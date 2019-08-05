Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VIVUS, Inc.    VVUS

VIVUS, INC.

(VVUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIVUS Announces Approval of Qsymia® in the Republic of Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:31am EDT

VIVUS receives $2.5 million milestone payment

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq:VVUS) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, announced today that its Korean marketing partner, Alvogen, has obtained marketing approval for Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) from the South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

“VIVUS and our partner Alvogen are proud that the South Korean MFDS has approved Qsymia as a safe and effective pharmaceutical to help people in the quest for a healthier BMI,” said John Amos, CEO of VIVUS. “The MFDS approval followed a robust review of existing Qsymia clinical trial and safety surveillance data and does not require additional safety-related post marketing clinical studies. We are encouraged by the now global recognition of Qsymia as an important solution to the growing challenge of obesity, and look forward to building on our productive relationship with Alvogen as we support their commercialization of Qsymia in South Korea.”

Under an agreement executed in September 2017, Alvogen, a prominent leader in the Korean anti-obesity market, is solely responsible for obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals and for all sales and marketing activities in Korea. In addition to the upfront payment that VIVUS received at the time the agreement was executed and the milestone payment related to MFDS approval, the agreement also includes future milestone payments contingent upon initiating the commercial launch and achieving sales goals within the covered territory. VIVUS will also receive royalties on Alvogen's net sales of Qsymia.

About Qsymia

Qsymia is approved in the United States and is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related medical condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol.

The effect of Qsymia on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been established. The safety and effectiveness of Qsymia in combination with other products intended for weight loss, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, and herbal preparations, have not been established.

Important Safety Information

Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) capsules CIV is contraindicated in pregnancy; in patients with glaucoma; in hyperthyroidism; in patients receiving treatment or within 14 days following treatment with monoamine oxidase inhibitors; or in patients with hypersensitivity to sympathomimetic amines, topiramate, or any of the inactive ingredients in Qsymia.

Qsymia can cause fetal harm. Females of reproductive potential should have a negative pregnancy test before treatment and monthly thereafter and use effective contraception consistently during Qsymia therapy. If a patient becomes pregnant while taking Qsymia, treatment should be discontinued immediately, and the patient should be informed of the potential hazard to the fetus.

The most commonly observed side effects in controlled clinical studies, 5% or greater and at least 1.5 times placebo, include paraesthesia, dizziness, dysgeusia, insomnia, constipation, and dry mouth.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about VIVUS, please visit www.vivus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks and uncertainties related to our ability to execute on our business strategy to enhance long-term stockholder value; risks and uncertainties related to our expected future revenues, operations and expenditures; risks and uncertainties related to our, or our current or potential partners’, ability to successfully commercialize Qsymia; and risks and uncertainties related to the failure to obtain FDA or foreign authority clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA or foreign authority regulations. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed on February 26, 2019, and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

VIVUS, Inc.Investor Relations: Lazar Partners
Mark OkiDavid Carey
Chief Financial OfficerManaging Director 
oki@vivus.comdcarey@lazarpartners.com
650-934-5200 212-867-1768

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVUS, INC.
07:37aVIVUS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aVIVUS Announces Approval of Qsymia® in the Republic of Korea
GL
07/23VIVUS : to Host Second Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Conference ..
AQ
06/27VIVUS : and Nordmark Amend Contract Manufacturing Agreement to Supply Current an..
AQ
06/26VIVUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
06/26VIVUS and Nordmark Amend Contract Manufacturing Agreement to Supply Current a..
GL
06/12VIVUS : Reduces Barrier to Achieving Healthy Weight Goals With Launch of Online ..
AQ
06/11VIVUS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11VIVUS Reduces Barrier to Achieving Healthy Weight Goals With Launch of Online..
GL
06/07VIVUS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69,0 M
EBIT 2019 -10,1 M
Net income 2019 -28,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,93x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,94x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 34,7 M
Chart VIVUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
VIVUS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,00  $
Last Close Price 3,26  $
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 207%
Spread / Lowest Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Amos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Suh President
David York Norton Chairman
Scott Oehrlein Chief Operating Officer
Mark K. Oki Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVUS, INC.46.19%35
CSL LIMITED25.31%71 457
BIOGEN-19.49%44 686
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS15.39%25 190
GRIFOLS26.29%19 477
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%15 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group