VIVO Cannabis : Q2 2020 – Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) June 30, December 31, As at 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,240,357 $ 43,390,973 Other financial assets (note 9) 2,829,552 4,908,272 Accounts receivable 3,588,302 2,856,078 Other receivables 1,448,194 857,552 Inventories (note 4) 14,263,308 11,598,945 Biological assets (note 5) 2,834,629 3,819,000 Prepaid expenses 1,636,288 2,095,115 48,840,630 69,525,935 Property, plant and equipment (note 6) 45,212,529 43,622,684 Right-of-use assets 578,166 693,848 Intangible assets 115,611,626 117,242,978 Goodwill 45,836,947 45,836,947 $ 256,079,898 $ 276,922,392 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,431,455 $ 5,237,987 Current portion of lease liabilities 150,505 181,599 Current portion of convertible debentures (note 11) 25,128,420 3,141,230 RSU plan liability (note 12) 83,938 66,769 33,794,318 8,627,585 Convertible debentures (note 11) - 29,841,399 Deferred revenue (note 8) 8,800,000 8,800,000 Lease liabilities 505,102 563,303 Deferred income taxes 33,357,180 34,190,410 76,456,600 82,022,697 Shareholders' equity Share capital (note 7) 275,455,343 275,676,482 Contributed surplus (note 7) 21,740,488 17,287,440 Warrant reserve (note 7) 121,888 4,030,657 Deficit (117,795,466) (102,099,860) Accumulated other comprehensive income 101,045 4,976 179,623,298 194,899,695 $ 256,079,898 $ 276,922,392 Nature of operations (note 1) Going Concern (Note 2) Commitments and contingencies (note 8) Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 14, 2020 "Barry Fishman" "Paul Lucas" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except numbers of shares) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue (note 15) $9,436,491 5,281,456 $17,636,208 10,334,580 Cost of sales and production Cost of inventory sold (note 4) (5,077,621) (2,578,917) (8,790,686) (4,528,913) Production salaries and wages (1,267,883) (704,242) (2,183,047) (1,186,950) Production amortization and depreciation (notes 6) (854,667) (302,557) (1,673,702) (1,038,814) Production supplies and expense (605,122) (562,718) (1,229,667) (926,367) Revenue less cost of sales and production before fair value adjustments 1,631,198 1,133,022 3,759,106 2,653,536 Realized gain on biological transformation (note 5) (2,486,997) (2,324,753) (7,727,978) (4,760,059) Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (note 5) 3,057,361 5,431,951 6,262,784 8,476,331 Revenue less cost of sales and production and fair value adjustments 2,201,562 4,240,220 2,293,912 6,369,808 Expenses General and administrative 4,469,194 4,855,290 9,805,171 8,823,275 Sales and marketing 218,070 876,010 408,414 1,992,800 Amortization and depreciation 1,114,300 1,204,969 2,222,357 2,282,819 Stock-based payments (notes 7, 10 & 12) 587,805 534,366 943,480 1,352,988 Finance expense (note 11) 1,193,905 1,086,569 2,706,435 2,160,048 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,825,962) - (1,765,704) - Loss on change in fair value of derivative liability 10,796 - 10,796 - Unrealized (gain) loss on other financial assets (note 9) (621,174) 10,452,905 2,078,769 1,568,738 Realized gain on other financial assets (note 9) - (9,379) - - Foreign exchange loss 19,899 27,589 46,357 37,876 Other income (120,569) (2,751) (47,901) - Impairment of amount due from related parties - 798,000 - 798,000 6,944,894 18,069,994 18,101,210 15,178,452 Loss from operations before income taxes (4,743,332) (13,829,774) (15,807,298) (8,808,644) Income tax expense - current (note 16) 304,167 - 721,538 - Income tax recovery - deferred (note 16) (412,797) - (833,230) - Net loss (4,634,702) (13,829,774) (15,695,606) (8,808,644) Other comprehensive loss Amounts that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign exchange translation (loss) 126,209 165,336 96,069 28,834 Comprehensive loss $(4,508,493) (13,664,438) (15,599,537) (8,779,810) Net earnings (loss) per share Loss per share, basic $(0.02) $ (0.05) $(0.05) $(0.03) Loss per share, diluted $(0.02) $ (0.05) $(0.05) $(0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 295,888,654 295,229,654 295,888,654 295,229,654 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 295,888,654 295,229,654 295,888,654 295,229,654 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Accumulated Other Common Contributed Warrant Comprehensive Shares Surplus Reserve Deficit Income Total Balance, December 31, 2019 $275,676,482 $ 17,287,440 $ 4,030,657 $ (102,099,860) $ 4,976 $ 194,899,695 Stock-based payments (note 7) 43,238 609,242 - - - 652,480 Expiry of warrants (note 7) (264,377) 4,173,146 (3,908,769) - - - Net loss for the period - - - (15,695,606) - (15,695,606) Adjustment on redemption of convertible note - (329,340) - - (329,340) Foreign exchange translation 96,069 96,069 Balance, June 30, 2020 275,455,343 $ 21,740,488 $121,888 $ (117,795,466) $ 101,045 $ 179,623,298 Accumulated Other Common Contributed Warrant Comprehensive Shares Surplus Reserve Deficit Loss Total Balance, January 1, 2019, as previously reported $ 272,075,757 $ 16,714,186 $ 4,454,928 $ (71,453,528) $ (122,951) $ 221,668,392 Impact of change in accounting policy - - - 38,123 - 38,123 Adjusted balance, January 1, 2019 272,075,757 16,714,186 4,454,928 (71,415,405) (122,951) 221,706,515 Exercise of options 2,822,771 (1,312,771) - - - 1,510,000 Exercise of warrants 746,523 - (424,271) - - 322,252 Stock-based payments 166,623 1,155,199 - - - 1,321,822 Cancellation of common shares (540,000) - - - - (540,000) Net loss for the period - - - (8,808,644) - (8,808,644) Foreign exchange translation - - - - 28,834 28,834 Balance, June 30, 2019 $ 275,271,674 $ 16,556,614 $ 4,030,657 $ (80,224,049) $ (94,117) $ 215,540,779 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities Net loss $ (15,695,606) $ (8,808,644) Add (deduct) items not involving cash Accretion and accrued interest expensed 1,934,803 1,796,407 Amortization and depreciation 4,080,439 3,392,722 Stock-based payments 943,480 1,352,989 Impairment of amount due from related party - 798,000 Increase in fair value due to biological transformation (6,262,784) (8,476,331) Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration - (3,825,962) Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (200) Unrealized loss (gain) on other financial assets 2,078,720 1,559,358 Deferred income taxes (833,230) - Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (732,224) 151,558 Other receivables (590,642) 910,308 Inventory 4,582,792 4,615,894 Prepaid expenses 458,827 (324,969) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,919,686 (3,520,349) (7,115,739) (10,379,219) Cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities Impairment of amount due from related party - (257,691) Advances from related parties - 20,608 Retirement of convertible notes (10,118,400) - Payment of lease liabilities (89,296) - Exercise of options - 1,510,000 Exercise of warrants - 322,252 (10,207,696) 1,595,169 Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities Investment in property and equipment (3,667,354) (5,767,631) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 22,246 200 Right of use (13,103) - Investment in intangible assets (263,459) - Purchase of short-term investments and other financial assets - (1,896,144) Payment of contingent consideration - (930,823) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments - 426,517 Proceeds from mortgage receivable - 94,953 (3,921,670) (8,072,928) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 94,489 27,051 Decrease in cash (21,150,616) (16,829,927) Cash, beginning of period 43,390,973 24,273,899 Cash, ending of period $ 22,240,357 $ 7,443,972 Supplementary cash flow information: Cash interest paid $ 830,764 $ 1,035,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 5 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 1. Nature of Operations VIVO Cannabis Inc. ("VIVO" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on April 12, 2007. On April 28, 2017, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction, pursuant to which ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann") amalgamated with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company's business became the business of ABcann. Effective August 9, 2018, the Company changed its name from "ABcann Global Corporation" to "VIVO Cannabis Inc." and the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange changed from "ABCN" to "VIVO". Effective January 24, 2020, the Company's common shares were uplisted from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the trading symbol continuing to be "VIVO". VIVO's registered office is located at 126 Vanluven Road, Napanee, Ontario K7R 3L2. The Company's current principal business activity is the production and sale of medical and adult-use cannabis and cannabis products, and the provision of cannabis-related medical information and services in Canada. The Company provides these goods and services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ABcann, located in Napanee, Ontario, and Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), located in Hope, British Columbia, which are holders of licenses originally granted under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada), which was superseded by the Cannabis Act (Canada) on October 17, 2018, and through a number of medical clinics operated by its Calgary, Alberta based subsidiary, Harvest Medicine Inc. ("Harvest Medicine"). The Company is also seeking to expand its business to jurisdictions outside of Canada where cannabis is legal. The Company does not engage in any U.S. cannabis-related activities as defined in the Canadian Securities Administrators' Staff Notice 51-352 Issuers with U.S. Marijuana-Related Activities. These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") on August 14, 2020. COVID-19 outbreak Since December 31, 2019, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID- 19", has resulted in a widespread international health crisis that has materially affected economies and financial markets, resulting in the rapid onset of an economic downturn. This unprecedented pandemic may result in, among other things, supply chain issues, a decrease in availability of production materials, transportation delays, personnel shortages, changes in customer demand for the Company's products, increased government regulations or interventions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, all of which may negatively impact the business, financial condition or results of operations of the Company. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length of the outbreak or the severity of its impact at this time. VIVO continues to monitor COVID-19 developments and has implemented enhanced personal safety and sanitation protocols. VIVO's production facilities are continuing operations and to the Company's knowledge, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Company personnel. The Napanee and Hope facilities have extended hours and staggered shifts to facilitate physical distancing and ensure a safe work environment. Frontline staffing levels at the Company's Napanee and Hope facilities during the last two months have ranged between 80% and 90%. 6 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 2. Basis of Presentation Going Concern

