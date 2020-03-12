VIVUS : SEC Filing (CT ORDER) - Confidential Treatment Order

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
March 12, 2020
ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
VIVUS, Inc.
File No. 1-33389 - CF#24864
_____________________
VIVUS, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-K filed on March 10, 2010.
Based on representations by VIVUS, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit will not be released to the public for the time period specified:
|
Exhibit 10.79
|
through March 10, 2023
For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:
Vanessa A. Countryman
Secretary
