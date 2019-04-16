Log in
VIVUS, INC.

VIVUS to Host First Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

04/16/2019 | 07:31am EDT

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVUS) today announced that it will report financial results and provide a business update for the first quarter of 2019 after the market close on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The company will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to review results and provide a business update.

To listen via webcast, please visit http://ir.vivus.com/, or by clicking here.

To listen via phone, please use the dial in information provided below.

Dial in Details:
Toll-Free: (877) 359-2916
International: (224) 357-2386
Passcode: 4079554

A webcast replay will be available on the VIVUS website for 30 days.

About VIVUS
VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs.  For more information about the Company, please visit www.vivus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “opportunity” and “should,” among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed on February 26, 2019, and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

VIVUS, Inc.               
Mark Oki                    
Chief Financial Officer
oki@vivus.com           
650-934-5200

Investor Relations
Lazar Partners
David Carey
dcarey@lazarpartners.com
212-687-1768

© GlobeNewswire 2019