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020 are prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will continue to operate for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business.

The Company currently has convertible debentures outstanding which come due within the next twelve months, with a total value that exceeds the Company's end of period cash and cash equivalents. The Company will need to raise additional capital in order to fund its planned operations and meet its obligations. Management believes that it has sufficient time and opportunity to secure various combinations of debt and equity financing; however, there is no assurance that additional funding will be available or available on terms that management finds acceptable, or within the required timeframe, thus creating a risk that the Company is unable to meet its financial obligations. When the Company will attain profitability and positive cash flows from operations is subject to uncertainty. The application of the going concern assumption is dependent upon the Company's ability to generate future profitable operations and obtain necessary financing to do so. While the Company has been successful in obtaining financing to date and believes it will be able to obtain sufficient funds in the future and ultimately achieve profitability and positive cash flows from operations, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve profitability and be able to do so on terms favourable for the Company.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the carrying amount and classification of reported assets, liabilities, revenues or expenses that might be necessary should the Company not be successful with the aforementioned initiatives to raise capital. Any such adjustments could be material. Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards (" IAS ") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (" IASB ") and using the accounting policies, determination of significant estimates and judgments, and corresponding accounting treatments consistent with the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019, which were prepared in accordance with

International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") as issued by the IASB. Use of estimates and judgments

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and revenue and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. 7 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 3. Accounting Policies Adopted During the Period Beginning on January 1, 2020, the Company adopted certain IFRS and amendments. As required by IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the nature and the effect of these changes are disclosed below: Conceptual Framework Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting ("revised conceptual framework"). The revised conceptual framework does not constitute a substantial revision from the previously effective guidance but does provide additional guidance on topics not previously covered such as presentation and disclosure. The adoption of the revised conceptual framework did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. Definition of a Business Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the IASB amendment regarding the definition of a business under IFRS 3 Business Combinations. This amendment narrowed and clarified the definition of a business, as well as permitted a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a group of assets rather than a business. The adoption of the amendment to IFRS 3 did not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. 4. Inventories Inventories are comprised of the following: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Dried cannabis 7,701,524 7,702,946 Derivatives (resin, shatter) 4,262,390 2,019,891 Oils 810,382 1,467,197 Accessories 48,765 52,924 Supplies 1,440,247 355,987 Total 14,263,308 11,598,945 Inventory recognized as an expense in cost of sales for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $4,277,247 and $7,965,967 (2019 - $2,578,917 and $4,528,913), respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized inventory impairment in the amount of $233,523 and $803,753 (2019 - $410,133 and $765,007), respectively due to decreases in the net realizable value of the inventory. Prior year impairments are due to lower estimated market selling price During the three and six month ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded an impairment of inventories of $nil (2019 - $nil) and $1,514,457 (2019 - $nil). This was taken as a reduction to the realized gain on biological assets, and due to the decrease in the estimated market selling price. 8 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 5. Biological Assets The Company's biological assets consist of cannabis plants. The continuity of biological assets is as follows: Amount Balance, January 1, 2019 $ 1,634,632 Increase in fair value less costs to sell due to biological transformation 16,480,647 Transferred to inventory upon harvest (14,296,279) Balance, December 31, 2019 3,819,000 Increase in fair value less costs to sell due to biological transformation 6,262,784 Transferred to inventory upon harvest (7,247,155) Balance, June 30, 2020 $ 2,834,629 As listed below, key estimates are involved in the valuation process of the cannabis plants. The Company's estimates, by their nature, are subject to changes and inaccuracies that could result in future gains or losses in value of biological assets. Changes in estimates could result from volatility of sales prices, changes in yields, and variability of the costs necessary to complete a harvest. Prior to harvest, all production costs are expensed. As at June 30, 2020, the Company's biological assets were, on average, 43% complete (2019 - 39%), and it was expected that the biological assets would yield approximately 1,067 kg of dry flower (2019 - 1,560 kg) and 787 kg of trim (2019 - 640 kg). As at June 30, 2020, the Company had 58,439 plants that were biological assets (2019 68,153 plants). The Company values its biological assets at the end of each reporting period at fair value less costs sell. This is determined using a valuation model that calculates biological asset value by estimating the expected yield of each plant at harvest, prorated based on the stage at which the plant is in its lifecycle, multiplied by the survival rate of plants at this stage in their life cycles, the estimated per-gram selling price for the expected yield (different prices are applied for trim and dry flower yield), and less processing and selling costs. The fair value of biological assets is considered a Level 3 categorization in the IFRS fair value hierarchy. The significant estimates and inputs used to assess the fair value of biological assets include the following assumptions: For plants cultivated indoors, the average number of weeks in the growing cycle is sixteen weeks from propagation to harvest for plants grown indoors. The Company considers plants less than 3.5 weeks of age to be in the cloning stage; between 3.5 and 6 weeks to be in the vegetative stage; and more than 6 weeks to be in the flowering stage. For plants grown in the Company's Kimmetts airhouses, assumed harvest dates of September 30 and October 15, 2020 were used to determine the proration based on the stage of plants in their lifecycle, and all plants were classified as being in the vegetative stage as they were planted in late April and May. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $156,973 (2019 - $282,396) of biological assets in the cloning stage, $449,946 (2019 - $701,350) in the vegetative stage and $2,227,709 (2019 - $2,835,254) in the flowering stage.

