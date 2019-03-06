Vivo Energy : 2018 profit rises on higher volumes

The company, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, said gross profit rose to $624 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $614 million a year earlier.

Vivo energy, a result of a partnership between energy trader Vitol Group and Africa-focused private equity firm Helios Investment, said volumes were 4 percent higher at 9,351 million litres of fuel.

That helped offset supply disruptions and thinner retail margins in Morocco, which hurt profit in the third quarter.

But gross cash unit margin for the year dipped 1 percent to $74 per thousand litres, which Vivo Energy blamed on market conditions in Morocco. It also forecast gross cash unit margin to be in the high $60's per thousand litres for 2019.

The FTSE-250 company, which also has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, added that the core earnings contribution from the Moroccan retail unit was lower in 2018 than 2017, and that it expected the metric to fall even further this year.

The UK-based retailer, which operates in 23 countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa, had said last year it was considering expanding into Nigeria and South Africa.

Vivo Energy on Wednesday stuck to its plan to open between 80 to 100 new retail service stations across 23 countries in which it operates.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)