
The Company values its biological assets (being the growing cannabis plants) at the end of each reporting period at their anticipated fair value less cost to sell. This is determined using a valuation model that combines the expected yield (flower and trim) of each plan at harvest, the estimated price per gram of harvested quality flower and trim, and the post-harvest processing and selling costs expected to be incurred prior to sale. This model also considers the stage of cultivation of each plant at the reporting date, the expected duration of the total cultivation cycle, and the likelihood of survival from that point in cultivation to harvest. The fair value of biological assets is considered a Level 3 categorization in the IFRS fair value hierarchy. The significant estimates and inputs used to assess the fair value of biological assets include the following assumptions:
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
Average number of weeks in the growing cycle is sixteen weeks from propagation to harvest. The Company considers plants less than 3.5 weeks of age to be in the cloning stage; between 3.5 and 6 weeks to be in the vegetative stage; and more than 6 weeks to be in the flowering stage. As at March 31, 2020, the Company had $226,394 (2019 - $282,396) in the cloning stage, $324,581 (2019 - $701,350) in the vegetative stage and $2,569,018 (2019 - $2,835,254) in the flowering stage.
Expected average harvest yield of 20.7 grams per dry flower plant (2019 - 28.6 grams per plant) and 10.1 grams of trim per plant (2019 - 11.7 grams).
Expected average selling price of $7.08 per gram (2019 - $7.03 per gram) for flower products and $0.22 per gram (2019 - $0.22 per gram) for trim, based on management's estimate of selling prices.
Expected average cost to complete harvest and cost ofpost-harvest activities to prepare bulk product is $0.67 per gram (2019 - $0.70 per gram).
The estimates of growing cycle, harvest yield and costs per gram are based on the Company's historical results. The estimate of the selling price per gram is based on the Company's historical sales in addition to the Company's expected sales price going forward. These inputs are subject to volatility and several uncontrollable factors, which could significantly affect the fair value of biological assets in future periods.
The Company expects that a $1 increase or decrease in the selling price per gram of dried cannabis would increase or decrease the fair value of biological assets by $486,637 (2019 - $619,052). A 5% increase or decrease in the estimated yield per cannabis plant would result in an increase or decrease in the fair value of biological assets of $142,657 (2019 - $173,847). Additionally, an increase or decrease of 10% in the costs of production would decrease or increase the fair value of biological assets by $30,384 (2019 - $37,591).
Net effect of changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory include:
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Increase in fair value due to biological transformation
$
3,205,423
$
3,044,380
Realized gain on inventory sold in the year
(5,240,981)
(2,435,306)
Unrealized fair value in biological asset transformation
$
(2,035,558)
$
609,074
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
6. Property, Plant and Equipment
Office
furniture,
computer and
Production
Building and
other
equipment
Assets under
Land
improvements
equipment
and vehicles
construction
Total
Cost
At December 31, 2019
3,920,867
32,582,214
1,309,501
11,523,526
1,907,050
51,243,158
Additions
-
43,673
127,720
159,117
965,232
1,295,742
Disposals
-
-
-
-
(21,132)
(21,132)
Effect of changes in exchange
rates
-
-
3,672
-
-
3,672
At March 31, 2020
$ 3,920,867
$
32,625,887
$
1,440,893
$ 11,682,643
$
2,851,150
$
52,521,440
Accumulated depreciation
At December 31, 2019
-
2,045,650
714,776
4,860,048
-
7,620,474
Expense for the period
-
480,598
77,129
449,022
5,469
1,012,218
Effect of changes in exchange
rates
-
-
2,912
-
-
2,912
At March 31, 2020
$
-
$
2,526,248
$
794,817
$ 5,309,070
$
5,469
$
8,635,604
The depreciation expense included in the production expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $819,035 (2019 - $736,257). During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company capitalized $96,864 (2019 - $68,766) of borrowing costs to property, plant and equipment.
7. Shareholders' Equity Authorized share capital
The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares. Outstanding share capital
As at March 31, 2020, there were no shares issued and outstanding other than common shares.