For plants cultivated indoors, the expected average yields used were 26.6 grams of dry flower per plant (2019 - 28.6 grams per plant) and 12.5 grams of dry trim per plant (2019 - 11.7 grams). For plants cultivated in the Kimmetts airhouses, the expected average yields used were 200 grams of dry flower for extraction per plant and 200 grams of dry trim per plant.

For plants cultivated indoors, the expected average selling price used was $5.74 per gram (2019 - $6.10 per gram) for dry flower, and $0.23 per gram (2019 - $0.22 gram) for trim, based on management's estimates. For plants in the Kimmetts airhouses, the expected average selling price of dry flower for extraction, net of processing and selling costs, was $0.75 per gram and the expected average selling price of trim, net of processing and selling costs, was $0.25 per gram.

For plants cultivated indoors, the expected average processing and selling costs, including the costs to harvest, trim, dry and package bulk dry flower are $1.25 per gram (2019 - $0.70 per gram). 9 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) The estimates of growing cycle, harvest yield and costs per gram are based on the Company's historical results. The estimate of the selling price per gram is based on the Company's historical sales in addition to the Company's expected sales price going forward. These assumptions are subject to volatility and several uncontrollable factors, which could significantly affect the fair value of biological assets in future periods. The Company expects that a $1 increase or decrease in the selling price per gram of indoor cultivated dried cannabis flower would increase or decrease the fair value of its indoor biological assets by $529,602 (2019 - $619,052), and for plants cultivated outdoors, by $537,687 (2019 - $nil). A 5% increase or decrease in the estimated yield per indoor cultivated cannabis plant would result in an increase or decrease in the fair value of biological assets of $114,847 for indoor (2019 - $173,847), and $26,884 (2019 - $nil) for outdoor. Additionally, an increase or decrease of 10% in the costs of production would decrease or increase the fair value of biological assets by $66,919 (2019 - $37,591). Net effect of changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory include: June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Increase in fair value due to biological transformation $ 6,262,784 $ 8,476,331 Realized gain on inventory sold in the year (7,727,978) (4,760,059) Unrealized fair value in biological asset transformation $ (1,465,194) $ 3,716,272 10 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) 6. Property, Plant and Equipment Office furniture, computer and Production Building and other equipment Assets under Land improvements equipment and vehicles construction Total Cost At December 31, 2019 3,920,867 32,582,214 1,309,501 11,523,526 1,907,050 51,243,158 Additions - 56,966 208,288 1,884,325 1,517,775 3,667,354 Disposals - - - - (22,246) (22,246) Reclassification - - - 1,193,317 (1,193,317) - Effect of changes in exchange rates - - 2,587 - - 2,587 At June 30, 2020 $3,920,867 $32,639,180 $1,520,376 $14,601,168 $2,209,262 $54,890,853 Accumulated depreciation At December 31, 2019 - 2,045,650 714,776 4,860,048 - 7,620,474 Expense for the period - 961,672 157,643 925,535 10,938 2,055,788 Effect of changes in exchange rates - - 2,062 - - 2,062 At June 30, 2020 $ - $3,007,322 $874,481 $5,785,583 $10,938 $9,678,324 Net Book Value at December 31, 2019 $ 3,920,867 $30,536,564 $594,725 $6,663,478 $1,907,050 $43,622,684 Net Book Value at June 30, 2019 $ 3,920,867 $29,631,858 $645,895 $8,815,585 $2,198,324 $45,212,529 The depreciation expense included in production expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $854,667 and $1,673,702 (2019 - $302,557 and $1,038,814), respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company capitalized $85,381 and $182,245 (2019 - $68,766 and 94,752) respectively, of borrowing costs to property, plant and equipment. 7. Shareholders' Equity Authorized share capital The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares. Outstanding share capital As at June 30, 2020, there were no shares issued and outstanding other than common shares. 