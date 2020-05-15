MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > VIVO Cannabis Inc. VIVO CA92845J1049 VIVO CANNABIS INC. (VIVO) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/14 03:59:31 pm 0.265 CAD --.--% 04:25a VIVO CANNABIS : Q1 2020 – Interim Financial Statements PU 04:25a VIVO CANNABIS : Q1 2020 – Management Discussion & Analysis PU 05/14 VIVO CANNABIS : trade; Announces First Quarter 2020 Results AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news VIVO Cannabis : Q1 2020 – Management Discussion & Analysis 0 05/15/2020 | 04:25am EDT Send by mail :

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2020 May 14, 2020 VIVOCannabis.com Introduction This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of VIVO Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "VIVO") is for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and is prepared as of May 14, 2020. It is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian dollars. This MD&A provides information that management of the Company believes is helpful to understand the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. The objective is to present readers with a view of the Company from management's perspective by interpreting the material trends and activities that have affected the operating results, liquidity and financial position of the Company. This MD&A refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures. For further information, see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures". Additional information relating to the Company can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Company Overview The Company operates two wholly-owned licence holders ("Licence Holders") under the Cannabis Act(Canada) (the "Cannabis Act"), being ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann") and Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), both of which hold licences to produce and sell dried cannabis and cannabis oils, and to cultivate and produce cannabis products for direct sale to medical patients across Canada, as well as for retail adult-use sales. ABcann and Canna Farms are both wholly- owned subsidiaries of the Company. ABcann received its first licence to produce cannabis in 2014 and commenced production in 2015, with commercial sales commencing in 2016. ABcann currently operates two production facilities in Napanee, Ontario, being its original Vanluven facility (the "Vanluven Facility") and the new Kimmetts facility (the "Kimmetts Facility"). Canna Farms, which was the first licensed producer in British Columbia, has a solid track record of execution, which led to it being one of the first licensed producers to achieve positive operating cash flow. Canna Farms operates a production facility in Hope, British Columbia (the "CF Facility"), as well as an online medical cannabis platform. The Company's business has three primary segments: (i) a cannabis product segment operated by Canna Farms and ABcann, through which the Company produces and sells cannabis and cannabis products for medical purposes and for the adult-use market; (ii) a medical cannabis clinic segment operated by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Harvest Medicine Inc. ("Harvest Medicine"); and (iii) a corporate and international segment, which relates to VIVO's non-production related corporate activities, as well as the Company's international operations. On January 24, 2020, the common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") were VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 2 of 39 voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and uplisted to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), continuing to trade under the symbol "VIVO". Strategic Overview VIVO is committed to growing long-term shareholder value by lowering its production cost per kilogram through increased cannabis production capacity, thereby realizing economies of scale, and focusing on the production of high-quality, high margin products. VIVO's initiatives to grow production capacity, the expansion of its facilities in Hope, British Columbia, and Napanee, Ontario, supply agreements with third-party cultivators, and the launch of the Company's cannabis 2.0 product lines, which include cannabis-infused chocolates, vapes, and concentrates such as kief, live rosin, bubble hash, wax and shatter, have well positioned the Company to increase revenue in 2020. The Company has been working on developing its cannabis products, systems and facilities so they can be replicated in a number of jurisdictions throughout the world where medical cannabis or adult-use cannabis may be legally produced and sold. The Company believes that its approach to cultivation creates a reproducible environment and results in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis of consistent quality, and expects both its portfolio of products and the jurisdictions outside of Canada in which it operates to expand as local laws allow, resources permit, and where market research indicates opportunity. VIVO continues to focus on four key strategic priorities, which the Company believes will help grow long-term shareholder value: Enhance Supply and Production Capabilities Create a Broad and Loyal Customer Network Build an Innovation-Driven Branded Organization Accelerate International Medical Business Growth The following summarizes recent activities undertaken by the Company in furtherance of the strategic objectives described above. Enhance Supply and Production Capabilities The Company has applied for Health Canada approval of the 10,000 square foot phase 5 expansion at the CF Facility, with operations expected to begin shortly after licensing. The Company's capital expenditure plan for 2020 is largely related to this project, with expenses heavily weighted in the first half of 2020.

To increase output and reduce unit costs, the Company is installing automated pre-roll equipment, commissioning a new high-volume ethanol extraction suite and introducing high-speed packaging equipment.

pre-roll equipment, commissioning a new high-volume ethanol extraction suite and introducing high-speed packaging equipment. Planting has commenced in the airhouses at the Kimmetts Facility in Napanee, approximately three months earlier than the pilot crop in 2019, which is expected to allow VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 3 of 39 for a longer period of vegetative growth prior to flowering and result in significantly higher output. EU-GMP certification of the Vanluven Facility continues to advance. The Company expects to send its final written response to the German authorities in May 2020. Barring regulatory delays, and delays in the ability of the German authorities to make a final inspection as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, certification is expected to be granted in the second half of 2020. The Company has followed a measured approach to capacity expansion, part of its focus on fiscal discipline, capital stewardship and ensuring financial stability, while at the same time scaling-up to meet growing patient and consumer demand. The Company has commissioned an ethanol extraction system at the Vanluven Facility to accommodate the expected increased output from the Kimmetts Facility and input from other sources, and a new distillation system at the Vanluven Facility. Once these systems are fully operational, which is expected in Q2 2020, the Vanluven Facility will expand its focus to include the production of high quality oils, distillates, concentrates and more advanced formulations for VIVO's current and anticipated portfolio of medical products, as well as edibles and topicals. VIVO has also invested in automated packaging at the CF Facility and labelling equipment, expected to significantly increase finished goods throughput and lower manufacturing costs. In addition, disciplined investments in product development and international market preparation are expected to continue to facilitate future profitable growth. Create a Broad and Loyal Customer Network VIVO continued to focus on supplying sought-after premium products, allowing the Company to maintain top-tier prices for its medical and adult-use dry flower products, with a net average selling price of $6.67 per gram of dry flower in Q1 2020.

sought-after premium products, allowing the Company to maintain top-tier prices for its medical and adult-use dry flower products, with a net average selling price of $6.67 per gram of dry flower in Q1 2020. VIVO entered into several new supply and processing agreements with strict quality and potency specifications, to acquire inputs for the Company's dry flower and cannabis 2.0 products.

VIVO's family of brands, each targeting a specific market segment, include Canna Farms™, Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Lumina™ and Harvest Medicine™.

Canadian Bud Collection™, a new adult-use brand directed at the popular value segment of the market, was introduced in Q1 2020, to satisfy a need in this high-demand segment of the market.

adult-use brand directed at the popular value segment of the market, was introduced in Q1 2020, to satisfy a need in this high-demand segment of the market. The Company currently sells over 100 stock keeping units (SKUs) and will introduce several new medical and adult-use products in 2020.

adult-use products in 2020. Canna Farms successfully shipped cannabis 2.0 products to multiple provinces and Fireside™ chocolates were shipped to three Canadian provinces. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 4 of 39 By shifting Harvest Medicine's resources to providing patient-focused services through its telemedicine platform, HMED Connect, and by prioritizing the production of medical products, VIVO has tried to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its loyal medical customers. Canna Farms operates an industry-leading online medical cannabis platform, (https://www.cannafarms.ca), which offers the largest variety of medical cannabis products in Canada. Combining the Company's Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Lumina™, Canna Farms™ and Canadian Bud Collection™ brands, and products from additional third-party cultivators, including Pure Sun Farms™, GTEC Holdings Ltd. (sold under the brand GreenTec™) and, recently, Aqualitas Inc., a Nova Scotia based cultivator of organically grown cannabis using both organic living soil and proprietary aquaponics systems, into one online point of purchase is believed to offer a distinct advantage for patients looking for a single location to access a broad selection of medical cannabis products. Canna Farms' platform represents one of the largest medical cannabis suppliers in Canada, and, to date, has over 21,000 patient registrations. Under VIVO's cannabis clinic segment, Harvest Medicine operates a portfolio of five education focused, patient-centric, cannabis discovery clinics, including a 3,500 square foot clinic located in Northland Village Mall in Calgary, Alberta, a 3,000 square foot clinic inside the St. Albert Centre in St. Albert, Alberta, and three additional clinics in the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario. In total, Harvest Medicine has conducted more than 100,000 visits with registered patients to date, through its clinics, clinic-in-clinic partnerships and telemedicine app, making it one of the top clinic networks in Canada. As noted below under the heading "Current Outlook -COVID-19Pandemic", the Company has temporarily suspended in-clinic visits at the Harvest Medicine clinics but the Company expects its HMED Connect telemedicine platform to be of increased service to the medical cannabis market during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people become increasingly conscious of social distancing and more people are choosing to remain at home. The telemedicine platform brings medical cannabis information to the wide patient population that can benefit from being educated about the applications and proper use of medical cannabis and allows patients across Canada to access Harvest Medicine's class-leading education and patient-centric model at any time. Building an Innovation-Driven Branded Organization The Company made its first sales of its premium quality Fireside TM vape cartridges and kits into the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

vape cartridges and kits into the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Subsequent to quarter-end, VIVO signed an exclusive agreement with Vertosa Inc., an infusion technology company based in Oakland, California. The agreement provides rights to their advanced technology for Canada. Vertosa's patent pending emulsion systems allow for the creation of shelf-stable cannabis infused beverages, with high bioavailability, excellent clarity and great taste. VIVO plans to install new equipment in its Napanee facility over the next few months to produce emulsification products for use in future cannabis beverages for VIVO and third-party product developers throughout Canada. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 5 of 39 VIVO continues to progress its goal of expanding its offering of high-quality and precisely dosed cannabis products for medical patients through its partnerships with several pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. VIVO has a strong commitment to pursuing innovation throughout its value chain. The Company is also using its robust data insights as a foundation for the development of novel products with a strong competitive edge and high margins. ABcann continues to invest in product development initiatives focused on novel genetics and growing techniques to maximize yields. It intends to use its processing licence, which allows for the sale of cannabis oil as well as the manufacturing and preparation of other concentrates, to manufacture new products for the edibles and concentrates market, including its initial line of cannabis chocolates. The Company also intends to provide extraction services to partner-Licence Holders that require high grade extracts and distillates for their edibles and beverage programs. The Company actively accesses scientific advances in the cannabinoid field to shape its product development efforts. The Company's goal is to expand its offering of high-quality and precisely- dosed cannabis products for medical patients and health care professionals. For example, the Company has entered into a product development agreement with Pharmascience Inc., a global pharmaceutical company based in Montreal, to develop a line of specific medical cannabis formulations on behalf of the Company that are intended to maximize therapeutic benefit to patients by using pharmaceutical quality and precise dosing standards. Accelerate International Medical Business Growth VIVO was granted a narcotics licence from BfArM, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices in Germany (" BfArM "), and is awaiting receipt of an import licence, the final permit necessary to facilitate imports from the Vanluven Facility and from other non-EU sources.

