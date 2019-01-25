KALY - Kali-Extracts COPD Research Targeting $14 Billion Treatment Market To Be Featured In Online Corporate Update Next Week

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced an online corporate update scheduled for Wednesday next week on January 30, 2019. The presentation will include updates on KALY’s developments with Puration, Inc, (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) and Generex Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCBB: GNBT). The presentation will also include updates on the company’s Hemp4mula product developments. The highlight of the presentation will feature the latest on the company’s research on treatments for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). KALY has completed an in vitro genomics study to evaluate the impact of its pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts in combination with other therapies on COPD patients. Favorable results prompted the launch of a physiological study whose results will be released later this quarter. The World Health Organization estimates 65 million people worldwide are afflicted with moderate to severe COPD and GlobalData forecasts that the COPD treatment market will reach $14.1 billion by 2025.

Goldman Small Cap Research Report published an analyst research report on KALY on January 8th, 2019 that highlights KALY’s cannabis pharmaceutical value. The report is available under “research” on the OTCMarkets website. The research report is the first report from Goldman Small Cap Research as part of an ongoing research engagement. The report outlines the company’s current positioning and potential, upcoming milestones. The report is intended to augment the current information available on the OTCMarkets website. The report is also available to read or download, along with associated disclosures and disclaimers, at www.GoldmanResearch.com.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/



