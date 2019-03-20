KALY Phase One Cannabis Extract COPD Research To Be Published This Friday, March 22, 2019

DALLAS, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced the company plans to publish its phase one research on the pilot treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in primates. The research paper comes from Professor Jeffry Osbourn, Ph.D., from the University of Kentucky and the principal of Biomedical Science Research Group (BSRG). Professor Osbourn and KALY CEO Frederick Ferri met last week to coordinate a phase two study of the pilot treatment. The primate study adds to the Kali-Extracts in vitro genomics study, previously announced, to evaluate the impact of its pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts in combination with other therapies on COPD patients. The World Health Organization estimates 65 million people worldwide are afflicted with moderate to severe COPD and GlobalData forecasts that the COPD treatment market will reach $14.1 billion by 2025.



KALY is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue from its patented cannabis extraction technology through overlapping go-to-market strategies. In addition to developing pharmaceutical products internally and through partnerships, KALY is utilizing is patented cannabis extraction process to develop numerous wellness products both internally and through partnerships. The company has made recent advances in partnership with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) developing a CBD extract for infusion into a beverage at a 25 mg concentration. The first target beverage for the 25 mg CBD concentrate beverage is a private labeled health water for Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB: GNBT).



https://www.kali-extracts.com/



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.