"), and is awaiting receipt of an import licence, the final permit necessary to facilitate imports from the Vanluven Facility and from other non-EU sources. VIVO continued to advance its European expansion strategy through its partnership with Linneo Health S.L., (" Linneo "), a Spanish-based,EU-GMP certified supplier of pharma- grade cannabis. The Company's subsidiary, Beacon Medical Germany GmbH (" Beacon Germany "), is in the process of finalizing its first purchase order with Linneo for product for the German market expected to be sold in the second half of 2020.

"), a Spanish-based,EU-GMP certified supplier of pharma- grade cannabis. The Company's subsidiary, Beacon Medical Germany GmbH (" "), is in the process of finalizing its first purchase order with Linneo for product for the German market expected to be sold in the second half of 2020. The Company's Australian business continues to develop as the Company's subsidiary, Beacon Medical Australia Pty Ltd. (" Beacon Australia "), leverages its current customers and explores additional supply and commercial partnerships in this fast-growing market. The Company is selectively expanding its international medical footprint, leveraging its experience and leadership to enter new high-growth markets. The Company is following a capital-light approach, with an intense focus on go-to-market execution, leveraging strategic partnerships and pharmaceutical experience to ensure success. Initial focus is on the German and Australian markets, which, combined, have a population of over 100 million people. In March 2019, Beacon Germany received its pharmaceutical wholesale licence and GDP-certificate from the regulatory authorities of the state of Brandenburg, Germany, followed by receipt of its VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 6 of 39 narcotics licence from BfArM in November 2019, which will allow for the commercialization of medical pharmaceutical products. Beacon Germany is now fully licensed to sell cannabis in Germany. An import licence, the final permit necessary to facilitate imports from the Vanluven Facility, is dependent on receiving EU-GMP certification. In September 2019, VIVO continued to make inroads with its European expansion strategy by partnering with Linneo to be its European medical cannabis supply partner. Linneo is an EU-GMP certified leader in the European pharmaceutical cannabis industry. By having an EU-GMP certified source of medical cannabis within Europe, VIVO expects to be able to supply the unmet medical needs of the European high-growth market with premium medical cannabis products and services. Beacon Australia has partnered with Australian Medical Cannabis Services and is currently implementing an observational study on the use of cannabinoids as therapy for chronic pain. Led by a group of well-known pain specialists in Melbourne, Australia, the study is expected to provide long-term data with which to evaluate the efficacy of medical cannabis in treating pain and further support the development of VIVO's portfolio of medical cannabis products. Current Outlook - COVID-19 Pandemic In the first quarter of 2020, and particularly in the last two months, the world has been in a state of upheaval as a result of the novel COVID-19 virus pandemic, which has had, and is expected to continue to have, an unprecedented impact on the global economy. The severity of the pandemic and the mid to long term effects on the economic system cannot yet be determined, but is expected that they will be deep and wide-spread. While much of this is expected to be negative, there are certain sectors that are experiencing an uptick in activity. The Company expects that its results of operations may be adversely affected in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, particularly if there is a break down in the supply chain domestically, with respect to the shipment of its cannabis products across Canada, and globally. Further, the Company has temporarily suspended all in-clinic visits at its Harvest Medicine clinics, while at the same time seeking to expand its telemedicine platform of phone and video consultations, including its HMED Connect App. VIVO continues to monitor COVID-19 developments and has implemented enhanced personal safety and sanitation protocols. Its production facilities are continuing operations and, to the Company's knowledge, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Company personnel. The Company's facilities have extended hours and staggered shifts to facilitate physical distancing and ensure a safe work environment. Frontline staffing levels at the facilities during the last two months have ranged between 80% and 90%. The Company is also proud to support the local communities in which it operates by donating masks and gloves in Ontario and British Columbia. Selected Quarterly Financial Information The following table sets forth a comparison of the Company's revenue and earnings on a quarterly basis for each of the eight most recently completed quarters: VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 7 of 39 (in millions, except loss March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 per share) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net revenue 8.2 6.6 6.3 5.3 Net loss (11.1) (12.2) (9.7) (13.8) Net loss per (0.04) (0.04) (0.03) (0.05) share, basic and diluted (in millions, except loss March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 per share) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 5.1 5.8 2.3 1.1 Net income (loss) 5.0 (8.0) (9.1) (0.8) Net income (loss) per 0.02 (0.03) (0.04) (0.01) share, basic and diluted The Company's revenue increased significantly in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of increased production capacity and corresponding sales growth, including from new products in the Company's cannabis 2.0 line. Steady improvements in revenue over the last two years, as set out in the table above, are attributable to the acquisition of Canna Farms in August 2018, the opening of the adult-use recreational market in October 2018 and increasing adult-use sales thereafter, and an increase in the Company's production capacity, including as a result of the expansions of the Vanluven Facility and the CF Facility, and the commencement of production at the Kimmetts Facility seasonal airhouses in 2019. The fluctuations in the Company's net loss between periods are primarily attributable to increases in the Company's expenses as a result of the Company's increased operations, as well as significant changes in the value of other financial assets (being marketable securities of other issuers held by the Company), which are marked to market at each period end. This resulted in the anomalous net income of $5.0 million in Q1 2019 as well as the significant increase in net loss in Q2 2019. Results of Operations Over the last twelve months, the Company has continued to increase its business activities, including by: enhancing supply and production capabilities through expansion of the Vanluven Facility and CF Facility, commencement of sales from the new Kimmetts Facility, the expansion of Canna Farms' online medical platform, and the commencement of development, production and sales of cannabis 2.0 products. This increased business activity led to a commensurate increase in expenses, leading to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company's net loss was $11.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 (basic and diluted loss of $0.04 per Share) compared to a net income of $5.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019 (basic and diluted income of $0.02 per Share). The difference was primarily attributable to: an unrealized gain on other financial assets of $8.9 million recognized in Q1 2019 and an unrealized loss on other financial assets of $2.7 million recognized in Q1 2020; increased general and administrative expenses of $5.3 million in Q1 2020 compared to $4.0 million in Q1 2019; an increase in costs of sales and production from $3.5 million in Q1 2019 to $6.1 million in Q1 2020; and an increase in realized gains on biological transformation from $2.4 million in Q1 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 8 of 39 2019 to $5.2 million in Q1 2020. Diluted loss per Share is the same as basic loss per Share because the Company's outstanding options and warrants have an anti-dilutive effect on the loss per Share. The Company's business is subject to various risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A. Revenue The following table presents selected financial results for the Company's business segments for the three months ended March 31, 2020: Cannabis Sales Patient Clinics Corporate Total (in millions) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net revenue 7.5 0.7 - 8.2 Net income (loss) (17.5) (0.1) 6.5 (11.1) The Company carries out operations across two regions - Canada and International (made up of Germany and Australia). During the three months ended March 31, 2020, all revenue was earned in Canada, and total revenue increased by 62% from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020. The following table sets out segmented financial information with respect to the Company's financial results for each region for the three months ended March 31, 2020: Canada International Total ($) ($) ($) Net revenue 8.2 - 8.2 Net income (loss) (10.6) (0.5) (11.1) Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Gross revenue net of excise taxes and discounts from the sale of medical dried cannabis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $2.7 million ($2.4 million in the same period in 2019). Gross revenue net of excise taxes and discounts from the sale of adult-use dried cannabis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $3.1 million, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Total medical dried cannabis sold during the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 419,000 grams (313,000 grams for the same period in 2019), at an Average Selling Price, Net of Excise (as defined under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"), of $6.46 per gram for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (Q1 2019: $7.67 per gram). Total adult-use dried cannabis sold during the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 456,000 grams (215,000 grams for the same period in 2019), at an Average Selling Price, Net of Excise, of $6.86 per gram (Q1 2019: $7.75 per gram). Biological Assets and Cost of Sales and Production Biological assets consist of cannabis plants at various stages of growth (pre-harvest) being cultivated by the Company. The value of these plants is recorded on the balance sheet as biological VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 9 of 39 assets at their anticipated fair value less costs to sell. At harvest, the cumulative biological asset value of these plants is transferred from biological assets to inventory. This biological asset value is thereby 'embedded' in the value of the Company's inventory. Further post-harvest processing expenses are capitalized to inventory. When sold, the value of the capitalized processing expenses within the sold inventory are expensed to cost of inventory sold, and the biological asset value embedded in the inventory is booked to 'realized gain on biological transformation' on the statement of losses. All pre-harvest expenses attributable to the cultivation of plants, including both direct and indirect expenses, are expensed in the period in which they are incurred. They are not capitalized to biological assets and therefore are never included in inventory. A summary of the categories comprising cost of sales and production is as follows: 'Cost of inventory sold' is comprised of: (i) in the case of internally produced inventory, the post- harvest processing costs that have been capitalized; (ii) in the case of purchased inventory, the acquisition costs of third-party inventory plus any processing costs that have been capitalized; (iii) the acquisition costs of any third-party inventory and any capitalized processing costs for either internally produced or purchased inventory that has been used for testing or sample retention, or has been impaired. Any biological asset value embedded in inventory sold, sampled, tested or impaired is netted against "increases in fair value due to biological transformation" on the statement of losses. Cost of inventory in Q1 2020 increased by $1.8 million over Q1 2019, reflecting the increase in the Company's revenues. Additionally, inventory impairment expenses of $0.6 million were charged to cost of inventory sold, representing the reclassification of cannabis flower inventory to cannabis trim inventory. 'Production salaries and wages' are pre-harvest expenses attributable to the cultivation of plants, including both direct and indirect labour costs. These costs are expensed in the period in which they are incurred and are comprised of payroll costs related to personnel directly and indirectly involved in the growing of plants. The Company's production salaries and wages accounted for approximately 23% of total salaries and wages for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and increased over the same period in 2019 due to the expansion of the Company's facilities in Hope and Napanee. 'Production amortization and depreciation' are pre-harvest expenses attributable to depreciation of the capital assets used to cultivate plants. These expenses reflect the depreciation schedules of the underlying assets. 'Production supplies and expense' are pre-harvest expenses attributable to the cultivation of plants, including both direct and indirect expenses. These costs are expensed in the period in which they are incurred and are comprised of direct materials, supplies, utilities, processing, packaging, equipment and facility maintenance, lab expenses and supplies, and uniforms. The increase in production supplies and expenses in Q1 2020 over Q1 2019 reflected the significant expansion of the Company's facilities between the two periods. As at March 31, 2020, the Company had 65,847 plants that were included in its biological assets valuation (December 31, 2019: 68,153), and the plants were, on average, 41% of the way through the cultivation process (December 31, 2019: 39%). As at March 31, 2020, it was expected that those VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 10 of 39 plants would yield approximately 1,363 kilograms of dry flower (December 31, 2019: 1,560 kilograms) and 666 kilograms of trim (December 31, 2019: 640 kilograms), when harvested. The Company values its biological assets (being the growing cannabis plants) at the end of each reporting period at their anticipated fair value less cost to sell as noted above. The Company uses a valuation model that combines the expected yield (flower and trim) of each plant at harvest, the estimated price per gram of harvested quality flower and trim, and the post-harvest processing and selling costs expected to be incurred prior to sale. This model also considers the stage of cultivation of each plant at the reporting date, the expected duration of the total cultivation cycle, and the likelihood of survival from that point in cultivation to harvest. The fair value of biological assets is considered a Level 3 categorization in the IFRS fair value hierarchy. The significant estimates and inputs used to assess the fair value of biological assets include the following assumptions: Average number of weeks in the growing cycle is 16 weeks from propagation to harvest. The Company considers plants less than 3.5 weeks of age to be in the cloning stage; between 3.5 and 6 weeks to be in the vegetative stage; and more than 6 weeks to be in the flowering stage. As at March 31, 2020, the Company had $226,394 (December 31, 2019: $282,396) in the cloning stage, $324,581 (December 31, 2019: $701,350) in the vegetative stage and $2,569,018 (December 31, 2019: $2,835,254) in the flowering stage.

