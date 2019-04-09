Kali-Extracts To Present Cannabis Treatment R&D For $170 Million In Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity On April 17th

DALLAS, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced an online presentation scheduled next week for Wednesday, April 17th, where management will provide details on its patented cannabis extract treatments targeting a $170 million pharmaceutical market opportunity currently under development. The company has recently announced ongoing cannabis extract research and development targeting four specific health issues: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); Type 2 Diabetes; Cancer Pain Management, and Epilepsy. The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026. The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025. The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024. The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.



Beyond the four specific cannabis therapies currently in various stages of research and development, KALY has a number of additional target therapies in its research pipeline which will be highlighted in the April 17th presentation.



Between now and the April 17th presentation, KALY plans to mention several key updates regarding their business operations separate from the cannabis extract pharmaceutical research and development business. These announcements will be further incorporated into the upcoming April 17th presentation. The announcements and supplementary presentation material pertains to where KALY is generating revenue from its patented cannabis extraction process delivering proprietary extracts for infusion into non-pharmaceutical commercial products. For instance, KALY recently announced finalizing its all new 25 mg CBD Extract formulation for beverage infusion. KALY’s patented extraction process already produces a 10 mg CBD formulation for Puration, Inc.’s (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) leading EVERx CBD Sports Water. Management plans to include in the presentation updates on how the 25 mg CBD Extract formulation pertains to KALY and PURA’s contract to produce a private labeled CBD water for Generex Biotechnology, Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT).



KALY is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue from its patented cannabis extraction technology through overlapping go-to-market strategies. In addition to developing pharmaceutical products internally and through partnerships, KALY is utilizing is patented cannabis extraction process to develop numerous wellness products both internally and through partnerships. The first revenue generating contracts signed in December of 2018 will be reflected in the company’s upcoming annual report.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.



CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459





