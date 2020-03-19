Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Full Year 2019 Results on March 26, 2020

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Full Year 2019 Results
on March 26, 2020
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 19 March 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835), will publish its Full Year Results for 2019 on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast (in English) open to the public. The Full Year 2019 Results will be available to download on the company website (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/)
Conference call details
Date: Thursday, March 26, 2020
Time: 3:00 pm CET /10:00 am EDT
Access Code: 68603233#
From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
From UK: +44 203 009 2470
From USA: +1 877 423 0830
Webcast details
A live webcast and slides will be made available at: (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/)
For more information, please contact:
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@vivoryon.com
Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica
Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191
Email: Trophic@vivoryon.com
Notes to Editors:
About Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, PQ912, in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications.
www.vivoryon.com
Forward Looking Statements
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