Expected average harvest yield of 20.7 grams per dry flower plant (December 31, 2019: 28.6 grams per plant) and 10.1 grams of trim per plant (December 31, 2019: 11.7 grams).

Expected average selling price of $7.08 per gram (December 31, 2019: $7.03) for flower

products and $0.22 (December 31, 2019: $0.22) per gram for trim, based on management's estimate of selling prices.

products and $0.22 (December 31, 2019: $0.22) per gram for trim, based on management's estimate of selling prices. Expected average cost to complete harvest and cost of post-harvest activities to prepare bulk product is $0.67 per gram (December 31, 2019: $0.70 per gram). The estimates of growing cycle, harvest yield and costs per gram are based on the Company's historical results. The estimate of the selling price per gram is based on the Company's historical sales in addition to the Company's expected sales price going forward. These inputs are subject to volatility and several uncontrollable factors, which could significantly affect the fair value of biological assets in future periods. The Company expects that a $1 increase or decrease in the selling price per gram of dried cannabis would increase or decrease the fair value of biological assets by $486,637 (2019: $619,052). A 5% increase or decrease in the estimated yield per cannabis plant would result in an increase or decrease in the fair value of biological assets of $142,657 (2019: $173,847). Additionally, an increase or decrease of 10% in the costs of production would decrease or increase the fair value of biological assets by $30,384 (2019: $37,591). VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 11 of 39 Net effect of changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory include: March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 (in millions) ($) ($) Increase in fair value on biological transformation 3.2 3.0 Realized gain (loss) on inventory sold in the year (5.2) (2.4) Unrealized fair value on biological asset transformation (2.0) 0.6 The Company acknowledges the concerns of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") noted in CSA Staff Notice 51-357Staff Review of Reporting Issuers in the Cannabis Industry(the "Staff Notice"). In particular, the Staff Notice states that issuers who expense biological asset costs as incurred (like the Company) should consider whether the accounting policy results in information that is relevant to the decision-making needs of investors. As a result of the Staff Notice, the Company is providing the following supplemental information, which shows what impact the capitalization of production costs related to biological assets would have on the statement of operations and comprehensive loss: Results of the Results when Results of the Company's capitalizing costs Company's Results when current IFRS during the biological current IFRS capitalizing costs during compliant transformation compliant the biological method process method transformation process (in millions) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Production costs 2.4 0.3 1.6 2.6 Unrealized gain on (3.2) (1.2) (3.0) (4.1) biological transformation Total increase to (0.8) (0.8) (1.5) (1.5) comprehensive loss Medical Cannabis Clinics Revenue from the Harvest Medicine clinics, which is primarily derived from educational service fees, was $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The primary cost of sales with respect to the clinics relates to the payments made by Harvest Medicine to physicians for their services under Alberta Health Services. Expenses General and administrative expenses increased to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries and wages related to the significant expansions of the Company's facilities in Hope and Napanee, and increased consulting expenses incurred in Canada and Germany related to the Company's efforts to achieve EU-GMP certification. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $0.9 million, from $1.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $0.2 million in the same period in 2020. Sales and marketing costs were higher in the first quarter of 2019 due to spending on retail-related activities and programs undertaken by the Company in connection with the launch of the adult-use market, as well as VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 12 of 39 significant marketing investments made by Harvest Medicine in Q1 2019. In 2020, the Company has focused its sales and marketing efforts on more targeted customer segments. Finance expense increased during the three months ended March 31, 2020 to $1.5 million, from $1.1 million in the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in accretion on convertible debentures as they near maturity and a reduction in the interest earned on the Company's cash and cash equivalents. The Company's amortization and depreciation expense on its non-production assets of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 was unchanged from the first quarter of 2019. The Company had a significant unrealized loss on other financial assets, comprised of marketable securities of other issuers held by the Company, of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to an unrealized gain of $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. These figures reflected the increase and subsequent decline in the value of such securities over the period, a situation experienced by many comparable publicly traded cannabis companies during the period. Non-IFRS Financial Measures The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a sum of net revenue, other income, cost of inventory sold, production salaries and wages, production supplies and expense, general and administrative expense, and sales and marketing expense, as determined by management. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist readers in determining the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations and to cover financial charges. Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 (in millions) ($) ($) Net revenue 8.2 5.1 Less: Adjusted cost of sales(1) 5.3 2.8 Adjusted Gross Margin 2.9 2.3 Less: General and administrative costs 5.3 4.0 Less: Sales and marketing costs 0.2 1.1 Adjusted EBITDA (2.6) (2.8) Adjusted cost of sales is the sum of cost of inventory sold, production salaries and wages, and production supplies and expense. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2019, mainly due to increased net revenue, which was offset by increased costs of sales and production. The Company is making significant efforts to prepare for its entry into international markets, as well as to develop innovative cannabis-based medical products. To date, these efforts have not resulted in the generation of revenue, notwithstanding that the Company has made expenditures in furtherance thereof. The following table sets out the impact of the Company's spending on matters related directly to its operating business, which is focused solely on the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 13 of 39 markets and clinic operations, and the development of international operations and potential new products: Three months ended Canadian Focused Operating Business (in millions) March 31, 2020 Net revenue 8.2 Adjusted cost of sales 5.3 Adjusted gross margin 2.9 General and administrative costs 4.5 Sales and marketing costs 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA (1.7) International Focused Operations and New Product Three months ended Development(in millions) March 31, 2020 Net revenue - Adjusted cost of sales - Adjusted gross margin - General and administrative costs 0.9 Sales and marketing costs - Adjusted EBITDA (0.9) Three months ended Total(in millions) March 31, 2020 Net revenue 8.2 Adjusted cost of sales 5.3 Adjusted gross margin 2.9 General and administrative costs 5.3 Sales and marketing costs 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA (2.6) Operating, Financing and Investing Activities The following table highlights the Company's cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 (in millions): Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net cash provided by (used in): ($) ($) Operating activities (6.9) (5.7) Investing activities (1.3) (2.3) Financing activities - 1.4 Increase (decrease) in cash (8.2) (6.7) Operating activities used cash of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Cash was primarily used for the funding of Adjusted EBITDA losses of $2.6 million, an increase in non-cash working capital of $3.6 million (excluding the effect of any fair value changes due to biological transformation), and interest payments of $0.4 million on the Company's convertible debentures made in the quarter. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 14 of 39 Financing activities used cash of $nil in the first quarter of 2020 compared to providing cash of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, with the higher amount in 2019 related to the exercise of options and warrants. Investing activities used cash of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to using cash of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company used $1.3 million to invest in property and equipment (Q1 2019: $2.3 million), did not use any cash to purchase short-term investments and other financial assets (Q1 2019: $0.3 million), and did not derive any cash from the sale of short-term investments (Q1 2019: $0.4 million). Liquidity and Capital Resources In 2020, the Company primarily financed its operations through revenue from operations and the proceeds of debt and equity financing undertaken in 2018 and 2017. As at March 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of $20.6 million and cash and cash equivalents of $35.2 million, as compared to working capital of $60.9 million and cash and cash equivalents of $43.4 million at December 31, 2019. Accounts receivable were $4.6 million as at March 31, 2020, compared to $2.9 million as at December 31, 2019, with the increase primarily attributable to provincial purchases made from Canna Farms, as well as an increase in receivables related to the Harvest Medicine business as there is a delay in timing between billing for physicians and reimbursement from Alberta Health Services. Other financial assets were $2.2 million as at March 31, 2020 as compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2019. Other receivables at March 31, 2020 were $1.7 million as compared to $0.9 million as at December 31, 2019, which were largely related to an increase in GST and HST receivables owing to certain of the Company's subsidiaries. Inventories at March 31, 2020 were $12.8 million (December 31, 2019: $11.6 million), comprised of $7.0 million of dried cannabis (December 31, 2019: $7.7 million), $4.0 million of cannabis derivatives (December 31, 2019: $2.0 million), $1.1 million of cannabis oils (December 31, 2019: $1.5 million), $52,599 of accessories (December 31: $52,924), and $0.7 million of supplies (December 31, 2019: $0.4 million). The changes were attributable to an increase in unfinished bulk goods with the coming online of facility expansions, an increase in derivative inventory reflecting the stockpiling of material in anticipation of the cannabis 2.0 market which opened in late Q4 2019, and a significant increase in the purchase of third-party inputs for further processing and sales. When sold, a significant portion of the reduction in inventory (i.e. the biological asset value embedded in the value of the inventory) is booked to 'realized gain on biological transformation' on the statement of losses. Biological assets at March 31, 2020 were $3.1 million compared to $3.8 million as at December 31, 2019. The Company's long term assets at December 31, 2019 mainly consisted of: property, plant and equipment of $43.9 million (December 31, 2019 - $43.6 million) related to the Company's facilities and the expansions thereof; intangible assets of $116.3 million (December 31, 2019 - $117.2 million), comprised of customer relationships assumed in the acquisition of Harvest Medicine and the unallocated purchase price with respect to the acquisition of Canna Farms; and goodwill of $45.8 million related to the acquisitions of Harvest Medicine, Canna Farms and Trauma Healing VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 15 of 39 Centres (December 31, 2019 - $45.8 million). Subsequent to the end of Q1 2020, on April 2, 2020, the Company repurchased outstanding debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $10 million for a purchase price of $9.3 million (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to a private agreement. On May 8, 2020, the Company repurchased debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $0.9 million for a price of $0.8 million (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to but excluding April 30, 2020), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to the terms of a first supplement to the debenture indenture dated April 24, 2020 between the Company and TSX Trust Company. The Company continually monitors and manages its cash flow to assess the liquidity necessary to fund operations. The Company anticipates that it will have sufficient liquidity and capital resources to meet all of its planned expenditures for the next twelve months. These planned expenditures include repayment of the remaining convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $27.1 million, of which debentures in the principal amount of $3.5 million will mature in December 2020 and debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $23.6 million will mature in February 2021. The following table sets out the Company's total assets and liabilities for each of its business segments as at March 31, 2020: Cannabis Sales Patient Clinics Corporate Total (in millions) ($) ($) ($) ($) Total assets 232.3 2.5 35.0 269.8 Total liabilities 41.0 0.8 43.9 85.7 The following table sets out the Company's total assets and liabilities for each geographical location in which the Company operated as at March 31, 2020: Canada International Total (in millions) ($) ($) ($) Total assets 268.8 1.0 269.8 Total liabilities 85.5 0.2 85.7 Financial Instruments and Risk Management Financial Instruments The Company has classified its cash and cash equivalents, other financial assets and derivative liability as fair value through profit and loss. Other receivables, short-term investments, due from related parties, loan receivable and mortgage receivable have been classified as loans and receivables. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, due to related parties, mortgage payable, convertible debenture and loans payable have been classified as other financial liabilities. The carrying values of cash and cash equivalents, other receivables, short-term investments, due VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 16 of 39 to/from related parties, loan receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their fair values due to their short periods to maturity. Fair Value Hierarchy Financial instruments recorded at fair value are classified using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The hierarchy is summarized as follows: Level 1- quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. Level 2- inputs that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (prices) or indirectly (derived from prices) from observable market data. Level 3- inputs for assets and liabilities not based upon observable market data. The following table summarizes information about financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis in the consolidated statement of financial position and categorized by level of significance of the inputs used in making the measurements: March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Other financial assets - common shares of Decibel 411,765 - - 1,176,471 - - Other financial assets - common share purchase warrants of Decibel - 250 - - 31,135 - Other financial assets - common shares of Meta Growth 549,451 - - 1,813,187 - - Other financial assets - common shares of CB2 468,000 - - 624,000 - - Other financial assets - common shares of Friendly Stranger - - 368,895 - - 750,000 Other financial assets - convertible debentures of Friendly Stranger - - 409,969 - - 513,479 RSU plan liability 83,938 - - 66,769 - - $1,513,154 $250 $778,864 $3,680,427 $31,135 $1,263,479 Financial Risk Factors The Company's risk exposure and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below: Credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to significant concentrations of credit risk consist principally of cash and cash equivalents. The Company's cash and cash equivalents are held at a major Canadian bank or credit union. The Company regularly monitors its credit risk exposure and takes steps to mitigate the likelihood of these exposures resulting in actual loss. Liquidity risk The Company is exposed to liquidity risk or the risk of not meeting its financial obligations as they come due. The Company constantly monitors and manages its cash flows to assess the liquidity necessary to fund operations. All of the Company's financial liabilities are due within one year except for finance lease obligations. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 17 of 39 Interest rate risk The Company is subject to interest rate risk from its convertible debentures. Debentures owed by the Company are all fixed rate instruments. Related Party Transactions During the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, compensation awarded to directors and officers of the Company was comprised of the following: Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 (in millions) ($) ($) Cash compensation 0.8 0.7 Share-based payments 0.08 1.1 Total 0.9 1.8 Critical Accounting Estimates Management has applied significant estimates and assumptions related to the following: Biological assets and inventory Management is required to make a number of estimates in calculating the fair value of biological assets and harvested cannabis inventory. These estimates include a number of assumptions such as estimating the stage of growth of the cannabis, harvesting costs, sales price and expected yields. The Company must also determine if the cost of any inventory exceeds its net realizable value. In making these estimates, management considers the product life of inventory, whether inventory is damaged and the profitability of recent sales of inventory. Fair value of stock options and warrants Management uses the Black-Scholesoption-pricing model to calculate the fair value of stock options and warrants. Use of this method requires management to make assumptions and estimates about the expected life of options and warrants, anticipated forfeitures, the risk free rate, and the volatility of the Company's Share price. In making these assumptions and estimates, management relies on historical market data. Contingent consideration Management is required to make a number of estimates in calculating the fair value of contingent consideration. These estimates include a number of assumptions such as estimating future financial performance, the likelihood of achieving performance milestones, and the cost of capital of the acquired business. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 18 of 39 Estimated useful lives, impairment considerations and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets is dependent upon estimates of useful lives based on management's judgment. Goodwill and indefinite life intangible asset impairment testing require management to make estimates in the impairment testing model. On an annual basis, the Company tests whether goodwill and indefinite life intangible assets are impaired. Impairment is influenced by judgment in defining a cash generating unit ("CGU") and determining the indicators of impairment, and estimates used to measure impairment losses. The recoverable value of goodwill and indefinite and definite long-lived assets is determined using discounted future cash flow models, which incorporate assumptions regarding projected future cash flows and capital investment, growth rates and discount rates. Changes in Accounting Policies including Initial Adoption Accounting Policies Adopted During the Period Beginning on January 1, 2020, the Company adopted certain International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and amendments. As required by IAS 34 Interim Financial Reportingand IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the nature and the effect of these changes are disclosed below: Conceptual Framework Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting. The revised conceptual framework does not constitute a substantial revision from the previously effective guidance, but does provide additional guidance on topics not previously covered, such as presentation and disclosure. The adoption of the revised conceptual framework did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. Definition of a Business Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the IASB amendment regarding the definition of a business under IFRS 3 Business Combinations. This amendment narrowed and clarified the definition of a business, as well as permitted a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a group of assets rather than a business. The adoption of the amendment to IFRS 3 did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements The Company has not entered into any material off-balance sheet arrangements such as guarantee contracts, contingent interests in assets transferred to unconsolidated entities, derivative financial obligations, or with respect to any obligations under a variable interest equity arrangement. Disclosure of Outstanding Share Data As of the date of this MD&A, the Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares without par value. The Company had the following securities VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 19 of 39 outstanding as at May 14, 2020: Type of Security Number Outstanding Common Shares 295,888,654 Dilutive Effect of Convertible Debentures 8,238,333(1) Stock Options 13,209,680 Warrants 7,768,000 Restricted Share Units 381,538 Fully Diluted 325,486,205 Assuming conversion of: (i) outstanding convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $3.5 million into 2,333,333 Shares at a conversion price of $1.50 per Share; and (ii) outstanding convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $23.6 million into 5,905,000 Shares at a conversion price of $4.00 per Share. Canadian Regulatory Regime On August 24, 2016, the Canadian federal government introduced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations(Canada) (the "ACMPR") to govern the production, sale and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts. The ACMPR effectively combined the regulations and requirements of the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, the Marihuana Medical Access Regulationsand the Section 56 exemptions related to cannabis oil under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act(Canada) into one set of regulations. In addition, among other things, the ACMPR set out the process patients were required to follow to obtain authorization from Health Canada to grow cannabis and to acquire seeds or plants from licensed producers to grow their own cannabis. Under the ACMPR, patients had three options for obtaining cannabis: (i) they could continue to access quality-controlled cannabis by registering with licensed producers; (ii) they could register with Health Canada to produce a limited amount of cannabis for their own medical purposes; or (iii) they could designate someone else to produce cannabis for them. These three options for access to medical cannabis have been continued under the Cannabis Act, which came into force on October 17, 2018, and substantively incorporates the regulatory framework of the ACMPR. The current medical regime builds upon the previous requirements to reduce administrative requirements that were identified by patients, patient advocates and healthcare professionals as being especially burdensome. For example, registered clients may now request the transfer of their medical document from one Licence Holder to another without having to obtain new medical documents from a healthcare practitioner. The period of validity of each medical document has also been extended by using the date of registration as the first day of the validity period as opposed to the date on which it was issued by the healthcare practitioner. The federal regulatory regime under the Cannabis Act provides for the issuance of cultivation licences for standard cultivation, micro-cultivation and nursery cultivation, licences for standard processing and micro-processing, as well as sales licences for medical or non-medical use. Licences to sell for non-medical use are limited to provinces where local distribution models have not been implemented. In addition, the federal regulatory regime includes generally less cumbersome personnel and physical security obligations than those previously contemplated under the ACMPR. In addition, federal regulations include packaging and labeling restrictions for cannabis products, aimed to minimize the appeal to children and youth, protect against accidental consumption and ensure consumers are informed of the potential risks and harms of cannabis. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 20 of 39 While the Cannabis Act and associated regulations provide for the regulation of the commercial production, processing and sale (for medical purposes) of cannabis and related matters by the federal government, the provinces and territories of Canada regulate the distribution, sale and consumption of adult-use cannabis, such as distribution and retail licensing, minimum age requirements, places where cannabis can be consumed, and a range of other matters. The governments of every Canadian province and territory have implemented different regulatory regimes for the distribution, sale and use of adult-use cannabis within those jurisdictions. The Cannabis Act provided that licences issued under the ACMPR that were in force immediately before the commencement date of the Cannabis Act would generally be deemed to be licences issued under the corresponding provisions of the Cannabis Act and any such licences would continue in force until they are revoked or expire. The licences under the ACMPR held by ABcann and Canna Farms were subject to these transition provisions and were continued as licences to cultivate, licences for processing and licences for sale for medical purposes under the Cannabis Act. ABcann and Canna Farms also hold the necessary excise duty licences from the Canada Revenue Agency. In December 2018, the federal government announced a framework to govern the production and sale of edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals, known as "cannabis 2.0" products. These regulations came into force on October 17, 2019, and cannabis 2.0 products became eligible for purchase in cannabis retail stores after December 17, 2019. The Company intends to continue to dedicate additional resources to supply edible products and concentrates into the adult-use market now that such products are lawfully permitted. Potential Conflicts of Interest Harvest Medicine receives educational grants from various Licence Holders to support the educational activities at its clinics and to help educate patients on the safe and appropriate use of medical cannabis, including topics such as: the difference between THC, CBD and terpenes; the entourage effect; the proper storage and safe handling of cannabis; dosing guidelines; strain selection; and product format selection (for example, oils versus dry flower). Harvest Medicine's patient educators ("Educators") have not been made aware of the specific terms of any contractual arrangements with any Licence Holders and their recommendations to clients are not informed in any way by such arrangements. Rather, Harvest Medicine and the Educators are committed to connecting patients to Licence Holders that are best suited for their needs. Educators are not prevented from recommending or suggesting the products of a Licence Holder that has not provided an educational grant to Harvest Medicine. Management of Harvest Medicine monitor the product offerings of Licence Holders on an ongoing basis to ensure that Educators are able to make recommendations with respect to particular product types that may be sought by patients, notwithstanding that Harvest Medicine may not be party to an educational grant agreement with such Licence Holder. To address any potential conflicts of interest, the Company has provided an undertaking to the Ontario Securities Commission that: (i) the Company will continue to implement certain conflict of interest measures, specifically that: (a) no incentives (monetary or in any other form) will be provided to physicians or Educators to prescribe or recommend the Company's products, and (b) should the Company offer a product that may be appropriate for a patient, the Company's product VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 21 of 39 will only be recommended by Educators as one of several recommended products (together with similar products from other Licence Holders) or as a product without discussion or reference to the Company's name, and, in the event that these