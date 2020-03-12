Log in
VIVUS, Inc.    VVUS

VIVUS, INC.

(VVUS)
  Report
News Summary 
News Summary

VIVUS : SEC Filing (CT ORDER) - Confidential Treatment Order

03/12/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

March 12, 2020

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

VIVUS, Inc.

File No. 1-33389 - CF#24864

_____________________

VIVUS, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on March 10, 2010.

Based on representations by VIVUS, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit will not be released to the public for the time period specified:

Exhibit 10.79

through March 10, 2023

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Vanessa A. Countryman

Secretary

Disclaimer

Vivus Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 17:14:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,5 M
EBIT 2020 -2,81 M
Net income 2020 -24,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,35x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,15x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 11,1 M
Chart VIVUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
VIVUS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,38  $
Last Close Price 1,04  $
Spread / Highest target 765%
Spread / Average Target 417%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Amos Chief Executive Officer & Director
David York Norton Chairman
Mark K. Oki Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Santosh T. Varghese Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Jorge Plutzky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVUS, INC.-61.76%11
CSL LIMITED10.17%89 911
BIOGEN INC.-0.84%51 218
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.54%26 977
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.75%20 392
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-17.85%18 547