2020
2019
Number of shares
Amount
Number of shares
Amount
Balance as at January 1
295,888,654
275,676,482
291,009,922
272,075,757
Stock-based payments (1)
-
29,484
2,200,000
2,115,512
Expiry of warrants (2)
-
(264,377)
-
-
Exercise of options
-
-
1,590,392
711,126
Exercise of warrants
-
-
-
96,144
Balance as at March 31
295,888,654
275,441,589
294,800,314
274,998,539
During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recognized $29,484 with respect to the vesting of shares granted in a prior period. As at March 31, 2020, 1,475,000 common shares were fully vested, and 100,000 remain unvested.
During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company transferred $264,377 of warrant issuance costs to share capital issuance costs due to expiry of warrants.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
Warrants
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a set price, at the option of the holder, for a set period of time. The following table sets out information regarding warrants issued by the Company:
2020
2019
Number of
Weighted average
Number of
Weighted average
warrants
exercise price
warrants
exercise price
Balance as at January 1
14,955,500
$
2.23
17,991,636
$
1.94
Exercise of warrants
-
-
(3,006,796)
$
0.50
Expiry of warrants
(7,187,500)
$
4.19
-
-
Balance as at March 31
7,768,000
$
0.41
14,984,840
$
2.22
The following table presents information related to warrants outstanding as at March 31, 2020:
Weighted average exercise
price
Number of Warrants
Weighted average remaining life (years)
$0.41
7,768,000
1.59
Incentive stock options
The Company has stock-based compensation arrangements to encourage ownership of the Company's common shares by its officers, directors, employees and certain non-employees. The maximum number of common shares granted, vesting period and contractual life of the options under these arrangements are determined from time to time by the Board. The exercise price for each option is determined by the Board based on the fair market value of the Company's common shares on the date of grant, as estimated using the Black-Scholes model.
The following table summarizes the Company's stock option activity for the periods indicated:
2020
2019
Number of
Weighted average
Number of
Weighted average
Options
exercise price
Options
exercise price
Balance as at January 1
13,215,168
$
0.81
13,240,460
$
0.84
Granted
550,000
$
0.31
640,000
$
0.91
Exercised
-
$
-
(2,200,000)
$
0.50
Forfeited
(509,030)
$
0.74
(550,084)
$
1.32
Expired
(46,458)
$
1.26
-
$
-
Balance as at March 31
13,209,680
$
0.64
11,130,376
$
0.88
During the three months ended March 31, 2020, 550,000 options were granted, which vest over 36 months. The options had an aggregate value of $103,821. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, 509,030 options were forfeited and 46,458 options expired.
The Company recognized $309,022(2019 - $641,978) of expense related to stock options for the period ended March 31, 2020.
The fair value of each group of stock options on the date granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The following assumptions were used during the period:
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Volatility
74%
88%
Risk-free interest rate
1.21%
1.80%
Expected life (years)
5 years
5 years
Dividend yield
Nil
Nil
Forfeiture rate
-
-
Share price
$0.31
$0.90
Volatility assumptions used in the model were calculated based on the actual annualized one-year trading volatility of the Company's common shares. The following table presents information related to stock options outstanding as March 31, 2020:
Weighted average exercise
Number of
Weighted average remaining life
price
Options
Vested
(years)
$0.01 to $1.00
11,647,472
5,891,468
3.65
$1.00 to $2.00
1,562,208
1,169,274
2.99
Balance as at March 31, 2020
13,209,680
7,060,742
3.57
8. Commitments and Contingencies Litigation
The Company may be involved in legal proceedings, claims and assessments arising in the ordinary course of business. Such matters are subject to many uncertainties, and outcomes are not predictable with assurance. Legal fees for such matters are expensed as incurred and the Company accrues for adverse outcomes as they become probable and estimable.
Commitments
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.(formerly Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.)
On May 29, 2017, the Company announced it had entered into a binding interim agreement (the "Auxly Agreement") with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.) ("Auxly") to fund the construction of a minimum of an additional 50,000 square feet of cultivation space (the "Financed Expansion Area") at the Company's proposed Kimmett Facility. The Financed Expansion Area was to be in addition to the Company's originally planned 100,000 square foot Kimmett Facility. Under the terms of the Auxly Agreement, the Company received gross proceeds of $15,000,000 in August 2017 from the issuance of 6,666,666 common shares to Auxly pursuant to a binding agreement to finance the construction of additional cultivation space. The Company recognized $8,800,000 of deferred revenue, which represents the premium over the closing price of the Company's common shares on the date of issue.
In March 2018, the Company and Auxly entered into an amendment to the Auxly Agreement pursuant to which they agreed to a number of amendments to the Auxly Agreement, including extending the deadline for completion of the second $15 million investment to within 60 days of Auxly accepting the Company's proposed construction budget and timeline for the Financed Expansion Area as contemplated by the amended Auxly Agreement. In January 2019, the parties entered into a confidential arbitration process with respect to the Auxly Agreement and its amendment, which process is ongoing. As the arbitration is at a preliminary stage, it is too early to assign a probability as to its likely outcome. As such, the Company continues to maintain the original amount received as provision and equity.
12
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
9. Other Financial Assets
National Access Cannabis Corp.dba Meta Growth ("Meta Growth")
During 2018, the Company purchased 5,494,505 common shares of Meta Growth for a total cost of $5,000,000. The valuation at March 31, 2020 was based on the quoted market price of $0.10 per share on March 31, 2020. The Company's investment in Meta Growth has been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.("Decibel")
During 2018, the Company purchased 5,882,353 units of Decibel (formerly Westleaf Inc.), each consisting of one common share and one half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.85 until October 2, 2020, for a total cost of $5,000,000. As at March 31, 2020, the fair value of the shares was determined based on the quoted market price of $0.07 per share on March 31, 2020. The fair value of the associated warrants is based on the Black-Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $0.85, risk free rate of 0.66%, expected volatility of 119%, expected life of 0.51 years and expected dividend yield of 0%. The shares have been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price, and the warrants have been classified as level 2 - valuation technique with observable market inputs.
CB2 Insights Inc.("CB2")
In 2015, the Company advanced $160,000, represented by a promissory note, to CB2 (formerly MVC Technologies Inc.). The loan was fully impaired in 2015, and was converted into 208 Class B common shares of CB2 in 2016. CB2 subsequently completed a series of share consolidations, resulting in the Company owning 6,240,000 common shares of CB2. The valuation at March 31, 2020 was based on the quoted market price of $0.08 per share on March 31, 2020. The Company's investment in CB2 has been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price.
In June 2019, the Company purchased 187,500 Class A common shares in the capital of Friendly Stranger for $750,000 and Friendly Stranger issued the Company a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $500,000. The debenture matures on June 19, 2021, bears interest at the rate of 6.0% per annum, and is convertible into Class A common shares of Friendly Stranger at a conversion price of $5.00 per share. The conversion will be forced upon Friendly Stranger obtaining authorization for a second cannabis retail store location. The Class A common shares were measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Friendly Stranger is not a publicly traded company therefore, the fair value was classified as level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. As at March 31, 2020, the Company determined the best information to assess the fair value of the investment was based on movement of comparable public companies share prices resulting in decline in the fair value of investment of 49.2% from December 31, 2019. Comparable companies were determined in looking at product offering, relative size of operations, geographical market and other factors. A change in this assumption of plus or minus 10% would result in a corresponding change in fair value of the investment of approximately $36,889. As at March 31, 2020, the Company determined the fair value of the investment was $368,895.
The convertible debenture is measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value was classified as level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. The fair value of the debt component was calculated using a discount rate of 29.5% at date of issuance. The conversion feature was calculated using the Black-
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $5.00, risk free rate of 1.50%, expected volatility of 100%, expected life of two years and expected dividend yield of 0%. As at March 31, 2020, the convertible debenture had a fair value of $409,969. The debt component was calculated based on a discount rate of 29.5%, while the conversion feature was calculated using the Black-Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $5.00, risk free rate of 0.66%, expected volatility of 100%, expected life of 1.22 years and expected dividend yield of 0%.