measures are altered, the Company will notify the Ontario Securities Commission, issue a press release and file a material change report with respect to same; and (ii) the Company will disclose in its annual and interim MD&A on a going-forward basis that the foregoing measures to address potential conflicts of interest continue to be in effect. For additional information with respect to the regulatory framework applicable to Harvest Medicine, as well as its relationship with Licence Holders, distributors and dispensaries, and other information about its business, see the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Notice Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A includes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are statements other than statements of historical fact and which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include statements with respect to: the expected performance of the Company's business and operations, and the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thereon; the Company's expectations regarding revenue, expenses and anticipated cash needs; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations, including the expansion of the Company's product lines; the expected market availability of its new products and the variety of products offered; the expected timing of receipt of EU-GMP certification for the Vanluven Facility; expectations regarding the Company's strategic partnerships; and the Company's international expansion plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of management at the date hereof and which management believe to be reasonable in the circumstances, including with respect to: general economic conditions both in Canada and internationally, particularly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the expected timing and cost of developing new product lines; future growth of the Company's business and international opportunities, as well as industry growth trends; expected future results of operations; the ability of the Company to generate cash flow from operations; the development of new products, product formats and delivery methods, including with respect to the cannabis 2.0 market; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the Company's ability to continue investing in its infrastructure to support growth; the impact of competition; trends in the Canadian cannabis industry; public perception, including with respect to new products offered with the launch of the cannabis 2.0 market; the competitive conditions of the cannabis industry; future legislative and regulatory developments and changes involving medical and adult-use cannabis; and whether the Company will continue to be in compliance with regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications as to whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 22 of 39 contained in this MD&A are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties described in this MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements disclosed herein. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Risks and Uncertainties There are various risk factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those described in this MD&A. The risks and uncertainties described below are those the Company currently believes to be material, but they are not the only ones the Company faces. If any of the following risks, or any other risks and uncertainties that the Company has not yet identified or that it currently considers not to be material, actually occur or become material risks, the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, and consequently the price of the Shares, could be materially and adversely affected. The risks discussed below also include forward-looking statements and the Company's actual results may differ substantially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. See "Notice Concerning Forward- Looking Statements" in this MD&A. Reliance on Licences VIVO's ability to grow, store and sell cannabis in Canada is dependent on maintaining in good standing the licences issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act to ABcann and Canna Farms. VIVO is subject to ongoing inspections by Health Canada to monitor VIVO's compliance with its licencing requirements. VIVO's existing licences and any new licences that it may obtain in the future in Canada or other jurisdictions may be revoked or restricted at any time in the event that VIVO is found not to be in compliance. Failure to comply with the requirements of such licences, or any failure to maintain these licences in good standing, will have a material adverse impact on the business, financial condition and operating results of VIVO. Although VIVO believes it will meet the requirements for extension of the licences when required, there can be no guarantee that Health Canada will extend or renew any or all of the licences or, if they are extended or renewed, that they will be extended or renewed on the same or similar terms. Should Health Canada not extend or renew the licences, or should it renew the licences on different terms, the business, financial condition and results of operations of VIVO could be materially adversely affected. Reliance on the Facilities VIVO's operations and the conditions of its facilities are, and will be, subject to hazards inherent in the cannabis industry, including equipment defects, equipment malfunctions, natural disasters, fire, explosions, or other accidents that may cause damage to the facilities. Any adverse change or event affecting the facilities, including changes to municipal laws regarding zoning, facility design errors, environmental pollution, non-performance by third party contractors, increases in materials or labour costs, labour disputes or disruptions, inability to attract sufficient numbers of VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 23 of 39 qualified workers, productivity inefficiencies, equipment or process failures, production errors, disruption in the supply of energy and utilities, and major incidents and/or catastrophic events such as earthquakes or storms, may have a material adverse effect on VIVO's business, results of operations and financial condition. In addition, VIVO bears all of the costs of maintenance and upkeep of the facilities. VIVO's operations and financial performance may be adversely affected if it is unable to keep up with maintenance requirements. VIVO is also subject to the risk of theft of its product and other security breaches. A security breach at a facility could result in a significant loss of available product, expose VIVO to additional liability under applicable regulations and to potentially costly litigation, and increase expenses relating to the resolution and future prevention of similar thefts, any of which could have an adverse effect on VIVO's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Regulatory Risks The cannabis industry, and the business and activities of the Company, are heavily regulated in all jurisdictions where it currently carries on, and intends to carry on, business, both domestically and internationally. The Company's operations are subject to various laws, regulations and guidelines of governmental authorities, particularly Health Canada, relating to the manufacture, marketing, management, transportation, storage, sale and disposal of cannabis, and also relating to health and safety, employment, the conduct of operations and the protection of the environment. Laws and regulations grant government agencies and self-regulatory bodies broad administrative discretion over the activities of the Company, including the power to limit or restrict business activities as well as impose additional disclosure requirements on the Company's products and services. Successful execution of the Company's strategy is contingent, in part, upon compliance with regulatory requirements, and obtaining all regulatory approvals for, among other things, the production and sale of its products, including maintaining and renewing its licences. Achievement of the Company's business objectives are contingent, in part, upon ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements and obtaining and maintaining all required regulatory approvals. The impact of Health Canada's compliance regime, and any delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, necessary regulatory approvals from Health Canada or any other applicable regulatory authorities, may significantly delay or impact the development of markets, products and sales initiatives, and could have a material adverse effect on the business, financial condition and operating results of the Company. Failure by the Company to comply with the laws and regulations applicable to its operations may lead to possible sanctions, including the revocation of its licences; the suspension or expulsion from a particular market or jurisdiction or of its key personnel; product recalls or seizures; and the imposition of fines and censures or criminal charges. In addition, the Company may be subject to enforcement proceedings resulting from a failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements in Canada or other jurisdictions, which could delay or entirely prevent the Company from continuing the production, testing, marketing, sale or distribution of its products and divert management's attention and resources away from its business operations. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to comply or continue to comply with applicable regulations. To the extent that there are changes to existing, or the enactment of future, laws and regulations that affect the Company or its products or services in any way, the Company may be materially adversely affected. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 24 of 39 Development of Canadian Adult-Use Market The Cannabis Act governs the federal legalization and regulation of cannabis in Canada. On October 17, 2019, targeted amendments to the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations came into force, adding three new authorized classes of cannabis for sale: edibles, extracts and topicals. The amendments introduced new regulatory controls to address sale of the new product classes, content and product specifications, and packaging and licensing requirements. Given the recent introduction of these regulations, the effect of Health Canada's administration, application and enforcement of this new regulatory regime on the Company is unknown and the interpretation and application of the regulations may change at any time. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to comply with these new regulations. In addition, the governments of every Canadian province and territory have enacted and implemented their own respective regulatory regimes for the distribution and sale of cannabis for adult-use purposes within those jurisdictions. Various different models for distribution and sale have been implemented in each jurisdiction across Canada, including government-operated retail models, privately operated retail models and hybrid approaches. These regulatory regimes may change in ways that impact the Company's ability to continue its business as currently conducted or proposed to be conducted. There is no guarantee that the various regulatory regimes will remain as currently enacted or that any such legislation will create the growth opportunities that the Company currently anticipates. The various regulatory regimes for cannabis products also include excise duties payable by Licence Holders on adult-use cannabis products, in addition to goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax in certain provinces and territories. The rate of the excise duties for cannabis products varies by province and territory. Any significant increase in the rate of excise duties could reduce consumer demands for cannabis products and adversely impact the adult-use cannabis industry and market in general. In addition, any increase in the rate of excise duties could reduce the Company's margins and profitability in the event that the Company cannot, or chooses not to, pass along such increases to consumers. Any of the foregoing could result in a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic has already had, and is expected to continue to have, an unprecedented impact on both domestic and international economies, resulting in the rapid onset of an economic downturn. While the situation is changing quickly, and the ultimate impact on the Company's business is, as yet, unknown, the pandemic may result in staff shortages, decreased consumer demand, supply chain issues, transportation delays, changes to governmental regulation and ongoing economic uncertainty, any of which may have a material and adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time, and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length of the outbreak or the severity of its impact on the Company. History of Losses The Company has a history of losses from operations since incorporation. The Company will need to generate and sustain increased revenue levels in future periods in order to become profitable, VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 25 of 39 and, even if it does, the Company may not be able to maintain or increase its level of profitability. The Company intends to continue to invest in research and development and in accelerating its international medical business growth. The Company's efforts to grow its business may be more costly than it expects, and the Company may not be able to increase revenue enough to offset its operating expenses. The Company may incur significant losses in the future for a number of reasons, including the other risks described in this MD&A and unforeseen expenses, difficulties, complications, delays, and other unknown events. If the Company is unable to achieve and sustain profitability, the market price of the Shares may significantly decrease. Competition Because of the early stage of the legal cannabis industry, VIVO expects to face additional competition from existing market participants and new entrants. VIVO expects significant competition from other companies that may have significantly greater financial, technical, marketing and other resources, which may be able to devote greater resources to the development, promotion, sale and support of their products and services, and that may have more extensive customer bases and broader customer relationships. The Company's commercial opportunity in the adult-use market could be reduced or eliminated if the Company's competitors produce and commercialize products for the adult-use market that, among other