Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VIVUS, Inc.    VVUS

VIVUS, INC.

(VVUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIVUS Announces Agreement with IEH Biopharma LLC Granting the Company a 30-Day Grace Period to Restructure its Corporate Debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:36am EDT

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVUS; the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced an agreement regarding its corporate debt with IEH Biopharma LLC, which holds a principal amount of  approximately $170.1 million of the Company’s Convertible Senior Notes with a maturity date of May 1, 2020. The Company does not currently have the ability to pay the principal amount of the Convertible Senior Notes held by IEH Biopharma. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay IEH Biopharma $3.8 million in accrued and unpaid interest on the Convertible Senior Notes and IEH Biopharma will grant the Company a 30-day grace period (if not terminated sooner pursuant to the terms of the agreement), beginning today, for payment of the principal amount of the Convertible Senior Notes during which the two parties will work exclusively to attempt to restructure the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Senior Notes. As part of the agreement, VIVUS will settle or otherwise satisfy the remaining $11.3 million in principal and $253,373 in accrued and unpaid interest held by other holders.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about VIVUS, please visit www.vivus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks and uncertainties related to our ability to execute on our business strategy to enhance long-term stockholder value; risks and uncertainties related to our ability to address our outstanding balance of the convertible notes due in May 2020, including our ability during the agreed upon 30-day grace period to reach agreement with IEH Biopharma LLC to restructure the outstanding principal amount of the convertible notes and any resulting need of the Company to seek relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; risk and uncertainties related to the timing, strategy, structure and implementation of any restructuring transaction with IEH Biopharma LLC; risks and uncertainties related to the effect of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our business and the businesses of our partners; risks and uncertainties related to the effectiveness of the VIVUS Health Platform, including its adoption by healthcare providers and its ability to improve patient outcomes and, if applicable, access to Qsymia® and PANCREAZE®; risks and uncertainties related to the timing, strategy, tactics and success of the marketing and sales of PANCREAZE, including our ability to improve patient access to PANCREAZE; risks and uncertainties related to our, or our current or potential partner’s, ability to successfully commercialize Qsymia, including our ability to improve patient and physician access to Qsymia; risks and uncertainties related to our ability to sell through the Qsymia retail pharmacy network and the Qsymia Advantage Program; risks and uncertainties related to the timing of initiation and completion of the post-approval clinical studies required as part of the approval of Qsymia by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), including the Phase 4 post-marketing study of Qsymia in obese adolescents; risks and uncertainties related to the response from FDA to any data and/or information relating to post-approval clinical studies required for Qsymia; risks and uncertainties related to the impact of any possible future requirement to provide further analysis of previously submitted clinical trial data; risks and uncertainties related to the design and outcome of any clinical study required by FDA to expand the Qsymia label; risks and uncertainties related to our ability to work with FDA to significantly reduce or remove the requirements of the clinical post-approval cardiovascular outcomes trial; risks and uncertainties related to the failure to obtain FDA or foreign authority clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA or foreign authority regulations; risks and uncertainties related to our ability to demonstrate through clinical testing the quality, safety, and efficacy of our current or future investigational drug candidates or approved products; and risks and uncertainties related to the market and other conditions. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed on March 3, 2020, and as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed on April 29, 2020, and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 8-K filed on May 1, 2020. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIVUS, Inc.                                                   
Mark Oki                                                       
Chief Financial Officer                                   
oki@vivus.com 
650-934-5200         		 Investor Relations: Lazar FINN Partners
David Carey
Senior Partner
david.carey@finnpartners.com
212-867-1768


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVUS, INC.
08:41aVIVUS to Host First Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Conference ..
GL
08:36aVIVUS Announces Agreement with IEH Biopharma LLC Granting the Company a 30-Da..
GL
08:33aVIVUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That A..
AQ
04/03VIVUS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03VIVUS Announces Closing of $11.55 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced A..
GL
04/03VITALTECH : Partners with VIVUS Pharmaceuticals to Accelerate Launch of Teleheal..
PR
04/02VIVUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
04/01VIVUS : Announces $11.55 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market..
AQ
04/01VIVUS : Accelerates the Launch of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Modules to ..
AQ
03/31VIVUS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,5 M
EBIT 2020 -2,81 M
Net income 2020 -24,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,42x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 22,2 M
Chart VIVUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
VIVUS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,38  $
Last Close Price 1,24  $
Spread / Highest target 626%
Spread / Average Target 333%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Amos Chief Executive Officer & Director
David York Norton Chairman
Mark K. Oki Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Santosh T. Varghese Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Jorge Plutzky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVUS, INC.-54.41%22
CSL LIMITED-1.61%91 885
BIOGEN INC.0.03%48 439
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.02%31 786
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-0.63%23 869
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.41%20 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group