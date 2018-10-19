Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  VLOV Inc.    

VLOV INC.
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kali Inc Announces LOI To Acquire NCM Biotech With Patented Cannabis Extraction Process Proven By Puration Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) today announced a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire NCM Biotech.  NCM Biotech has developed a patented cannabis extraction process - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT.”  NCM’s process has been engaged in a number of medical and pharmaceutical research and development projects in addition to being licensed to Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) for commercial applications.

“I have received doctor feedback from more than one of our research initiatives that extracts coming from NCM Biotech’s patented process are superior in purity and quality to any other available cannabis extracts,” said Frederick Ferri, CEO and Founder of NCM Biotech. “Some feedback has specifically indicated that a number of our candidate pharmaceutical products under development have a greater efficacy potential than GW Pharmaceutical [GWPRF] products and candidate products. 

The acquisition plans contemplate NCM management assuming the senior management positions at Kali in conjunction with the planned acquisition.

NCM Biotech’s medical advisory team includes John N. Gaitanis, MD., Director of Child Neurology at Tufts Medical Center/Floating Hospital for Children;  Lloyd R. Saberski, M.D., Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Chronic Pain Management, Yale University, and John McMichael, Ph.D., President & CEO Beech Tree Labs.

Kali plans to pursue pharmaceutical and other commercial applications of its patented extraction process building on the success of its current research projects and its success with Puration.

Kali maintains assets and operations today in the marina management business of which it plans to divest in conjunction with the planned acquisition of NCM Biotech.

Learn more about NCM Biotech at https://www.ncmbiotech.com/

Look for more info on Kali’s plans with NCM biotech next week in a management presentation on the company’s post acquisition business plan.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:
Kali, Inc.
941.444.6994
management@wavemarineservices.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VLOV INC.
04:04pKali Inc Announces LOI To Acquire NCM Biotech With Patented Cannabis Extracti..
GL
07/20KALI : Announces Growth, Expansion Plans in New Markets
AQ
07/19KALI : Announces Growth, Expansion Plans in New Markets
AQ
06/28Kali, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update
GL
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Yawn President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert E. Obana Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VLOV INC.0
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO., LTD-29.05%2 122
DESCENTE, LTD.39.43%1 858
OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC6.76%1 407
CHINA LILANG LTD4.91%1 019
JOEONE CO LTD-13.94%969
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.