things, are safer, more effective, more convenient or less expensive than the products that the Company may produce; have greater sales, marketing and distribution support than the Company's products; enjoy enhanced timing of market introduction and perceived effectiveness advantages over the Company's products; or receive more favourable publicity than its products. As cannabis is largely perceived as a commodity product, there is little to differentiate VIVO's products from those of other Licence Holders in terms of unique features or benefits. VIVO believes that competition in the future will be based on issues such as product quality, variety, price and client service. Additionally, there is potential that the industry will undergo consolidation, creating larger companies that may have increased geographic scope and other economies of scale. Increased competition by larger, better-financed competitors with geographic or other structural advantages could materially and adversely affect the business, financial condition and results of operations of VIVO. Product Liability As a manufacturer and distributor of products designed to be ingested by humans, VIVO faces an inherent risk of exposure to product liability claims, regulatory action and litigation if its products are alleged to cause significant loss or injury. In addition, the manufacture and sale of VIVO's products may involve the risk of injury to consumers due to tampering by unauthorized third parties or product contamination. Previously unknown adverse reactions resulting from human consumption of VIVO's products alone or in combination with other medications or substances could occur. VIVO may be subject to various product liability claims, including, among others, that VIVO's products caused injury or illness, included inadequate instructions for use, or included inadequate warnings concerning possible side effects or interactions with other substances. A product liability claim or regulatory action against VIVO could result in increased costs, could adversely affect VIVO's reputation with its clients and consumers generally, and could have a material adverse effect on its results of operations and financial condition. There can be no assurances that VIVO will be able to obtain or maintain product liability insurance on acceptable terms or with adequate coverage against potential liabilities. Such insurance is expensive and may not be available in the future on acceptable terms, or at all. The inability to obtain sufficient VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 26 of 39 insurance coverage on reasonable terms, or to otherwise protect against potential product liability claims, could materially and adversely affect VIVO's business, financial condition and results of operations. Product Recalls If any of VIVO's products are recalled due to an alleged product defect or for any other reason, VIVO could be required to incur the unexpected expense of such recall and any legal proceedings that might arise in connection with such recall. Further, VIVO may lose a significant number of future sales due to reputational damage, and may not be able to replace those sales at an acceptable margin or at all. In addition, a product recall may require significant management attention. Although VIVO has detailed procedures in place for testing finished products, there can be no assurance that any quality, potency or contamination problems will be detected in time to avoid unforeseen product recalls, regulatory action or lawsuits. Additionally, if one of VIVO's products were subject to recall, VIVO's image could be harmed. A recall for any of the foregoing reasons could lead to decreased demand for VIVO's products, and could have a material adverse effect on its results of operations and financial condition. Additionally, product recalls may lead to increased scrutiny of VIVO's operations by Health Canada or other regulatory agencies, requiring further management attention and potential legal fees and other expenses. Information Systems Security Threats The Company has entered into agreements with third parties for hardware, software, telecommunications and other information technology ("IT") services in connection with its operations. The Company's operations depend, in part, on how well it and its suppliers protect networks, equipment, IT systems and software against damage from a number of threats, including cable cuts, damage to physical plants, natural disasters, terrorism, fire, power loss, hacking, computer viruses, vandalism and theft. The Company's operations also depend on the timely maintenance, upgrade and replacement of networks, equipment, IT systems and software, as well as pre-emptive expenses to mitigate the risks of failures. Any of these and other events could result in information system failures, delays and/or increase in capital expenses. The failure of information systems or a component of information systems could, depending on the nature of any such failure, adversely impact the Company's reputation and financial performance. The Company has not experienced any material losses to date relating to cyber-attacks or other information security breaches, but there can be no assurance that the Company will not incur such losses in the future. The Company's risk and exposure to these matters cannot be fully mitigated because of, among other things, the evolving nature of these threats. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the Company may be required to expend additional resources to continue to modify or enhance protective measures or to investigate and remediate any security vulnerabilities. Security Risks Given the nature of the Company's product and its lack of legal availability outside of channels approved by the Canadian federal government, as well as the concentration of inventory in its facilities, despite meeting or exceeding Health Canada's security requirements, there remains a risk of shrinkage as well as theft. A security breach at one of the Company's facilities could expose the Company to additional liability and to potentially costly litigation, increase expenses relating VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 27 of 39 to the resolution and future prevention of these breaches, and may deter potential patients and consumers from choosing the Company's products. In addition, the Company collects and stores personal information about its patients and is responsible for protecting that information from privacy breaches. A privacy breach may occur through procedural or process failure, IT malfunction, or deliberate unauthorized intrusions. Theft of data for competitive purposes, particularly patient lists and preferences, is an ongoing risk, whether perpetrated via employee collusion or negligence or through deliberate cyber-attack. Any such theft or privacy breach would have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, there are a number of federal and provincial laws protecting the privacy of personal information, including records of a patient's personal health information. Generally, these laws require the prior consent of an individual to collect, use and disclose that individual's personal information. They also require that personal information be protected by appropriate safeguards, and that the Company restrict the handling of personal information to the minimum amount of personal information necessary to carry out permitted purposes. If the Company is found to be in violation of these privacy laws, or other laws governing patient health information, the Company could be subject to sanctions and civil or criminal penalties, which could increase the Company's liabilities, harm the Company's reputation and have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition. Illicit Supply of Cannabis In addition to competition from Licence Holders and those able to produce cannabis legally without a licence, the Company also faces competition from unlicenced and unregulated market participants, including illegal dispensaries and black market suppliers selling cannabis and cannabis-based products in Canada. Despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada, black market operations remain and are a substantial competitor to the Company's business. In addition, illegal dispensaries and black market participants may: (i) offer products with higher concentrations of active ingredients that are either expressly prohibited or impracticable to produce under current Canadian regulations, (ii) use marketing and branding strategies that are restricted under the Cannabis Act, and (iii) make claims not permissible under the Cannabis Act and other regulatory regimes. As these illicit market participants do not comply with the regulations governing the legal cannabis industry in Canada, their operations may also have significantly lower costs. Any unwillingness by consumers currently utilizing unlicenced distribution channels to begin purchasing under the legal regime for any reason, or any inability or unwillingness of law enforcement authorities to enforce laws prohibiting the unlicenced cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis-based products, could result in the perpetuation of the black market for cannabis and adversely affect the Company's market share, which could have a materially adverse effect on the Company's business, operations and financial condition. Supply Risks and Price Fluctuations The Company's business is dependent on a number of key inputs, including raw materials and supplies related to the Company's growing operations, as well as electricity, water and other local utilities. Any significant interruption or negative change in the availability or economics of the supply chain for key inputs could materially impact the Company's business, financial condition VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 28 of 39 and operating results. Further, the Company purchases additional dried cannabis from other Licence Holders to supplement its own production. If the Company is unable to acquire additional cannabis sufficient to meet demand on terms and conditions favourable to the Company, it could have a material adverse effect on its business, results of operations and financial condition. Further, demand for cannabis and cannabis products is dependent on a number of social, political and economic factors that are beyond the Company's control. A material decline in the economic conditions affecting consumers, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, could cause a reduction in disposable income for the average consumer, change consumption patterns, and result in a reduction in spending on cannabis products or a switch to other products obtained through illicit channels. There can be no assurance that market demand for cannabis will continue to be sufficient to support the Company's current or future production levels or that the Company will be able to generate sufficient revenue to be profitable. In the future, cannabis producers in Canada may produce more cannabis products than are needed to satisfy domestic demand, and they may be unable to export that oversupply into other international markets. As a result, the available supply of cannabis could exceed demand, resulting in a significant decline in the market price for cannabis. If such supply or price fluctuations were to occur, the Company's revenue and profitability may fluctuate materially and the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects may be adversely affected. Risks Related to Product Development In attempting to keep pace with new market developments, the Company may need to expend significant amounts of capital in order to successfully develop and generate revenue from new products. The Company may not be successful in developing effective and safe new products, bringing such products to market in time to be effectively commercialized, or obtaining any required regulatory approvals, which, together with any capital expenditures made in the course of such product development and regulatory approval processes, may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Financing Requirements In the future, the Company may require additional equity and/or debt financing to, among other things, support on-going operations, repay its outstanding convertible debentures, undertake capital expenditures, and expand to new markets. There can be no assurance that additional financing will be available to the Company when needed or on terms which are acceptable. The Company's inability to raise additional financing could limit the Company's growth and may have a material adverse effect upon its business, operations, results, financial condition or prospects. If additional funds are raised through issuances of equity or convertible debt securities, existing shareholders could suffer significant dilution. In addition, from time to time, the Company may enter into transactions to acquire assets or the shares of other companies. These transactions may be financed wholly or partially with debt, which may temporarily increase the Company's debt levels above industry standards. Any debt financing secured in the future could involve restrictive covenants relating to capital raising activities and other financial and operational matters, which may make it more difficult for the Company to obtain additional capital and to pursue business opportunities, including potential acquisitions. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 29 of 39 Debt financings may contain provisions, which, if breached, may entitle lenders to accelerate repayment of loans and there is no assurance that the Company would be able to repay such loans in such an event or prevent the enforcement of any security granted pursuant to such debt financing. Marketing Constraints The development of the Company's business and operating results may be hindered by restrictions on sales and marketing activities imposed by Health Canada. The regulatory environment in Canada limits the Company's ability to compete for market share in a manner similar to other industries. If the Company is unable to effectively market its products and compete for market share, or if the costs of compliance with government legislation and regulation cannot be absorbed through increased selling prices for its products, the Company's sales and operating results could be adversely affected. Brand Risks The Company's success is reliant on, among other things, the value of the Company's brands, and the failure to preserve their value and relevance could have a negative impact on the Company's results of operations. To be successful in the future, the Company must preserve, enhance and leverage the value of the Company's brands. Brand value is based in part on consumer tastes, preferences and perceptions on a variety of factors. Consumer acceptance of the Company's brands may be influenced by or subject to change for a variety of reasons. For example, adverse publicity associated with the Company's business practices may drive popular opinion against the Company's brands. If the Company is unsuccessful in addressing any such adverse perceptions, the Company's brands and results of operations may suffer. Further, developing and enhancing VIVO's brands may require VIVO to make substantial investments in areas such as research and development, product design, marketing, and employee training, and these investments are costly and may not be successful. Leveraging others' brands through joint ventures or partnerships may result in the incurrence of additional debt, costs and contingent liabilities, and there can be no assurance that any such joint ventures or partnerships will be achieved on satisfactory terms, or at all, or achieve the expected benefits to VIVO's business. Failure to develop or maintain strong brands and products may materially and adversely affect VIVO's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Government Supply Agreements and Other Customer Relationships The Company expects to derive a significant portion of its future revenue from its supply contracts with various Canadian provinces and territories. There are many factors which could impact these contractual arrangements, including availability of supply, product selection and the popularity of the Company's products with retail customers. If any of the Company's supply agreements are amended, terminated or otherwise altered, the Company's sales and results of operations could be adversely affected, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, not all of the Company's supply contracts with the various Canadian provinces and territories contain purchase commitments or otherwise obligate the provincial or territorial VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 30 of 39 wholesaler to buy a minimum or fixed volume of cannabis products from the Company. The amount of cannabis that the provincial or territorial wholesalers may purchase under the supply contracts may therefore vary from what the Company expects or has planned for. As a result, the Company's revenue could fluctuate materially in the future and could be materially and disproportionately impacted by the purchasing decisions of the provincial or territorial wholesalers. If any provincial or territorial wholesaler decides to purchase lower volumes of products from the Company than the Company expects, alters its purchasing patterns at any time with limited notice, or decides not to continue to purchase the Company's cannabis products at all, the Company's revenue could be materially adversely affected, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Product Obsolescence Rapidly changing markets, technology, emerging industry standards and frequent introduction of new products characterize the Company's business. The introduction of new products embodying new technologies, including new manufacturing processes, and the emergence of new industry standards may render the Company's products obsolete, less competitive or less marketable. The process of developing the Company's products is complex and requires significant continuing costs, development efforts and third party commitments. The Company's failure to develop new products, use new technologies, or the obsolescence of existing products or technologies could adversely affect the business, financial condition and operating results of the Company. The Company may be unable to anticipate changes in its potential customer requirements that could make the Company's existing products or technologies used obsolete. The Company's success will depend, in part, on its ability to continue to enhance its existing products, develop new products, and respond to technological advances and emerging industry standards and practices on a timely and cost-effective basis. The Company may not be successful in developing new products, using new technologies, exploiting its niche markets effectively, or adapting its business to evolving customer or patient preferences or emerging industry standards. Inventory Shelf Life The Company holds finished goods in inventory and the Company's inventory has a shelf life. Although the Company's management regularly reviews the amount of inventory on hand and its remaining shelf life, and estimates the time required to manufacture and sell such inventory, write- down of inventory may still be required. Any such write-down of inventory could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Reliance on Management The success of VIVO's business is dependent upon the ability, expertise, judgment, discretion and good faith of its senior management. While employment agreements are customarily used as a primary method of retaining the services of key employees, these agreements cannot assure the continued services of such employees. Any loss of the services of key personnel could have a material adverse effect on the business, operating results or financial condition of VIVO. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 31 of 39 Limited Operating History VIVO is subject to many of the risks common to early-stage enterprises, including under- capitalization, cash shortages (although this is not an issue as at the date of this MD&A), limitations with respect to personnel, financial and other resources, and lack of material revenue. There is no assurance that VIVO will be successful in achieving a return on shareholders' investment, and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the early stage of its operations. Client and Customer Acquisition and Retention The Company's success depends on its ability to attract and retain medical clients and adult-use customers. There are many factors which could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and customers, including: the Company's ability to continually produce desirable and effective product; limitations around advertising and promotion; the successful implementation of the Company's client-acquisition plan; the continued growth in the adult-use market and in the aggregate number of patients selecting medical cannabis as a treatment option; and other companies producing and supplying similar products. If the Company fails to continue to acquire and retain clients and customers, there will be a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition and operating results. Risks Related to the Agricultural Business VIVO's business involves the growing of cannabis, an agricultural product. As such, the business is subject to the risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as risks related to crop damage from insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks. Although VIVO grows its products indoors under climate controlled conditions and carefully monitors the growing conditions with trained personnel, there can be no assurance that natural elements will not have a material adverse effect on the production of its products. Results of Future Research Clinical trials, observational studies, and basic research in Canada, the U.S., and internationally regarding the medical benefits, viability, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis or isolated cannabinoids (such as CBD and THC) remain in early stages. There have been relatively few clinical trials or observational studies on the benefits of cannabis or isolated cannabinoids. Although the Company believes that published articles, reports and studies support the Company's beliefs regarding the medical benefits, viability, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis, future clinical trials, observational studies and research may prove such statements to be incorrect, or could raise concerns regarding cannabis and perceptions relating to cannabis. As such, investors and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on such articles, reports, and studies. Future research studies and clinical trials may draw opposing conclusions to those originally anticipated or reach negative conclusions regarding the benefits, viability, safety, efficacy, dosing, social acceptance or other facts and perceptions related to cannabis, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 32 of 39 Risks Inherent in the Nature of the Health Clinic Industry Changes in operating costs (including costs for maintenance and insurance), inability to obtain permits required to conduct the Company's cannabis clinic business, changes in health care laws and governmental regulations, and various other factors may significantly impact the ability of the Company to generate revenue from Harvest Medicine's medical cannabis clinic business. Certain significant expenditures, including legal fees, borrowing costs, maintenance costs, insurance costs, and related charges, must be made to conduct Harvest Medicine's business, regardless of whether it is generating revenue. In the event that laws or regulations change such that Harvest Medicine is no longer able to conduct its business as presently conducted, its business will be materially adversely affected. Vulnerability to Rising Energy Costs VIVO's cannabis growing operations consume considerable energy, making it vulnerable to rising energy costs. Rising or volatile energy costs may adversely affect the ability of VIVO to operate profitably. Third Party Transportation Risks VIVO is dependent on fast and efficient third-party transportation services for distribution due to the perishable and premium nature of its products. Any prolonged disruption of a transportation service could have an adverse effect on its financial condition and results of operations. Rising costs associated with the transportation services used by VIVO to ship its products may also adversely impact the business of VIVO. Further, due to the nature of the Company's products, security of the product during transportation is of the utmost concern. A breach of security during transport or delivery could have a material and adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and operating results. Any security breach during transport or delivery, including any failure to comply with recommendations or requirements of Health Canada, could also have an impact on the Company's ability to continue operating under its licences or to have its licences renewed. Rising costs associated with the transportation services used by VIVO to ship its products may also adversely impact its business. Unfavourable Publicity or Consumer Perception VIVO believes the medical and adult-use cannabis industries are highly dependent upon consumer perception regarding the safety, efficacy and quality of cannabis. Consumer perception of VIVO's products could be significantly influenced by scientific research or findings, regulatory investigations, litigation, media attention, and other publicity regarding the consumption of cannabis products, which may not be favourable to the cannabis market or consistent with earlier publicity. Adverse publicity or other media attention could arise even if the adverse effects associated with cannabis products result from consumers' failure to consume such products appropriately or as directed. Future research reports, findings, regulatory proceedings, litigation, media attention or other publicity that are perceived as less favourable than, or that question, earlier research reports, findings or publicity could have a material adverse effect on the demand for VIVO's products and its business, results of operations and financial condition. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 33 of 39 Dependence on Suppliers and Skilled Labour The Company's ability to compete and grow will be dependent on having access, at a reasonable cost and in a timely manner, to skilled labour, equipment, parts and components. No assurances can be given that the Company will be successful in maintaining its required supply of skilled labour, equipment, parts and components. This could have a material adverse effect on its financial results and operations. Limitations on Forecasting VIVO must rely largely on its own market research to forecast sales as detailed forecasts are not generally obtainable from other sources given the early stage of the medical and adult-use cannabis industries in Canada. In addition, as a result of recent and ongoing regulatory and policy changes in the medical and adult-use cannabis industry, the market data available may be limited and unreliable. Market research and projections by VIVO of estimated total retail sales, demographics, demand, and similar consumer research, may be based on assumptions from limited and unreliable market data. If expected demand for its products fails to materialize due to competition, technological change or other factors, the business, results of operations and financial condition of VIVO could be materially adversely affected. Severe Weather, Natural Disasters and other Catastrophic Events The Company's facilities and operations are exposed to potential interruption and damage, and partial or full loss, resulting from environmental disasters, other seismic activity, equipment failures and other catastrophic events. There can be no assurance that in the event of an earthquake, hurricane, tornado, fire, flood, ice storm, tsunami, typhoon, or other natural, manmade or technical catastrophe, all or some parts of the Company's facilities and infrastructure will not be disrupted or damaged. The occurrence of a significant event which disrupts the ability of the Company's facilities to produce cannabis or cannabis derivatives for an extended period could have a material adverse impact on the Company's business. The Company's assets could be exposed to effects of severe weather conditions, natural and man-made disasters and potentially other catastrophic events. An outbreak of an infectious disease, a pandemic or a similar public health threat, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, or a fear of any of the foregoing, could adversely impact the Company by causing operating, supply chain and project development delays and disruptions, labour shortages and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures), and increased costs to the Company. Variable Revenue and Earnings The revenue and earnings of the Company may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, which could affect the market price of the Shares. Revenue and earnings may vary quarter to quarter as a result of a number of