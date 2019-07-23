Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  VLOV Inc.    

VLOV INC.
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KALY – Kali-Extracts Inc Confirms CBD Coffee and CBD Beer Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 11:54am EDT

DALLAS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today confirmed the company is partnering with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (”PURA”) to produce CBD infused coffee. Last week, PURA announced plans to introduce a CBD infused beer in partnership with an existing beer producer. Later, KALY announced its partnership with PURA to develop the CBD extract for the beer. In similar fashion, PURA is partnering with an existing coffee producer to introduce a CBD infused coffee, and PURA will work with KALY to develop a specific extract for the coffee. KALY has a U.S. Patent for Cannabis Extraction and partners with PURA now on 10 mg and 25 mg CBD infused sports beverages.  PURA is a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year.  PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019. The two companies plan to release a management presentation next week with more details on the coffee and beer intiatives.

KALY is primarily a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCM Biotech (NCMB). In NCMB’s four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process.  The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds. KALY has completed the first stage of clinical development and testing for a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy and is currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy.

For more information on Kali-Extracts, visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Contact:
Kali-Extracts
Frederick Ferri
ir@kali-extracts.com
(214) 210-0459

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VLOV INC.
11:54aKALY – Kali-Extracts Inc Confirms CBD Coffee and CBD Beer Partnership
GL
07/18PURATION : KALY Partners With PURA On Developing CBD Beer With Existing Beer Pro..
AQ
07/17KALY Considers Increasing 2019 $20 Million CBD Extraction Revenue Target
GL
07/11KALY Leads in CBD ‘Boom' Market and Stands Ready For Follow on US Marij..
GL
07/08NORTH AMERICAN CANNABIS : KALY and USMJ Report CBD Infused Meatless Burger Taste..
AQ
06/27KALI : USMJ and KALY Plant Based Protein Meatless CBD Burger For WCVC Partnershi..
AQ
06/18KALI : KALY 2019 $20 Million CBD Extraction Target Receives Support From New Yor..
AQ
06/17KALI : KALY 2019 $20 Million CBD Extraction Target Receives Support From New Yor..
AQ
06/13KALI : KALY and NOUV Pull Trigger on Launching Texas CBD Extraction Lab After Te..
AQ
06/13KALI : KALY Targets $20 Million In CBD Extraction This Year
AQ
More news
Chart VLOV INC.
Duration : Period :
VLOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Ferri Chief Executive Officer
Charles Yawn Chairman
Robert E. Obana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VLOV INC.10
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.98%341 546
PFIZER-2.02%237 728
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.73%230 511
ROCHE HOLDING10.69%230 511
NOVARTIS24.78%216 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group