11 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Number of shares Amount Number of shares Amount Balance as at January 1 295,888,654 275,676,482 291,009,922 272,075,757 Stock-based payments (1) - 43,238 - 166,623 Cancellation of Shares - - (600,000) (540,000) Expiry of warrants (2) - (264,377) - - Exercise of options - - 3,200,000 2,822,771 Exercise of warrants - - 1,619,732 746,523 Redemption of RSUs - - - - Issuance of consulting shares - - - - Balance as at June 30 295,888,654 275,455,343 295,229,654 275,271,674 During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized $43,238 with respect to the vesting of common shares granted in a prior period. As at June 30, 2020, 1,508,333 common shares were fully vested, and 66,667 remain unvested. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company transferred $264,377 of warrant issuance costs to share capital issuance costs due to expiry of warrants. Warrants Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a set price, at the option of the holder, for a set period of time. The following table sets out information regarding warrants issued by the Company: 2020 2019 Number of Weighted average Number of Weighted average warrants exercise price warrants exercise price Balance as at January 1 14,955,500 $ 2.23 17,991,636 $ 1.94 Exercise of warrants - - (3,036,136) $ 0.50 Expiry of warrants (7,187,500) $ 4.19 - - Balance as at June 30 7,768,000 $ 0.41 14,955,500 $ 2.23 The following table presents information related to warrants outstanding as at June 30, 2020: Weighted average exercise Weighted average remaining price Number of Warrants life (years) Expiry Date $0.41 7,768,000 1.34 31/10/2021 The remaining warrants expire on October 31, 2021. 12 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Incentive stock options The Company has stock-based compensation arrangements to encourage ownership of the Company's common shares by its officers, directors, employees and certain non-employees. The maximum number of common shares granted, vesting period and contractual life of the options under these arrangements are determined from time to time by the Board. The exercise price for each option is determined by the Board based on the fair market value of the Company's common shares on the date of grant, as estimated using the Black-Scholes model. The following table summarizes the Company's stock option activity for the periods indicated: 2020 2019 Weighted Number of Weighted average Number of average Options exercise price Options exercise price Balance as at January 1 13,215,168 $ 0.81 13,240,460 $ 0.84 Granted 1,225,000 0.29 1,565,000 0.77 Exercised - - (3,200,000) 0.47 Forfeited (588,797) 0.69 (999,900) 1.29 Expired (392,165) 0.88 (284,475) 1.65 Balance as at June 30 13,459,206 $ 0.62 10,321,085 $ 0.87 During the six months ended June 30, 2020, 1,225,000 stock options were granted, of which options granted to directors vest over 12 months and all other options vest over 36 months from the date of grant. The options had an aggregate value of $225,998. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, 588,797 options were forfeited, and 392,165 options expired. The Company recognized $587,805 and $943,480 (2019 - $513,220 and $1,125,958), respectively, of expense related to stock options for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The fair value of each group of stock options on the date granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The following assumptions were used during the six months ended: June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Volatility 74-89% 82-88% Risk-free interest rate 0.40% to 1.21% 1.40% to 2.27% Expected life (years) 5 years 5 years Dividend yield Nil Nil Forfeiture rate Nil Nil Share price $0.27 to $0.31 $0.64 to $0.90 13 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Volatility assumptions used in the model were calculated based on the actual annualized one-year trading volatility of the Company's common shares. The following table presents information related to stock options outstanding as June 30, 2020: Weighted average exercise Number of Weighted average price Options Vested remaining life (years) $0.01 to $1.00 12,030,500 6,604,941 3.55 $1.00 to $2.00 1,428,706 1,184,415 2.70 Balance as at June 30, 2020 13,459,206 7,789,356 3.46 Commitments and Contingencies Litigation

The Company may be involved in legal proceedings, claims and assessments arising in the ordinary course of business. Such matters are subject to many uncertainties, and outcomes are not predictable with assurance. Legal fees for such matters are expensed as incurred and the Company accrues for adverse outcomes as they become probable and estimable.

