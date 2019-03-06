Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vivo Energy    VVO   GB00BDGT2M75

VIVO ENERGY

(VVO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 04:41:03 am
131.7 GBp   -1.42%
05:30aVIVO ENERGY : African fuel retailer Vivo Energy posts higher profit, volumes
RE
03/04VIVO ENERGY : Engen Seal Deal
AQ
01/08VIVO ENERGY : Ghana Appoints New Managing Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivo Energy : African fuel retailer Vivo Energy posts higher profit, volumes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:30am EST

(Reuters) - African fuel retailer Vivo Energy Plc reported a 2 percent rise in 2018 gross profit on higher volumes and forecast low to mid double-digit percentage volume growth for the current year despite tough market conditions in Morocco.

The company, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, said gross profit rose to $624 million last year from $614 million a year earlier.

Vivo energy, a result of a partnership between energy trader Vitol Group and Africa-focused private equity firm Helios Investment, said adjusted core earnings rose by 6 percent to $400 million on volumes up 4 percent at 9.351 billion litres of fuel.

That helped offset supply disruptions and thinner retail margins in its largest market, Morocco.

The company expects volumes to hit around 10 billion litres this year following the completion of its acquisition of a subsidiary of South African retail firm Engen Ltd on March 1. That expanded its network by 230 stations in 8 new countries outside South Africa.

Last year, Vivo's chief executive said the firm still eyed entry into the Nigerian and South African markets.

Its gross cash unit margin last year dipped 1 percent to $74 per thousand litres, which Vivo Energy blamed on consumer activism in Morocco. It forecast a gross cash unit margin in the high $60s per thousand litres for 2019.

The FTSE-250 company, which also has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, added that the core earnings contribution from the Moroccan retail unit was lower in 2018 at 18 percent versus 29 percent in 2017, and that it expected the metric to fall further this year.

"Pressure on Moroccan retail pushed down our unit margin there by 4 percent starting towards the middle of the third quarter. There is speculation of re-regulation but we're assuming that does not happen," Chief Financial Officer Johan Depraetere said on a call.

Vivo Energy on Wednesday stuck to its plan to open between 80 to 100 new retail service stations across 23 countries in which it operates.

It said its board had recommended a final dividend of 1.3 dollar cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to 1.9 dollar cents per share or about 30 percent of attributable net income.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Julia Payne in London; editing by Bernard Orr and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVO ENERGY
05:30aVIVO ENERGY : African fuel retailer Vivo Energy posts higher profit, volumes
RE
03/04VIVO ENERGY : Engen Seal Deal
AQ
03/04VIVO ENERGY : seals the deal with Engen to expand retail services to 23 countrie..
AQ
03/03VIVO ENERGY : completes Engen deal
AQ
03/03VIVO ENERGY : completes regional expansion
AQ
03/02VIVO ENERGY : retail service station network expands to 23 African countries
AQ
02/18INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM accelerates Vivo Energy`s digital transfor..
AQ
02/03VIVO ENERGY : ordered to pay tax on rent for fuel stations
AQ
01/08VIVO ENERGY : Ghana Appoints New Managing Director
AQ
01/08VIVO ENERGY : Ghana Appoints Ben Hassan Ouattara As New MD
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 516 M
EBIT 2018 306 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 313 M
Yield 2018 2,27%
P/E ratio 2018 14,61
P/E ratio 2019 15,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 2 228 M
Chart VIVO ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Vivo Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVO ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,08 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Chammas Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Depraetere Chief Financial Officer & Director
Javed Ahmed Non-Executive Director
Temitope Olugbeminiyi Lawani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVO ENERGY6.88%2 228
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%6 411
RUBIS10.60%5 672
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD38.33%3 407
SUNOCO LP9.78%2 469
GIBSON ENERGY INC.16.65%2 355
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.