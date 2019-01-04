KALY - Kali-Extracts Releases 2019 $20 Million Revenue Partnership Update

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today released a 2019 New Year message published by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) that includes an outline of KALY’s role in the partnership with the USMJ family of companies. In addition to discussing the overall objectives of the USMJ family of companies with an initial revenue goal totaling $20 million, the New Year message emphasizes that KALY has recently updated all its financial reports required by OTCMarkets to satisfy the OTCMarkets “current” filing standards and anticipates the OTCMarkets site to soon reflect KALY’s “current” filing status. KALY also has a coming analyst research report scheduled for publication on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 to provide shareholders with an extensive market analysis of the company’s business plan and progress toward its business plan objects. The analyst report is expected to include detail on KALY’s recent $400,000 in new contracts and the $5 million in revenue expected from KALY’s hemp farming initiative with Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV). The release from USMJ today is included in its entirety below:

USMJ CEO 2019 New Year Msg Outlining $20 M Revenue Goal for USMJ Family of Companies



North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today released a 2019 New Year message from the CEO and Chairman Steven Rash. Mr. Rash is also the President and Chairman of ACI Conglomerated, the majority shareholder of USMJ. His letter, included below in its entirety, provides an update on pending key events for USMJ and the USMJ family of companies to include, Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”), Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts) (USOTC: KALY), Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (dba/Nouveau) (USOTC: NOUV) and Priority One Aviation (Pending Name Change)(USOTC: PJET)(“PJET”). ACI Conglomerated is the majority shareholder of all of the USMJ family of companies except for KALY. KALY is part of the family through contract. PURA has licensed KALY’s patented cannabis extraction process for the production of cannabis infused beverages and PURA and KALY are partners in a joint venture with NOUV called US Cannabis Health. Combined, with a specific by company breakout included in the letter below, the USMJ family of companies have an initial revenue goal totaling $20 million. As some of the companies in the family of companies have not yet set revenue goals, the total goal is expected to increase by the end of the first quarter. Read more below: