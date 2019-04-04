Kali-Extracts Announces Developing Cannabis Pain Management Treatment For $83 Billion Market Specifically Targeting Cancer

DALLAS, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced its ongoing research and development of a cannabis pain management treatment derived from the company’s patented cannabis extraction process. While cannabis for pain management treatment from cancer is not new, KALY is developing a proprietary extract that improves upon the cannabis treatments currently approved by the FDA. The FDA approved a marijuana treatment for aiding in the management of cancer symptoms and the side effects of other cancer treatments in 1985. That drug, marinol, is a synthetic form of the marijuana cannabinoid THC and is used to treat both chemotherapy-induced nausea and HIV-related weight loss. The market for generic marinol is approximately $300 million per year. KALY’s cannabis extract is not a synthetic. The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024.



Earlier this week, KALY announced its ongoing research and development of a cannabis treatment for Type 2 Diabetes. Kali-Extracts, through its patented cannabis extraction process, is developing a variety of treatments for various health issues. KALY recently published a research report on its pilot cannabis treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). KALY is currently in the progress of beginning to disclose its additional research and development of cannabis extracts for additional health issues. The company currently has ongoing cannabis extract research and development targeting four specific health issues, COPD, Type 2 Diabetes, Cancer Pain Management and one additional health issue KALY plans to announce next week leading up to an online presentation with more detail on each of the treatment developments later this month. The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026. The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025. Beyond the four specific cannabis therapies currently in various stages of research and development, KALY has a number of additional target therapies in its research pipeline.

In addition to its pharmaceutical developments, KALY is generating revenue from is patented cannabis extraction process delivering proprietary extracts for infusion into non-pharmaceutical commercial products. KALY announced last week finalizing it’s all new 25 mg CBD Extract formulation for beverage infusion. KALY’s patented extraction process already produces a 10 mg CBD formulation for Puration, Inc.’s (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) leading EVERx CBD Sports Water. KALY has also recently announced plans to provide commercial extraction for Nouveau, Inc. (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) in conjunction with NOUV’s recently announced 100-acre hemp farm.

KALY is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue from its patented cannabis extraction technology through overlapping go-to-market strategies. In addition to developing pharmaceutical products internally and through partnerships, KALY is utilizing its patented cannabis extraction process to develop numerous wellness products both internally and through partnerships. The first revenue generating contracts signed in December of 2018 will be reflected in the company’s upcoming annual report.

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459

