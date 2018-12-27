Kali-Extracts Announces Strong Response To Patented Cannabis Extraction Franchise

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced receiving a high volume of inquiries in response to recently making public its plans to launch a hemp-derived CBD extraction franchise business. KALY disclosed the plans following President Trump signing the Farm Bill legalizing hemp farming into law. KALY owns and operates a patented cannabis extraction process - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled 'METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT'. The company has conducted numerous preclinical trials for a variety of disease therapies based on cannabis extracts derived from its cannabis process. The company also has experience producing commercial extractions for infusion into nutrition and wellness products. Hemp farming in the US is anticipated to explode in 2019 now that US Federal Government has legalized it. KALY’s franchise process will deploy trained extractors with a patented and proven process nationwide. The response rate from KALY’s initial announcement is an early indication of substantial revenue growth potential in 2019. Look for an upcoming analyst research report on KALY coming soon.



KALY produces pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts that have been involved in multiple clinical trials in addition to utilizing its patented cannabis extraction process in the production of CBD infused nutrition and wellness products to include its own Hemp4mula and CBD infused waters produced by Puration, Inc. (“PURA”).



KALY is partners with PURA and Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals in a joint venture named US Cannabis Health for the purpose of together developing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to develop cannabis pharmaceuticals. US Cannabis Health recently announced its first agreement with Generex Biotechnology, Corp.



To learn more about the KALY and NOUV project announced today, follow developments online at www.kali-extracts.com.



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