Commitments

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (formerly Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.)

On May 29, 2017, the Company announced it had entered into a binding interim agreement (the " Auxly Agreement ") with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.) (" Auxly ") to fund the construction of a minimum of an additional 50,000 square feet of cultivation space (the " Financed Expansion Area ") at the Company's proposed Kimmett Facility. The Financed Expansion Area was to be in addition to the Company's originally planned 100,000 square foot Kimmett Facility. Under the terms of the Auxly

Agreement, the Company received gross proceeds of $15,000,000 in August 2017 from the issuance of 6,666,666 common shares to Auxly pursuant to a binding agreement to finance the construction of additional cultivation space. The Company recognized $8,800,000 of deferred revenue, which represents the premium over the closing price of the Company's common shares on the date of issue.

In March 2018, the Company and Auxly entered into an amendment to the Auxly Agreement pursuant to which they agreed to a number of amendments to the Auxly Agreement, including extending the deadline for completion of the second $15 million investment to within 60 days of Auxly accepting the Company's proposed construction budget and timeline for the Financed Expansion Area as contemplated by the amended Auxly Agreement. In January 2019, the parties entered into a confidential arbitration process with respect to the Auxly Agreement and its amendment, which process is ongoing. As the arbitration is at a preliminary stage, it is too early to assign a probability as to its likely outcome. As such, the Company continues to maintain the original amount s received as provision and equity. Other Financial Assets

National Access Cannabis Corp. dba Meta Growth (" Meta Growth ")