10. Related Party Transactions
The Company's related party transactions for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 was solely comprised of compensation paid to key management, being directors and officers of the Company. Compensation awarded to key management was comprised of the following:
For the three months
For the three months
ended
ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Cash compensation
$
803,365
$
741,501
Share-based payments
81,397
1,051,638
Total
$
884,762
$
1,793,139
11. Convertible Debentures December 2017 Debentures
In December 2017, the Company issued senior unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $30,000,000 (the "December 2017 Debentures"), bearing interest at the rate of 7% per annum and maturing on December 21, 2020. The December 2017 Debentures and accrued interest can be converted at the option of the holder into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $1.50 per share, subject to adjustment as provided in the December 2017 Debentures. The Company initially recognized $22,056,922 as the fair value of the December 2017 Debentures, and $6,075,065 was initially recognized in contributed surplus with respect to the value of the conversion feature. During the year ended December 31, 2018, $26,500,000 of the principal amount was converted into 17,666,666 common shares. As at March 31, 2020, an aggregate principal amount of $3,500,000 was outstanding.
February 2018 Debentures
In February 2018, the Company issued unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $34,500,000 (the "February 2018 Debentures") pursuant to a bought deal financing. The February 2018 Debentures mature on February 28, 2021 and the outstanding principal of the debentures bears interest at the rate of 6.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 in each year, commencing on June 30, 2018. Each debenture is convertible into common shares at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the last business day immediately preceding the maturity date at a conversion price of $4.00 per share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Company initially recognized $23,661,109 as the fair value of the February 2018 Debentures, and $9,393,195 was initially recognized in contributed surplus with respect to the value of the conversion feature. As at March 31, 2020, an aggregate principal amount of $34,500,000 was outstanding.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
December 2017
February 2018
Debentures
Debentures
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
3,141,230
29,841,399
32,982,629
Accretion
87,401
1,009,178
1,096,579
Balance, March 31, 2020
3,228,631
30,850,577
34,079,208
Subsequent to the year, the Company repurchased an aggregate principal amount of $10,880,000 of convertible debentures (see note 17).
Restricted Share Unit Liability
As at March 31, 2020, there were 381,538 RSUs outstanding valued at $83,938 (2019 - $66,769). The remaining RSUs will expire by December 31, 2020.
Financial Instruments and Risk ManagementFinancial Instruments
The Company measures financial instruments by grouping them into classes upon initial recognition, based on the purpose of the individual instruments. The Company initially measures all financial instruments at fair value plus, in the case of financial instruments not classified as FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issuance of the financial instruments.
Fair Value Hierarchy
The following table summarizes information about financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis in the consolidated statement of financial position and categorized by level of significance of the inputs used in making the measurements:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Other financial assets - common shares of Decibel
411,765
-
-
1,176,471
-
-
Other financial assets - common share purchase warrants of Decibel
-
250
-
-
31,135
-
Other financial assets - common shares of Meta Growth
549,451
-
-
1,813,187
-
-
Other financial assets - common shares of CB2 Insights
468,000
-
-
624,000
-
-
Other financial assets - common shares of Friendly Stranger
-
-
368,895
-
-
750,000
Other financial assets - convertible debentures of Friendly Stranger
-
-
409,969
-
-
513,479
RSU plan liability
83,938
-
-
66,769
-
-
$
1,513,154
$
250
$ 778,864
$ 3,680,427
$ 31,135
$
1,263,479
Financial Risk Factors
The Company's risk exposure and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below:
(a) Credit risk
Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to significant concentrations of credit risk consist principally of cash and cash equivalents and amounts due from related parties. The Company's cash and cash equivalents are held at a major Canadian bank or credit union. The Company regularly monitors its credit risk exposure and takes steps to mitigate the likelihood of these exposures resulting in actual loss.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
The aging of the Company's accounts receivable as at March 31, 2020 was as follows:
Current
1-30 days
31-60 days
61-90 days
Over 91 days
Total
Accounts receivable
$ 3,058,249
$ 502,882
$ 537,822
$ 363,458
$ 128,389
$ 4,590,800
The Company has recognized an expected loss allowance of $95,209 as at March 31, 2020 (2019 - $65,325).
