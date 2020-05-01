Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VIVUS, Inc.    VVUS

VIVUS, INC.

(VVUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIVUS to Host First Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:41am EDT

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVUS) today announced that it will report financial results and provide a business update for the first quarter of 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to review results and provide a business update.

To listen via webcast, please visit http://ir.vivus.com/, or by clicking here.

To listen via phone, please use the dial in information provided below.

Dial in Details:
Toll-Free: (877) 359-2916
International: (224) 357-2386
Passcode: 6939389

A webcast replay will be available on the VIVUS website for 30 days.

About VIVUS
VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about VIVUS, please visit www.vivus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “opportunity” and “should,” among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed on March 3, 2020, and as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed on April 29, 2020, and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:   
   
VIVUS, Inc.   Investor Relations: Lazar FINN Partners
Mark Oki   David Carey
Chief Financial Officer   Senior Partner
oki@vivus.com  david.carey@finnpartners.com 
650-934-5200   212-867-1768

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVUS, INC.
08:41aVIVUS to Host First Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Conference ..
GL
08:36aVIVUS Announces Agreement with IEH Biopharma LLC Granting the Company a 30-Da..
GL
08:33aVIVUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That A..
AQ
04/03VIVUS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03VIVUS Announces Closing of $11.55 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced A..
GL
04/03VITALTECH : Partners with VIVUS Pharmaceuticals to Accelerate Launch of Teleheal..
PR
04/02VIVUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
04/01VIVUS : Announces $11.55 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market..
AQ
04/01VIVUS : Accelerates the Launch of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Modules to ..
AQ
03/31VIVUS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73,5 M
EBIT 2020 -2,81 M
Net income 2020 -24,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,42x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 22,2 M
Chart VIVUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
VIVUS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,38  $
Last Close Price 1,24  $
Spread / Highest target 626%
Spread / Average Target 333%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Amos Chief Executive Officer & Director
David York Norton Chairman
Mark K. Oki Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Santosh T. Varghese Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Jorge Plutzky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVUS, INC.-54.41%22
CSL LIMITED-1.61%91 885
BIOGEN INC.0.03%48 439
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.02%31 786
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-0.63%23 869
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.41%20 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group