factors, including: the timing of releases of new products; the timing of sales orders or deliveries; the timing of recognition of sales as revenue; the occurrence of a catastrophic event, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; activities of the Company's competitors; possible delays in the production or shipment of products; concentration in the Company's customer base; possible delays or shortages in critical inputs; transition periods associated with the migration to new production methods; or changes in value of marketable securities of other issuers held by the VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 34 of 39 Company. Any of the foregoing factors could cause significant variations in the Company's revenue, gross margin and earnings in any given quarter. International Expansion Risks VIVO continues to focus on targeted international expansion activities and intends to expand into select markets in which cannabis can be legally sold, including Germany and Australia. VIVO's expansion into jurisdictions outside of Canada is subject to additional business risks, including whether any market for the Company's products will develop or be maintained. VIVO may face new or unexpected risks or significantly increase its exposure to one or more existing risk factors, including economic instability, changes in laws and regulations, and the effects of competition. These factors may limit VIVO's ability to successfully expand the Company's operations into such jurisdictions and may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. TSX Restrictions on U.S.Operations In the United States, despite cannabis having been legalized at the state level for medical use in many states and for adult use in a number of states, cannabis containing 0.3% or more THC continues to be categorized as a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. Accordingly, on October 16, 2017, the TSX provided clarity regarding the application of certain of its listing requirements to TSX-listed issuers with business activities in the cannabis sector. In TSX Staff Notice 2017-0009, the TSX notes that issuers with ongoing business activities that violate U.S. federal law regarding cannabis are not in compliance with these requirements. The TSX reminded issuers that, among other things, should the TSX find that a listed issuer is engaging in activities contrary to the requirements, the TSX has the discretion to initiate a delisting review. While VIVO, does not currently produce or distribute any cannabis products in the United States, failure to comply with the requirements could have an adverse effect on the Company's business. Operating Risk and Insurance Coverage VIVO has insurance to protect its assets, operations and employees. While VIVO believes its insurance coverage adequately addresses material risks to which it is exposed and is at a level customary for its current state of operations, such insurance is subject to coverage limits and exclusions and may not be available for the risks and hazards to which VIVO is exposed. In addition, no assurance can be given that such insurance will be adequate to cover VIVO's liabilities or will be generally available in the future or, if available, that premiums will be commercially justifiable. If VIVO was to incur substantial liability and such damages were not covered by insurance or were in excess of policy limits, or if such liability was incurred at a time when VIVO is unable to obtain liability insurance, its business, results of operations and financial condition could be materially adversely affected. Management of Growth VIVO may be subject to growth-related risks, including capacity constraints and pressure on internal systems and controls. The ability of VIVO to manage growth effectively will require it to continue to implement and improve its operational and financial systems, and to expand, train and VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 35 of 39 manage its employee base. The inability of VIVO to deal with growth may have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Conflicts of Interest Certain of the directors and officers of VIVO are also directors and officers of other companies. In addition, the Company's officers and directors may devote time to other outside business interests, so long as such activities do not materially or adversely interfere with their duties to the Company. In some cases, the Company's executive officers and directors may have fiduciary obligations associated with these other business interests that interfere with their ability to devote time to the Company's business and affairs and that could adversely affect the Company's operations. These business interests could require significant time and attention of the Company's officers and directors. In addition, the Company may also become involved in other transactions which conflict with the interests of its directors and officers, who may from time to time deal with persons, firms, institutions or companies with which the Company may be dealing, or which may be seeking investments similar to those desired by it. The interests of these persons could conflict with those of the Company. In addition, from time to time, these persons may be competing with the Company for available investment opportunities. Conflicts of interest, if any, will be subject to the procedures and remedies provided under applicable laws and the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. In the event that a conflict of interest arises at a meeting of the Company's directors, the director who has a conflict must abstain from voting. In accordance with applicable laws, the directors of the Company are required to act honestly, in good faith and in the best interests of the Company. Litigation VIVO may become party to litigation from time to time in the ordinary course of business which could adversely affect its business. Should any such litigation be determined against VIVO, such a decision could adversely affect its ability to continue operating and the market price for the Shares. Even if successful, such litigation could require VIVO to expend significant time and money, and divert management attention from the Company's operations. Reputational Risks The Company's reputation could be damaged as a result of the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events. The increased use of social media and other web-based tools to generate, publish and discuss user-generated content has made it increasingly easy for people to communicate and share opinions and views in regards to the Company and its activities, whether true or not. Although the Company believes that it operates in a manner that is respectful to all stakeholders and that it takes care in protecting its image and reputation, the Company does not ultimately have direct control over how it is perceived by others. Reputation loss may result in decreased investor confidence, increased challenges in developing and maintaining community relations and an impediment to the Company's overall ability to advance its business, thereby having a material adverse impact on its financial performance and growth prospects. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 36 of 39 Environmental and Employee Health and Safety Regulations VIVO's operations are subject to environmental and safety laws and regulations concerning, among other things, emissions and discharges to water, air and land, the handling and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous materials and wastes, and employee health and safety. VIVO expects to incur ongoing costs and obligations related to compliance with environmental and employee health and safety matters. Failure to comply with environmental and safety laws and regulations may result in additional costs for corrective measures, penalties or restrictions on its operations. In addition, changes in environmental, employee health and safety or other laws, more vigorous enforcement thereof, or other unanticipated events, could require extensive changes to VIVO's operations or give rise to material liabilities, which could have a material adverse effect on VIVO's business, results of operations and financial condition. Accounting Policies Related to Biological Assets The Company acknowledges the concerns of the CSA noted in CSA Staff Notice 51-357Staff Review of Reporting Issuers in the CannabisIndustry. In particular, the Staff Notice states that issuers who expense biological asset costs as incurred (like the Company) should consider whether the accounting policy results in information that is relevant to the decision-making needs of investors. As a result of the Staff Notice, the Company has provided supplemental information in this MD&A, which shows what impact the capitalization of production costs related to biological assets would have on the statement of operations and comprehensive loss. The Company currently believes that management's decision to expense biological assets costs as incurred provides the most useful information to its investors, however the Company may determine to change its decision in future financial periods. Competition from Synthetic Production The pharmaceutical industry may attempt to dominate the cannabis industry through the development and distribution of synthetic products which emulate the effects and treatment of organic cannabis. If they are successful, the widespread popularity of such synthetic products could change the demand, volume and profitability of the cannabis industry. This could adversely affect the ability of VIVO to secure long-term profitability and success through the sustainable and profitable operation of its business. Service Providers As a result of any adverse change to the approach in enforcement of United States cannabis laws, adverse regulatory or political change, additional scrutiny by regulatory authorities, adverse change in public perception in respect of the consumption of cannabis or otherwise, third-party service providers to the Company could suspend or withdraw their services, which may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, revenue, operating results, financial condition or prospects. Fraudulent or Illegal Activity by Employees, Contractors and Consultants VIVO is exposed to the risk that its employees, independent contractors and consultants may engage in fraudulent or other illegal activity. This misconduct could include intentional, reckless VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 37 of 39 and/or negligent conduct or unauthorized activities that government regulations, manufacturing standards or laws, including laws that require the true, complete and accurate reporting of financial information or data. The precautions taken by VIVO to detect and prevent such conduct may not be effective in controlling unknown or unmanaged risks or losses, or in protecting VIVO from governmental investigations or other actions or lawsuits stemming from a failure to be in compliance with such laws or regulations. If any such actions are instituted against VIVO, and it is not successful in defending itself or asserting its rights, those actions could have a significant impact on VIVO's business, including the imposition of civil, criminal, and administrative penalties, damages, monetary fines, contractual damages, reputational harm, diminished profits and future earnings, and curtailment of the Company's operations, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Corruption and Anti-Bribery Law Violations The Company's business is subject to Canadian laws which generally prohibit companies and employees from engaging in bribery or other prohibited payments to foreign officials for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business. In addition, the Company is subject to the anti-bribery laws of any other countries in which it conducts business now or in the future. The Company's employees or other agents may, without the Company's knowledge and despite its efforts, engage in prohibited conduct under the Company's policies and procedures and anti-bribery laws for which the Company may be held responsible. There can be no assurance that the Company's internal control policies and procedures will always protect it from recklessness, fraudulent behaviour, dishonesty or other inappropriate acts committed by its directors, officers, employees, contractors or agents, or those of any of its affiliates. If any such person is found to have engaged in such practices, the Company could suffer severe penalties and other consequences that may have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition and results of operations. Non-IFRS Measures This MD&A refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing readers with further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. See "Non-IFRSFinancial Measures". EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA The Company uses earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which are non-IFRS financial measures, as supplemental measures of operating performance which highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as a sum of sales, other income, cost of inventory sold, production salaries and wages, production supplies and expense, general and administrative expense, and sales and marketing expense. Adjusted EBITDA excludes unrealized gains and losses related to strategic investments. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 38 of 39 Adjusted Cost of Sales and Average Selling Price, Net of Excise Adjusted cost of sales ("Adjusted Cost of Sales") is defined as the sum of cost of inventory sold, production salaries and wages, and production supplies and expense. In determining Adjusted Cost of Sales, production and amortization and depreciation are excluded because they are non-cash items. Average selling price, net of excise ("Average Selling Price, Net of Excise") is the gross sales less discounts and excise taxes per gram (or gram equivalent, where applicable) sold. Adjusted Gross Margin Adjusted gross margin ("Adjusted Gross Margin") represents the gross margin for management purposes based on the Company's complete cost to produce inventory sold, exclusive of any fair value measurements as required by IFRS. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as the sum of net revenue, other income, Adjusted Cost of Sales, and the realized and unrealized gain on biological transformation. Additional Information Additional information about the Company, including the AIF, are available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. VIVO CANNABIS INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis 39 of 39 Attachments Original document

