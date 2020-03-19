Log in
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2020 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/

19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Internet: www.vivoryon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1000061  19.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1000061&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