(b) Liquidity risk
The Company is exposed to liquidity risk or the risk of not meeting its financial obligations as they come due. The Company constantly monitors and manages its cash flows to assess the liquidity necessary to fund operations. All of the Company's financial liabilities are due within one year except for finance lease obligations.
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Convertible debentures
Finance lease obligations (net of discount)
Carrying
Contractual
Amount
cash flows
Within 1 year
1 to 2 years
2 to 5 years
5+ years
$
8,237,399
$
8,237,399
$
8,237,399
$
-
$
-
$
-
34,079,208
40,479,767
40,479,767
-
-
-
692,401
1,058,247
284,588
396,947
376,712
-
$
43,009,008
$
49,775,413
$
49,001,754
$
396,947
$
376,712
$
-
(c) Interest rate risk
The Company is subject to interest rate risk from its convertible debentures. Debentures owed by the Company are all fixed rate instruments.
14. Segmented Information
During the period, operating segments were determined to exist in two operating areas (production and sale of cannabis, and patient clinics) and a corporate segment. As the Company has experienced rapid growth, operating segments will be further analyzed and are subject to future change. The following table presents selected financial results for the operating segments and the corporate segment for the three months ended March 31, 2020:
Cannabis
Patient Clinics
Corporate
Total
For the three months ended March 31, 2020
Net revenue
7,482,096
717,621
-
8,199,717
Net income (loss)
(17,453,658)
(142,107)
6,534,861
(11,060,904)
As at March 31, 2020
Total assets
232,292,198
2,512,458
35,005,424
269,810,080
Total liabilities
41,000,670
792,496
43,869,757
85,662,923
The Company holds assets across three geographical locations - Canada, Germany and Australia.
Canada
Germany
Australia
Total
For the three months ended March 31, 2020
Net revenue
8,199,717
-
-
8,199,717
Net income (loss)
(10,574,661)
(409,768)
(76,475)
(11,060,904)
As at March 31, 2020
Total assets
268,812,716
988,692
8,672
269,810,080
Total liabilities
85,459,365
166,725
36,833
85,662,923
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, all revenues were earned in Canada.
VIVO CANNABIS INC.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019(Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars)
15. Revenue
For the three months
For the three months
ended
ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Sale of cannabis
$
10,242,262
$
5,425,126
Consultation
160,076
107,576
Education services
547,045
604,830
Other
104,762
147,687
Discounts
(1,153,271)
(462,069)
Excise taxes
(1,701,157)
(770,026)
Net revenue
$
8,199,717
$
5,053,124
16. Income Tax
The reconciliation of the combined Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 26.5%
(2019 - 26.5%) to the Company's effective tax rate is as follows:
Net loss before recovery of income taxes Expected income tax recovery
Share based compensation and non-deductible expenses Prior period adjustments
Change in tax benefits not recognized Income tax recovery
2020
$ 11,063,966 (2,931,951)
463,764
734,750
1,730,375
$ (3,062)
The Company's income tax recovery is allocated as follows:
2020
Current tax expense
$
417,371
Deferred tax recovery
$
(420,433)
17. Subsequent Events
Effective April 2, 2020, the Company repurchased a portion of the February 2018 debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $10,000,000 for a price of $9,300,000 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to a private agreement.
Effective May 8, 2020, the Company repurchased an additional portion of the February 2018 debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $880,000 for a price of $818,400 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to but excluding April 30, 2020), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to the terms of a first supplement to the debenture indenture dated April 24, 2020 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, following which, convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $27,120,000 remain outstanding.