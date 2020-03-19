Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Vivoryon Therapeutics AG    VVY   DE0007921835

VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG

(VVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Full Year 2019 Results on March 26, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Full Year 2019 Results on March 26, 2020

19.03.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Full Year 2019 Results
on March 26, 2020

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 19 March 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835), will publish its Full Year Results for 2019 on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast (in English) open to the public. The Full Year 2019 Results will be available to download on the company website (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/)


Conference call details
Date: Thursday, March 26, 2020
Time: 3:00 pm CET /10:00 am EDT

Access Code: 68603233#
 

From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
From UK: +44 203 009 2470
From USA: +1 877 423 0830

Webcast details
A live webcast and slides will be made available at: (www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/)

###

For more information, please contact:
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO
Email: contact@vivoryon.com

Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer / Joanne Tudorica
Tel: +49 172 861 8540 / +49 176 2103 7191
Email: Trophic@vivoryon.com

Notes to Editors:
About Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, PQ912, in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications.
www.vivoryon.com


Forward Looking Statements
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


19.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Weinbergweg 22
06120 Halle/Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)345 555 9900
Fax: +49 (0)345 555 9901
E-mail: contact@vivoryon.com
Internet: www.vivoryon.com
ISIN: DE0007921835
WKN: 792183
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1000483

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1000483  19.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1000483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG
02:05aVIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
02:05aVIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Full Year 201..
EQ
03/18VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Update on Phase 2b Al..
EQ
03/03VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Con..
EQ
01/15VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS : and Nordic Bioscience Enter Research and Development Col..
AQ
01/14VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics and Nordic Bioscience Enter Res..
EQ
01/08VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS : to Attend 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ..
AQ
01/07VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics to Attend 38th Annual J.P. Morg..
EQ
2019VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS : is Included in AScX Index
AQ
2019VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics is Included in AScX Index
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 76,4 M
Chart VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG
Duration : Period :
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,83  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Dauer Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Erich Maximilian Platzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical Officer
Jörg Neermann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Dinnies Johannes von der Osten Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG-29.69%83
LONZA GROUP-6.34%25 518
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-41.83%20 764
CELLTRION, INC.-6.55%18 093
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-16.11%17 352
INCYTE CORPORATION-19.41%15 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group