During 2018, the Company purchased 5,494,505 common shares of Meta Growth for a total cost of $5,000,000. The valuation at June 30, 2020 was based on the quoted market price of $0.13 per share on June 30, 2020. The Company's investment in Meta Growth has been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (" Decibel ") 14 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) During 2018, the Company purchased 5,882,353 units of Decibel (formerly Westleaf Inc.), each consisting of one common share and one half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.85 until October 2, 2020, for a total cost of $5,000,000. As at June 30, 2020, the fair value of the shares was determined based on the quoted market price of $0.09 per share on June 30, 2020. The fair value of the associated warrants, is based on the Black-Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $0.85, risk free rate of 0.26%, expected volatility of 116%, expected life of 0.26 years and expected dividend yield of 0%. The shares have been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price, and the warrants have been classified as level 2 - valuation technique with observable market inputs. CB2 Insights Inc. ("CB2") In 2015, the Company advanced $160,000, represented by a promissory note, to CB2 (formerly MVC Technologies Inc.). The loan was fully impaired in 2015 and was converted into 208 Class B common shares of CB2 in 2016. CB2 subsequently completed a series of share consolidations, resulting in the Company owning 6,240,000 common shares of CB2. The valuation at June 30, 2020 was based on the quoted market price of $0.095 per share on June 30, 2020. The Company's investment in CB2 has been classified as level 1 within the fair value hierarchy - quoted market price. Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp. ("Friendly Stranger") In June 2019, the Company purchased 187,500 Class A common shares in the capital of Friendly Stranger for $750,000 and Friendly Stranger issued the Company a convertible debenture in the principal amount of $500,000. The debenture matures on June 19, 2021, bears interest at the rate of 6.0% per annum, and is convertible into Class A common shares of Friendly Stranger at a conversion price of $5.00 per share. The conversion will be forced upon Friendly Stranger obtaining authorization for a second cannabis retail store location. The Class A common shares were measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Friendly Stranger is not a publicly traded company therefore, the fair value was classified as level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. As at June 30, 2020, the Company determined the best information to assess the fair value of the investment was based on movement of comparable public company share prices, resulting in a decline in the fair value of the investment of 29% from December 31, 2019. Comparable companies were determined in looking at product offering, relative size of operations, geographical market and other factors. A change in this assumption of plus or minus 10% would result in a corresponding change in fair value of the investment of approximately $21,662. As at June 30, 2020, the Company determined the fair value of the investment was $533,779. The convertible debenture is measured at fair value through profit or loss. The fair value was classified as level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. The fair value of the debt component was calculated using a discount rate of 29.5% at date of issuance. The conversion feature was calculated using the Black-Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $5.00, risk free rate of 0.25%, expected volatility of 100%, expected life of two years and expected dividend yield of 0%. As at June 30, 2020, the convertible debenture had a fair value of $459,194. The debt component was calculated based on a discount rate of 29.5%, while the conversion feature was calculated using the Black-Scholes model with the following assumptions: exercise price of $5.00, risk free rate of 0.25%, expected volatility of 100%, expected life of 0.97 years and expected dividend yield of 0%. 10. Related Party Transactions The Company's related party transactions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were solely comprised of compensation paid to key management, being directors and officers of the Company. Compensation awarded to key management was comprised of the following: For the three For the three For the six For the six months ended months ended months ended months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 15 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Short-term $321,636 $888,768 $1,125,001 $1,630,269 Share-based payments 13,754 201,978 95,151 512,115 Total $335,390 $1,090,746 $1,220,152 $2,142,384 As at June 30, 2019, the Company was owed $15,456 from a former director of the Company. $1,338,000 of the amount owed was settled during the period by cancellation of 600,000 common shares. The Company recognized an impairment in the amount of $798,000 in connection with this transaction. 11. Convertible Debentures December 2017 Debentures In December 2017, the Company issued senior unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $30,000,000 (the "December 2017 Debentures"), bearing interest at the rate of 7% per annum and maturing on December 21, 2020. The December 2017 Debentures and accrued interest can be converted at the option of the holder into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $1.50 per share, subject to adjustment as provided in the December 2017 Debentures. The Company initially recognized $22,056,922 as the fair value of the December 2017 Debentures, and $6,075,065 was initially recognized in contributed surplus with respect to the value of the conversion feature. During the year ended December 31, 2018, $26,500,000 of the principal amount was converted into 17,666,666 common shares. As at June 30, 2020, an aggregate principal amount of $3,500,000 was outstanding. February 2018 Debentures In February 2018, the Company issued unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $34,500,000 (the "February 2018 Debentures") pursuant to a bought deal financing. The February 2018 Debentures mature on February 28, 2021 and the outstanding principal of the debentures bears interest at the rate of 6.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 in each year, commencing on June 30, 2018. Each debenture is convertible into common shares at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the last business day immediately preceding the maturity date at a conversion price of $4.00 per share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Company initially recognized $23,661,109 as the fair value of the February 2018 Debentures, and $9,393,195 was initially recognized in contributed surplus with respect to the value of the conversion feature. As at June 30, 2020, an aggregate principal amount of $23,620,000 was outstanding. Effective April 2, 2020, the Company repurchased a portion of the February 2018 Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $10,000,000 for a price of $9,300,000 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to a private agreement. Effective May 8, 2020, the Company repurchased an additional portion of the February 2018 Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $880,000 for a price of $818,400 (plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to but excluding April 30, 2020), representing a 7.0% discount to the face value, pursuant to the terms of a first supplement to the debenture indenture dated April 24, 2020 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, following which, February 2018 Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $23,620,000 remain outstanding. With the repurchase of the February 2018 Debentures, the Company reported an adjustment of $329,341 to the corresponding equity component based on a revised fair value (debt interest rate of 19%) and amount paid to settle the February 2018 Debentures. 16 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) December 2017 February 2018 Debentures Debentures Total Balance, December 31, 2019 3,141,230 29,841,399 32,982,629 Less: Early repayment of debt - (9,789,011) (9,789,011) Accretion 174,802 1,760,000 1,934,802 Balance, June 30, 2020 3,316,032 21,812,388 25,128,420 Restricted Share Unit Liability

As at June 30, 2020, there were 381,538 restricted share units ("RSUs") outstanding, valued at $83,938 (December 31, 2019 - $66,769). The remaining RSUs will expire by December 31, 2020. Financial Instruments and Risk Management Financial Instruments

The Company measures financial instruments by grouping them into classes upon initial recognition, based on the purpose of the individual instruments. The Company initially measures all financial instruments at fair value plus, in the case of financial instruments not classified as FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issuance of the financial instruments.

