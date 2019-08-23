Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VMware, Inc.    VMW

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Carbon Black, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). Stockholders will receive $26.00 for each share of Carbon Black, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion and is expected to close by January 31, 2020.

If you are a stockholder of Carbon Black, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/cblk. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-carbon-black-inc-300906417.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VMWARE, INC.
12:59pDell Technologies Shares Decline After VMware Deal
DJ
12:27pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Carbon Black, I..
PR
09:13aVMWARE : to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
AQ
08:01aVMware Enables Cloud Providers to Deliver the Software-Defined Data Center Fr..
GL
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aVMware To Acquire Pair of Companies -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group