Fair Value Hierarchy

The following table summarizes information about financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis in the consolidated statement of financial position and categorized by level of significance of the inputs used in making the measurements: 17 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Other financial assets - common shares of Decibel 529,412 - - 1,176,471 - - Other financial assets - common share purchase warrants of Decibel - 7 - - 31,135 - Other financial assets - common shares of Meta Growth 714,286 - - 1,813,187 - - Other financial assets - common shares of CB2 Insights 592,874 - - 624,000 - - Other financial assets - common shares of Friendly Stranger - - 533,779 - - 750,000 Other financial assets - convertible debentures of Friendly Stranger - - 459,194 - - 513,479 RSU plan liability 83,938 - - 66,769 - - $1,920,510 $ 7 $ 992,973 $ 3,680,427 $ 31,135 $1,263,479 Financial Risk Factors The Company's risk exposure and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below: (a) Credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to significant concentrations of credit risk consist principally of cash and cash equivalents and amounts due from related parties. The Company's cash and cash equivalents are held at a major Canadian bank or credit union. The Company regularly monitors its credit risk exposure and takes steps to mitigate the likelihood of these exposures resulting in actual loss. The aging of the Company's accounts receivable as at June 30, 2020 was as follows: Current 1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days Over 91 days Total Accounts receivable $ 2,681,494 $ 164,057 $ 676,848 $ 65,290 $ 613 $ 3,588,302 The Company has recognized an expected loss allowance of $98,206 as at June 30, 2020 (2019 - $65,325). (b) Liquidity risk The Company is exposed to liquidity risk or the risk of not meeting its financial obligations as they come due. The Company constantly monitors and manages its cash flows to assess the liquidity necessary to fund operations. All of the Company's financial liabilities are due within one year except for finance lease obligations. Contractual cash Carrying Amount flows Within 1 year 1 to 2 years 2 to 5 years 5+ years $ Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,431,455 8,431,455 8,431,455 $ - $ - - Convertible debentures 25,128,420 28,193,405 28,193,405 - - - Finance lease obligations (net of discount) 655,606 1,068,091 262,096 420,009 385,986 - $ $ 34,215,481 $37,692,951 $36,886,956 $ 420,009 $ 385,986 - (c) Interest rate risk The Company is subject to interest rate risk from its convertible debentures. Debentures owed by the Company are all fixed rate instruments. 14. Segmented Information During the period, operating segments were determined to exist in two operating areas (production and sale of cannabis, and patient clinics) and a corporate segment. As the Company has experienced rapid growth, operating 18 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) segments will be further analyzed and are subject to future change. The following table presents selected financial results for the operating segments and the corporate segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020: Patient Cannabis Clinics Corporate Total For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Net Revenue 8,751,606 684,885 - 9,436,491 Net income (loss) (999,660) (162,158) (3,472,884) (4,634,702) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 Net revenue 16,233,702 1,402,506 - 17,636,208 Net income (loss) (5,872,217) (304,265) (9,519,124) (15,695,606) As at June 30, 2020 Total assets 233,329,357 2,311,203 20,439,338 256,079,898 Total liabilities 41,032,794 647,056 34,776,749 76,456,599 The Company holds assets across three geographical locations - Canada, Germany and Australia. Canada Germany Australia Total For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Net revenue 9,436,491 - - 9,436,491 Net income (loss) (4,074,602) (549,601) (10,499) (4,634,702) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 Net revenue 17,636,208 - - 17,636,208 Net income (loss) (14,649,263) (959,369) (86,974) (15,695,606) As at June 30, 2020 Total assets 255,116,668 621,315 341,915 256,079,898 Total liabilities 76,110,480 303,105 43,014 76,456,599 For the six months ended June 30, 2020, all revenues were earned by Canadian based entities. 15. Revenue For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 2020 June 30, 2019 Sale of cannabis $12,147,075 $5,883,468 22,389,337 $ 11,308,594 Consultation 105,987 169,589 266,063 277,165 Education services 567,691 605,865 1,114,736 1,210,695 Other (260,741) 118,371 (155,979) 266,058 Discounts (1,347,447) (380,903) (2,500,718) (835,393) Excise taxes (1,776,074) (1,114,934) (3,477,231) (1,892,539) Net revenue $9,436,491 $5,281,456 $17,636,208 $ 10,334,580 16. Income tax The reconciliation of the combined Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate of 26.5% (2019 - 26.5%) to the effective tax rate is as follows: 2020 Net loss before recovery of income taxes $ 15,807,298 Expected income tax recovery (4,117,966) Share based compensation and non-deductible expenses 448,800 19 VIVO CANNABIS INC. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (expressed in Canadian dollars) Change in tax benefits not recognized 3,557,478 Income tax recovery $ (111,688) The Company's income tax recovery is allocated as follows: 2020 Current tax expense $ 721,538 Deferred tax recovery $ (833,230) 20 Attachments Original document

